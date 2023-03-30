Tickets on sale for upcoming immersive Disney experience in Atlanta

You’ve seen the movies. You know the songs. And you absolutely love the characters.

Now, the magical worlds created by Walt Disney Animation Studios are coming to life in a way Atlanta audiences have never seen before.

Tickets are officially available for "Immersive Disney Animation," a high-tech immersive experience set to open in Atlanta’s Armour Yards in May. Developed by Lighthouse Immersive in collaboration with Walt Disney Animation Studios, the experience uses projection, sound, and interactive technology to allow visitors to walk (or, in the case of "The Little Mermaid," dive) into the beloved worlds of famed Disney films, from classics like "Peter Pan" to the recent Oscar-winning hit "Encanto." "Immersive Disney Animation" made its world premiere in Toronto in December 2022, and has since opened in several U.S. cities including Cleveland, Nashville, and Detroit.

Tickets for the experience start at $29.99 per person and are available for purchase here. The experience is set to open May 1 at Armour Yards, located at 159 Armor Drive in Atlanta.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we got an exclusive preview of Immersive Disney Animation, chatting with Oscar-winner producer J. Miles Dale from inside the Las Vegas experience. Click the video player in this article to check it out!