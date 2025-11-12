Three suspects charged in deadly Athens robbery that killed Winterville man

The Brief Three Athens residents were arrested in connection with the Nov. 6 shooting death of Antonio Jewell. Investigators say Jewell was killed during an attempted armed robbery on Madison Avenue in Athens. The suspects face murder, armed robbery, firearm, and criminal street gang charges.



Athens-Clarke County police have arrested three people in connection with the shooting death of a Winterville man earlier this month.

What we know:

Investigators said 22-year-old Antonio Jewell was killed during an armed robbery attempt on Nov. 6 in the 100 block of Madison Avenue. The suspects, identified as 23-year-old Samtavious Clark, 18-year-old Jeremiah Gresham, and 18-year-old Dion Nesbitt, all from Athens, have been charged with murder, malice murder, armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, and criminal street gang charges.

Police said officers first responded around 8:16 p.m. that night to a report of a person down on the sidewalk. When they arrived, they found Jewell suffering from severe injuries. Emergency crews with EMS and the Athens-Clarke County Fire Department tried to save his life, but he died at the scene.

Detectives later determined Jewell’s death was connected to an attempted armed robbery.

What we don't know:

Unanswered questions include what led up to the armed robbery attempt, how investigators linked the suspects to the crime, and whether additional arrests are expected as the case continues.

What you can do:

Authorities said the investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective David Harrison at 762-400-7361 or Detective Hovie Lister at 762-400-7333.