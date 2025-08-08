25-year-old time capsule to be opened in Fulton County

article

The Brief Next week, Fulton County officials are opening a time capsule sealed 25 years ago. The time capsule was originally sealed in 2000 and contains contributions from various Fulton County offices that officials say captured the cultural and civic milestones of the year. Later this year, residents will be asked to contribute personal items for a new time capsule set to be opened in another 25 years.



A piece of history will be unveiled next week in Fulton County.

Officials are planning to open a 25-year-old time capsule at Fulton County Assembly Hall on Aug. 15.

What we know:

The time capsule was originally sealed in 2000 and contains contributions from various county offices that officials say captured the cultural and civic milestones of the year.

Among the offices that contributed were the Fulton County Probate Court, District Attorney’s Office, State Court, Solicitor General’s Office, Magistrate Court, Clerk of Superior and Magistrate Courts, Sheriff’s Office, and Superior Court.

The capsule was planted by Fulton County Justice Partners in collaboration with the Atlanta History Center and Fulton County Arts and Culture.

The unveiling of the capsule's contents comes ahead of an exhibit at the Atlanta History Center titled "Fulton Through the Years."

What they're saying:

"The opening of the 2025 time capsule serves as a unique glimpse of Fulton County’s history. The year 2000 was special in our county with the opening of the Justice Center Tower and what will be revealed in the capsule and what we will set to be opened in 2050 will serve as a historical reference for many of the same experiences we face today in Fulton County," Probate Court Chief Judge, Kenya Johnson said.

"We are always excited to support the work and efforts of our justice partners for this 25-year capsule opening. We are grateful to the Atlanta History Center for their collaboration to preserve our county's history with a creative courthouse exhibit," Fulton Arts and Culture Director David Manuel said.

What you can do:

In October, county residents will be asked to contribute personal items for a new time capsule.

It will be opened in 2050.