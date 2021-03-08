Toddler killed in collision at Six Flags parking lot, police say

Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old killed in the parking lot of Six Flags Over Georgia on Saturday afternoon.

The Cobb County Police Department said the 2-year-old died at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Scottish Rite after they sustained serious injuries from a vehicle driven by one of the child's relatives.

That relative, police said, drove the toddler and three other children — ages 10, 6 and 3 — to Six Flags that day.

Upon returning to her 2019 Chrysler Pacifica to leave the park, police said the woman thought all of the children were secured in the car.

The 2-year-old was not, according to officials.

Investigators said the woman exited the parking space and the car collided with the child, causing serious injury.

Police said the collision remains under investigation. Police mentioned no charges.

