GBI identifies man injured in shootout with Tift County deputies

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified a North Carolina man injured in a shootout with Tift County deputies.

Officials say 40-year-old Justin Freeman of Robbins, North Carolina and another man were reportedly knocking on doors on Friday, June 4.

Neighbors called 911 about the disturbance.

When deputies arrived at the scene and tried to identify the two men, they say one of the suspects fired shots, hitting a deputy multiple times. Another deputy returned fire, hitting Freeman.

Both Freeman and the deputy were taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition. The deputy has seen been released.

Officials say Freeman will be transported to the Tift County Jail when he is released from the hospital.

The other man, whose identity has not been released, was also taken into custody.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.