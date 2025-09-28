Expand / Collapse search

Toddler dies after being run over by vehicle in Gainesville

By
Published  September 28, 2025 6:17pm EDT
Gainesville
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Gainesville Police are investigating after a child was hit by a car. (Gainesville Police Department)

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Police are investigating after an 18-month-old child died in what officials described as a tragic accident in Gainesville on Sunday.

What we know:

Emergency crews responded around 11 a.m. to the 200 block of Oakland Drive, where they said a toddler had been run over by a vehicle. The child died at the scene.

According to Gainesville police, family members were at the residence when one of them moved a vehicle, unintentionally backing over the child.

The Source: Information in this article came from the Gainesville Police Department. 

GainesvilleNews