3 found dead inside Haralson County home, GBI asked to assist in investigation

Investigators in Haralson County are on the scene of a deadly shooting that has claimed the lives of three people.

Sheriff Stacy William tells FOX 5 around noon three people were found inside a Moeser Road home. The identities of the deceased have not been released, but the sheriff says two were younger people and one was an older man.

The sheriff said deputies are not searching for a shooter and there is no immediate threat to the public.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to help deputies piece together what happened inside the home. Sheriff William says those details are still under investigation.

The home is located in a neighborhood just outside the Tallapoosa city limits and is located about 50 miles west of Atlanta.

