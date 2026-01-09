Expand / Collapse search

Thousands of fans ready for Peach Bowl tonight in downtown Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  January 9, 2026 1:20pm EST
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta braces for massive Peach Bowl college football face-off

Atlanta braces for massive Peach Bowl college football face-off

The self-proclaimed "Capital of College Football" is bracing for a historic post-season clash as No. 1 Indiana faces No. 5 Oregon in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl tonight, Jan. 9th in Atlanta. The economic impact is expected to be huge.

The Brief

    • Thousands of Indiana and Oregon fans arrive for Peach Bowl
    • Game expected to bring $50M economic impact to Atlanta
    • Winner advances to national championship against Miami

ATLANTA - Thousands of fans from Indiana and Oregon are pouring into downtown Atlanta ahead of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

What we know:

Hours before kickoff, fans were already walking around the stadium, taking photos and soaking in the atmosphere as crews put final preparations in place. Some fans told FOX 5 they traveled from as far as Indiana, California, and Vancouver to attend the game and expect an electric environment.

A Georgia State University professor said the influx of visitors is expected to generate about $50 million in economic impact, roughly a 15% increase compared to last year’s bowl game. Many fans said they plan to stay through the weekend and explore the city.

Kickoff for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is set for 7:30 p.m. The winner will advance to face the University of Miami Hurricanes in the national championship.

RELATED STORIES

The Source

  • This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report. 

AtlantaSportsNewsCollege FootballMercedes-Benz Stadium