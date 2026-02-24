Jackson parents jailed after 4-year-old overdoses on cocaine

article

The Brief Jackson County parents have been arrested after their child allegedly overdosed. Deputies searched a home on Feb. 20 after the 4-year-old reportedly overdosed on cocaine. Sheena Dawn Shumake and Joshua Tyler Shumake are facing several charges in connection with the incident.



Deputies have charged two people after their four-year-old child overdosed on cocaine, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Investigators searched a home in Jefferson on Feb. 20 after the child overdosed.

As a result, Sheena Dawn Shumake, 35, and Joshua Tyler Shumake, 33, were arrested and charged with the following:

Cruelty to children (first degree)

Possession of cocaine

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Possession of drug-related objects

Failure to appear

What we don't know:

Authorities did not provide an update on the condition of the child or how they were notified of the child’s overdose.