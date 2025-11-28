Tips to keep your money safe this Cyber Monday

The Brief Experts say don't click on links that seem suspicious and to go to a retailer's website directly instead. Experts say if a deal seems too good to be true, it usually is. If you have made your way to a fake site and don't realize it, experts say requesting payment through Zelle, Bitcoin, or or wire transfer are signs of a scam.



'Tis the season for cyber scammers, and with millions of shoppers buying online this Cyber Monday, experts warn to stay on guard when making those purchases that seem too good to be true.

According to the National Retail Federation, nearly 74 million people are expected to shop on Cyber Monday.

Experts say don't click on links that seem suspicious and to go to a retailer's website directly instead.

What they're saying:

"The number one rule I always want to follow is go to the sites directly… you may Google something looking for a special product or you may get an email from some site that's legitimate or not, but... just go directly to the site," said Jon Powell with Moore Colson, an accounting and advisory firm based in Atlanta. "If it's a 60, 70, 80% off...if it's too good to be true it is. You probably should not click on that link or open that email."

And as more people use AI to help them find the best deals, Powell says the same caution applies. He says the AI generator will often provide links to click on.

"Treat that the same way. If that name doesn't look like something you know, you can always just go straight out open a new tab and type in a website that you know," he explained.

And Powell said there are safeguards you can put in place before you head online.

"A good rule of thumb is to always have your credit card locked. You can also contact your local FBI office if it's really bad," said Powell.