Tips for cooking the perfect salmon with 5Church Chef Delroy Bowen

It's healthy, it's delicious, and it's filling. Chef Delroy Bowen from 5Church Atlanta stops by Good Day Atlanta to teach viewers how to make the perfect salmon recipe. For more information on today's recipe see below.

Atlantic Salmon with Gnocchi, Asparagus, and Citrus Beurre BlancIngredients:

5 Idaho potatoes

5 black peppercorns

4 cups flour

3 eggs

2 tablespoons EVOO

1 medium wild-caught Atlantic salmon

1 bunch asparagus

1 lemon

1 orange

1 medium shallot

1 sprig thyme

1 bay leaf

1 cup Chardonnay

1 cup heavy cream

1 garlic clove

½ pound butter

microgreens

salt

pepper

Boil 5 Idaho potatoes until soft to the touch. Peel and put potatoes through a food mill to rice them. Store riced potatoes in fridge until cold. Once chilled, put mixture onto a lightly floured large sheet pan and flatten out. Place three eggs and hand kneed them into the potato mixture. Add a pinch of kosher salt. Slowly add 3-4 cups of flour to potatoes until firm. Boil 1 gallon water with 1 tablespoon of salt & 1 tablespoon EVOO. Roll potato mixture into logs approximately ½ inch thick, then cut log into individual ¼ inch segments. Add segments to water once it is at a rolling boil. Gnocchi is finished cooking when all segments are floating to the top of the water. Remove, drain, and then sauté in butter for approx. 2 minutes to give it a nice golden brown. Set aside.

Skin 1 medium sized wild north Atlantic salmon, then cut into 7 – 8 oz. filets. Place salmon filets in a buttered sauté pan. You will then sauté to desired temperature. Salmon can be enjoyed anywhere from rare, medium rare, medium (our recommendation), medium well, or well. Just be sure not to over cook or it will become dry. Set aside.

Wash 1 bunch of locally sourced asparagus. Cut off bottom ½ inch of each stalk. Blanche asparagus for approx. 1 min. Sauté over medium heat with 1 clove of garlic, 1 tablespoon butter, salt, and pepper for approx. 1 – 2 minutes. Set aside.

Head 1 large pan with ¼ tablespoon EVOO, add 1 medium diced shallot. Add peppercorns, thyme, and bay leaf. Juice both the entire lemon and orange, add to pan and continue to sauté. Add 1 cup of Chardonnay, then reduce by half. Stir in 1 cup heavy cream. Reduce by half until consistency of reduction coats back of spoon. Add cubes of approximately ½ pound butter, then strain. Adjust salt and pepper to taste.

Place handmade gnocchi at bottom of desired serving dish, then set 4 asparagus spears lightly over gnocchi. Place 1 salmon filet over asparagus and then drizzle approx. ¼ cup citrus beurre blanc over the top. Garnish with microgreens and enjoy!