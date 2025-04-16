Toddler allegedly given marijuana, shown hogtied in Hall County case

The Brief Brooke Morgan Bestpitch, 24, is charged with felony child cruelty after investigators found disturbing videos of a toddler in her care. Evidence included footage of the child smoking marijuana and being hogtied and choked with a dog leash. Bestpitch was arrested twice during the investigation and is currently out on bond.



An Alto woman is facing felony charges following a disturbing investigation into the abuse of a toddler in her care, authorities in Hall County announced.

What we know:

Brooke Morgan Bestpitch, 24, was first investigated by the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office last year. When authorities discovered the alleged abuse occurred at a residence in Hall County, the case was turned over to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Bureau on Dec. 18, 2024.

Initial findings led to Bestpitch’s arrest on Feb. 6 after investigators determined she had given the child, described as a toddler, a marijuana joint and allowed him to smoke it. She was charged with reckless conduct, booked into the Hall County Jail, and released the next day on a $1,300 bond.

What they're saying:

As the investigation continued, detectives obtained search warrants for Bestpitch’s cell phones and Snapchat account. There, they found graphic video and photographic evidence of additional abuse. According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, the images showed the toddler hogtied with belts and yarn. In one video, the child had a dog leash around his neck, which Bestpitch was seen pulling, causing the leash to constrict the child's neck.

Based on this new evidence, investigators issued a warrant for Bestpitch’s arrest on a charge of felony first-degree child cruelty. She was taken into custody at her Alto residence on April 11 and released the following day on an $11,200 bond.

What we don't know:

It is unknown if the child was a relative or someone Bestpitch was providing care for at the time. It is also unknown if the child suffered any injuries as a result of the alleged abuse.

FOX 5 Atlanta has submitted a request for Bestpitch's mug shot.