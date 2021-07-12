Threat forces plane to Seattle to be searched at Atlanta's airport, police say
ATLANTA - A reported threat forced some passengers bound from Atlanta to Seattle to be delayed until Monday morning.
The Atlanta Police Department said a reported threat forced a plane scheduled to leave Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Sunday night around 11 p.m. to be searched. Police said the passengers were deplaned on the airfield and security teams using K-9s swept through the aircraft.
Those passengers were rebooked for a flight Monday morning.
Investigators did not release the exact nature of the threat and did not indicate anything was found during the security sweep.
No one was injured.
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
_____
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Advertisement
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.