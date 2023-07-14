2-year-old Georgia soccer sensation's training goes viral

This month, a Gwinnett County soccer star turns 2. He started walking 2 months before most babies. By 11 months, his mom says he was running and kicking soccer balls around the house. The Uchendus are huge Nigerian soccer— or "football"-- fans, they just didn’t think their baby boy would be this good, so soon.

You can say Tobenna Uchendu is goal oriented.

The tiny dynamo with the lightning-fast legs and impeccable aim has captivated people-- en masse.

His dad, Obi Uchendu had no idea how many people would be drawn to his son when he first started recording Tobenna’s foot work.

The videos didn’t blow up until more than a year after he posted them.

"I saw close to 50,000 [likes]. Like I was like, okay, something’s going on," he said.

Millions of people have gotten a kick out of his skills on TikTok and Instagram, including national sports outlets.

"Two or three days later, ESPN sent us a message like, ‘We see what you’re doing. Do you mind if we run with this?’ Literally, the day they posted a video. Oh, my goodness. My phone just kept going. ‘Ding, ding’," he said.

The consistent improvement comes naturally...although the love of the game runs deep.

"We’re Nigerians, of course. You know, my dad loves the love, the sport, my uncles. I grew up around it. But my husband has always been a football, a soccer fanatic," the boy’s mother, Patrice Uchendu said.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Tobenna Uchendu, who is not yet 2, is already appears to be a soccer superstar. (FOX 5)

This little guy isn’t out practicing at Gwinnett County’s nearby Pirkle Park every day.

"We actually train him just literally every other week. You know, he has a lot of video. So, you think that he trains every day, but reality is he doesn’t," she said.

With a demanding consulting job, Obi Uchendu leaves the soccer training to "wife and mom," Patrice.

They say parents should "beware" of the "terrible twos," but judging from the way the Uchendu’s have already had to keep up with all "this" they’re well-equipped to handle their soccer sensation.

Tobenna loves to swim, and mom thinks basketball might come easy to him too.

With Atlanta being one of the 2026 World Cup host cities, the Uchendus say you can count on them being around. By then Tobenna will be about 6 years old.