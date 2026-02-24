Athens man charged with DUI, vehicular homicide after striking bicyclist

The Brief Terrence White faces DUI and vehicular homicide charges following the deadly collision on Olympic Drive. 37-year-old cyclist Kul Chokhal died from injuries sustained after being struck by White's BMW sedan. This incident marks the second fatal vehicle crash in Athens-Clarke County for 2026.



An Athens man has been arrested in connection with a deadly crash that claimed the life of a 37-year-old bicyclist on Saturday.

What we know:

Terrence White, 45, was charged with DUI, homicide by vehicle, following too closely, and serious injury by vehicle.

According to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, White was behind the wheel of a 2013 BMW 650i sedan driving along Olympic Drive around 8:30 p.m. when he struck Kul Chokhal, who was riding a GS5 740W electric bike west on the roadway.

Chokhal was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet released how fast White was traveling at the time of the collision.

What you can do:

Anyone who may have more information on the crash or video is asked to call Officer First Class Bridget Teskey at bridget.teskey@accgov.com or 762-400-7022.

Dig deeper:

The police department said this is the second fatal crash of 2026 in Athens-Clarke County.