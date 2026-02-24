Jackson parents jailed after 4-year-old overdoses on cocaine
article
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies have charged two people after their four-year-old child overdosed on cocaine, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
What we know:
Investigators searched a home in Jefferson on Feb. 20 after the child overdosed.
As a result, Sheena Dawn Shumake, 35, and Joshua Tyler Shumake, 33, were arrested and charged with the following:
- Cruelty to children (first degree)
- Possession of cocaine
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- Possession of drug-related objects
- Failure to appear
What we don't know:
Authorities did not provide an update on the condition of the child or how they were notified of the child’s overdose.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.