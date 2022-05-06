Burglar climbs in through window, leaves with brand-new PlayStation and cash

DeKalb County police are searching for the man caught on camera breaking into a home and making off with valuables.

The homeowner said the man got creative to get inside the home.

"It sucks knowing someone was in your house and touching your things," the homeowner said.

The homeowner said it was more than just touching her things, but was also an invasion of privacy. She doesn’t want her name used as the man seen on video breaking into her home is still on the run.

"You see someone, to me looks like a younger kid, but it’s hard to tell, creep into the living room and grab the PlayStation. He rips it off the wall and then runs down the hallway," the woman said.

The woman said the thief climbed through the master bedroom window of her Tilson Road home.

"The window is about eight feet off the ground which is why it didn’t have bars. They took our patio table and put it up against the wall. Then they took the shovel and put it up against the wall and scaled the wall," the woman said.

Once inside, the burglar made away with a brand-new PlayStation gaming system and $700 in cash.

The homeowner said she was not home at the time, but the family dog was.

"He was hiding from him. I felt awful when I came home and had to drag him out from under the couch. He was visibly shaken," the woman said.

She wasn’t the only one targeted. Several residents in the area said their homes were burglarized. They speculate it is someone in the neighborhood that knows the patterns of its residents.

Police confirmed they are investigating.

The woman said she has already upgraded the security at her home.

"It makes me angry people can come take things you’ve worked really hard for and not care for anyone else but what they want," the woman said.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to contact the DeKalb County Police Department.