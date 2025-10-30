Tired of hearing 'six seven'? Taco chain offers weekend deal to help

article

The Brief Del Taco is celebrating the viral "six seven" trend with 67-cent Snack Tacos and free delivery Oct. 31–Nov. 2. The phrase "six seven" originated from rapper Skrilla’s 2024 song and a viral TikTok by the "6-7 Kid." Dictionary.com named "six seven" the 2025 Word of the Year, calling it a symbol of online youth culture.



Do you keep hearing "six seven" shouted by the youth of the world lately? A deal this weekend wants to "taco-about" it.

Del Taco joins viral ‘six seven’ trend with 67-cent taco deal

What we know:

Del Taco is wrapping up October with a nod to social media’s latest obsession and a deal to match.

The fast-food chain announced it will celebrate the final days of its month-long TACOBERFEST with a 67-cent Snack Taco offer, inspired by the viral "six seven" trend.

The limited-time promotion runs Oct. 31 through Nov. 2 and is available exclusively through the Del Yeah! Rewards app.

The chain is also offering free delivery throughout the weekend, according to the company.

What they're saying:

"This offer is peak Del Taco: fun, fast and plugged in, reminding guests that big flavor doesn’t have to come with a big price tag," the brand said in a statement.

What is ‘six seven’?

Dig deeper:

The viral "six seven" phrase that the taco chain used for its 67-cent deal taps into a cultural craze recognized this year by Dictionary.com as its 2025 Word of the Year.

Language experts say the phrase traces back to the 2024 song "Doot Doot (6 7)" by rapper Skrilla, which then exploded in popularity through a TikTok video of a boy dubbed the "6-7 Kid" shouting the numbers while waving his hands

Schools and teachers have taken notice: some say the phrase erupted in classrooms and even became a disruptive chant, signaling a broader youth-driven digital culture in motion.

In selecting "six seven" as its Word of the Year, Dictionary.com said it was signaling a shift in how language is used today, more for social gesture, group identity and internet energy than for fixed meaning.

What we don't know:

Despite its ubiquity, the term’s meaning remains ambiguous. Dictionary.com described it as "meaningless, ubiquitous and nonsensical" yet meaningful to those who use it as a connection tool.