Thousands of runners hit streets for Thanksgiving events

Tens of thousands of runners laced up their shoes early Thursday for two of metro Atlanta’s biggest Thanksgiving Day races, supporting local charities and taking on courses that wind through some of the region’s most recognizable neighborhoods.

What we know:

In Marietta, more than 10,000 people signed up for MUST Ministries’ 22nd annual Gobble Jog, which features a 10K, 5K and Tot Trot. Participants from across the country traveled to Cobb County to support the nonprofit’s mission to provide food, shelter and essential services for families in need.

Runners looking for a longer challenge gathered at Central Park Stadium for the Invesco Thanksgiving Day Half Marathon. Race organizers expect more than 13,000 runners and walkers to take part in the event, one of the nation’s largest Thanksgiving races.

This year’s 13.1-mile course carries participants through several iconic Atlanta neighborhoods, including downtown, Midtown, Piedmont Park and Summerhill. A 5K and a Dash are also part of the morning’s events.