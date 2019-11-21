This mom’s Christmas tree made of laundry is the most relatable holiday decor ever

“Deck the halls with piles of laundry, Fa la la la la...” This could easily be a Christmas carol sung in lifestyle and parenthood blogger Jessie Robert's home.

Last year, the mother of three got creative and made a Christmas tree out of a mountain of laundry before heading out of town for the holidays, Roberts said in an Instagram post.

“We were going away for 2 weeks and I couldn’t and didn’t have time to do the washing... so Like any creative person... I improvise,” the caption reads.

Roberts was so thrilled with her creation that she decided to leave the faux Christmas tree up for two weeks.

Her husband, Valence Roberts, “wasn’t impressed.”

But many of her followers were.

"Hahaha love this!! Genius!!" one follower wrote. "I wonder if I can make mine last til next yr?"

Advertisement

Another dished out some epic praise, writing, “This is the best Christmas tree I’ve ever seen!"

This story was reported from Los Angeles.