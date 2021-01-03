Threatening emails sent to several counties ahead of Tuesday's election, sheriff says

article

Voters could see an increase in security around polling sites on Tuesday after threatening emails were sent to several county employees across the state.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said several county employees receive emails regarding threats to polling locations on Election Day. The source of the email is not currently known, but the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have been notified.

The sheriff’s office reports Cherokee County was not the only county to receive the emails. The contents of the emails and the nature of the threats have not been disclosed.

Deputies, marshals, municipal police, and school police, prior to the threats, have been working with county election officials to ensure voters’ safety at the polls.

Cherokee County has 40 polling locations that will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday for the Senate and Public Service Commission seat runoffs.

Anyone with information about the threatening emails is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Advertisement

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.