Toccoa man wanted for weekend shooting, victim hospitalized

A Toccoa man is wanted for a shooting over the weekend which sent one person to the hospital. Three others have been arrested, accused of hindering investigators.

Warrants have been issued for 22-year-old Larquavious De’Shyne "Shyne" Colbert, who is wanted for aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and discharging a gun near a public highway. Law enforcement is actively seeking Colbert's whereabouts.

Zatorian Y’Deetris Lacy, 21, faces charges of misdemeanor obstruction and disorderly conduct. Christopher Lee Lacy, 37, and Ladarious Lacy, 20, have been charged with making false statements.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Toccoa police officers were called to Stephens County Hospital after a person arrived at the emergency room at around 5:30 p.m. suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was later transferred to another hospital for treatment.

Investigators learned the shooting happened at a home along West Whitman Street following an argument.

Few other details have been released about the shooting or the arrests associated with the investigation into the incident.

The GBI has been asked to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the whereabouts of Colbert is asked to call the Toccoa Police Department at 706-282-3236, Stephens County 911, or anonymously on the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).