'This ain't Atlanta': Butts County sheriff issues warning after drug arrest

The Brief Undercover Arrests: Two suspects, Michael Long and Grace Vanmeter, were arrested in Butts County for trafficking methamphetamine. Sting Operation: Deputies arranged a drug buy at a truck stop, leading to the suspects’ arrest without incident. Sheriff’s Warning: Sheriff Gary Long vowed to relentlessly pursue drug traffickers, stating, "This isn’t Atlanta."



Two individuals were arrested in Butts County after allegedly attempting to sell methamphetamine to an undercover agent, according to Butts County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

On March 17, deputies from the Special Operations Crime Suppression Unit and Undercover Narcotics Division conducted an investigation into a Locust Grove man suspected of distributing methamphetamine across multiple counties.

Undercover agents arranged to purchase an ounce of methamphetamine from Michael Long of Locust Grove and Grace Vanmeter of Monticello. The suspects met agents at a truck stop inside Butts County, where they were taken into custody without incident and charged with trafficking methamphetamines.

Sheriff Gary Long praised his deputies for their work, issuing a stern warning to drug dealers attempting to bring narcotics into Butts County.

"If you have a thought of delivering illegal narcotics into or through Butts County, DON’T," Long said in a statement. "We have plenty of bed space in our jail, a District Attorney who ensures real prison time, and judges who issue extremely high bonds. This isn’t Atlanta."

Long emphasized that his deputies have statewide jurisdiction and will pursue those involved in drug distribution that affects Butts County. The investigation remains ongoing.