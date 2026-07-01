The Brief Supporters of the England national football team gathered inside Atlanta's The Irish Exit Wednesday morning, ahead of the team's match against DR Congo. The Irish Exit opened last month at Centennial Yards, the development located across the street from State Farm Arena and just steps away from Atlanta Stadium. The pub is located at 85 Centennial Olympic Park Drive Northwest, Suite D400, and regular hours of operation are 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. daily.



Hours before England took the pitch inside Atlanta Stadium, Three Lions fans were already cheering on their team at the Irish pub across the street!

We're talking about The Irish Exit, the new gathering spot located at Centennial Yards. The pub opened its doors at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, welcoming in fans ahead of the big match between England and DR Congo.

The Irish Exit is a brand-new addition to the city, and was featured last month on Burgers with Buck; pub founders say their goal is to honor contemporary Irish culture in America, blending Atlanta and Irish traditions into a delicious experience for visitors. The pub is located at 85 Centennial Olympic Park Drive Northwest, Suite D400, in Centennial Yards – and regular hours of operation are 12:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. daily.

World Cup Atlanta host committee ambassador Kevin Egan was at The Irish Exit all morning, of course, and extended a special invitation to Good Day Atlanta to join in the festivities before fans marched into the stadium. Click the video player to check it out!