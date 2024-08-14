Thomson mayor arrested, charged with giving inmates alcohol: GBI

Thomson Mayor Benjamin Cary Cranford, 52, was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday for allegedly providing inmates with alcohol while they worked in the city.

Investigators say the incident in question happened on June 4.

A warrant for the mayor's arrest was issued on Wednesday. He was promptly taken into custody and booked into the McDuffie County Jail where has been charged with furnishing prohibited items to inmates and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

Further details about the arrest and the incident have not yet been made public.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the GBI at 706-595-2575. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.