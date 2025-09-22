Three arrested in Meriwether County after violent puppy theft

The Brief A modern-day Cruella De Vil planned a puppy caper only to have it backfire and send her, her daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend to jail in Meriwether County. Drulacy Grier, 52, Jaziah Grier, 18 and Alonza Dennis are facing armed robbery and many more charges after snatching a $2,100 purebred Pomeranian from a breeder and her husband and then opening fire during their getaway from the couple’s home. At one point, they say the trio threw the 5-week-old puppy from their car, and she landed in the grass alongside the roadway with only minor injuries.



Three people are behind bars in Meriwether County after deputies say they attempted to steal a $2,100 purebred puppy from a breeder. The sheriff says the suspects fired shots during their getaway and even threw the tiny dog out of the car.

The crime

What we know:

The sheriff says the trio went to a breeder’s home in Meriwether County with a plan to steal a Pomeranian, after having purchased another puppy there earlier this year. When they tried to flee in Drulacy Grier’s Dodge Charger, the breeder’s husband attempted to block their path and pursued them. During the chase, Dennis allegedly fired shots before throwing the dog from the car.

Deputies and Greenville police ultimately stopped the vehicle and arrested all three. Investigators say the car was stolen, the gun was stolen, and there was also an unrestrained 5-month-old baby inside.

The puppy’s condition

What they're saying:

Sheriff Chuck Smith says the little female Pomeranian, weighing just over a pound, is now recovering at a local veterinarian’s office. "She’s expected to recover just fine," Smith said. The sheriff has even given her a temporary name: Bandit.

The suspects

What we know:

Investigators say two of the suspects are mother and daughter from Locust Grove.

Drulacy Grier, 52, is accused of orchestrating the crime and has been described by the sheriff as "the Cruella de Vil of this puppy snatching."

Jaziah Grier, 18, was allegedly the getaway driver. The sheriff noted the crime happened on her birthday, turning what was meant to be a celebration into a night in jail.

Alonza Dennis, 19, of Griffin, is accused of being the gunman. Authorities say he pushed the breeder to the ground, opened fire on the breeder’s husband, and later tossed both the weapon and the puppy from the car.

Charges

Dig deeper:

Drulacy and Jaziah Grier face charges including armed robbery, burglary, aggravated assault, cruelty to children, and cruelty to animals.

Dennis faces an even longer list: armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during a crime, cruelty to animals, cruelty to children, tampering with evidence, simple battery, theft by receiving stolen property, burglary, and altering a firearm serial number.

All three remain in the Meriwether County Jail, with investigators warning that more charges may follow.

Sheriff’s warning

What they're saying:

Sheriff Smith urged caution when buying or selling online. "People should use a neutral, public place for transactions. Many police departments, including ours, provide safe spots such as designated parking areas," he said.