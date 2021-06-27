Three shot after leaving State Farm Arena, police say

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place after midnight on Sunday outside State Farm Arena.

Police said officers arrived at the scene at approximately 12:40 a.m. on Centennial Olympic Park Drive to find two men and a woman with gunshot wounds.

All three were rushed to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

Investigators believe a group of suspects attempted to rob them while they walked to their car after leaving State Farm Arena.

Police have not identified any suspects.

