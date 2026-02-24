Expand / Collapse search

Jackson parents jailed after 4-year-old overdoses on cocaine

Published  February 24, 2026 4:21pm EST
Jackson County
Jefferson. Sheena Dawn Shumake, 35, and Joshua Tyler Shumake, 33, were arrested after their 4-year-old child allegedly overdosed on cocaine. (Credit: Jackson County Sheriff's Office) 

The Brief

    • Jackson County parents have been arrested after their child allegedly overdosed.
    • Deputies searched a home on Feb. 20 after the 4-year-old reportedly overdosed on cocaine.
    • Sheena Dawn Shumake and Joshua Tyler Shumake are facing several charges in connection with the incident.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies have charged two people after their four-year-old child overdosed on cocaine, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. 

What we know:

Investigators searched a home in Jefferson on Feb. 20 after the child overdosed.

As a result, Sheena Dawn Shumake, 35, and Joshua Tyler Shumake, 33, were arrested and charged with the following:

  • Cruelty to children (first degree)
  • Possession of cocaine
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
  • Possession of drug-related objects 
  • Failure to appear

What we don't know:

Authorities did not provide an update on the condition of the child or how they were notified of the child’s overdose. 

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. 

