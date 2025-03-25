Toddler burned in Paulding County house fire; remains under investigation

The Brief A Paulding County mother and her 2-year-old child have been hospitalized with severe burns after a house fire. Paulding County Fire and Sheriff's Office are handling the investigation. Paulding Sheriff's Office says the mother was cooking when the incident happened. No charges have been filed.



A Paulding County mother and her 2-year-old son are hospitalized after what appears to be a cooking mishap.

According to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, the mother was cooking when there was some type of problem.

What we know:



The mother tried to move the pot but tripped over her child, which led to both of them getting burned. "We'll determine what was being used, what they were trying to make," said Jordan Yuodis, Chief Communication Officer for the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.

What they're saying:



According to the husband and father, his son has had multiple surgeries since the incident on Saturday. The child is hospitalized at a pediatric burn center in Augusta with third-degree burns on 70% of his body. The mother is hospitalized at Wellstar Cobb with burns on 30% of her body. "We work collaboratively on things like this because it involves a fire and a potential for criminal intent," said Yuodis.

What we don't know:



The Paulding Fire Department and the Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident. No charges have been filed.

What's next:

The child is scheduled for a third surgery on Tuesday.