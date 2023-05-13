Tickets still available for SalsaFest in Stockbridge

article

The Georgia National Hispanic Heritage Alliance and the City of Stockbridge are hosting SalsaFest at the Stockbridge Amphitheater on May 28 from 3 to 11 p.m.

"SalsaFest is a wonderful event for the community to celebrate diversity within the city," said

Stockbridge Mayor Anthony S. Ford. "We look forward to have SalsaFest at our amphitheater

for many years to come."

The event will feature a variety of vendors and flavorful. Top international salsa artists Rey Ruiz, Alex Matos, Giro Lopez, and many more will fill the venue with vibrant music.

Tickets are $50 general admission. Valet parking will be available. For more information, please visit https://www.hispanifest.com/ or call us at 678-984-6592.

