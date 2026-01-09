Thousands of fans ready for Peach Bowl tonight in downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA - Thousands of fans from Indiana and Oregon are pouring into downtown Atlanta ahead of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
What we know:
Hours before kickoff, fans were already walking around the stadium, taking photos and soaking in the atmosphere as crews put final preparations in place. Some fans told FOX 5 they traveled from as far as Indiana, California, and Vancouver to attend the game and expect an electric environment.
A Georgia State University professor said the influx of visitors is expected to generate about $50 million in economic impact, roughly a 15% increase compared to last year’s bowl game. Many fans said they plan to stay through the weekend and explore the city.
Kickoff for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is set for 7:30 p.m. The winner will advance to face the University of Miami Hurricanes in the national championship.
RELATED STORIES