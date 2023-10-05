KC & The Sunshine Band, BBQ and an air show: Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

article

Ready to shake your booty with KC and the Sunshine Band? Maybe you're feeling the blues, or need something to jazz you up. We have all sorts of events planned no matter what your vibe is. Here's a look at a few fun Things to Do in metro Atlanta this weekend.

Janelle Monáe: Age of Pleasure Tour

Fox Theatre; 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

8 p.m. - 9 p.m. Oct. 6

Remember when Janelle Monáe would only perform in a tux? Well, the eight-time Grammy Award nominated singer and rapper says she's in her age of pleasure now. Flyanna Boss and DJ Nana Kwabena are helping open for the tour. Tickets are available.

Suwanee Taste of BBQ & Music Festival

Suwanee Town Center; 330 Town Center Avenue, Suwanee

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Oct. 7

If you're looking for some finger-lickin' good eats and free music at a family-friendly event, the Suwanee Taste of BBQ and Music Festival might be perfect for you. Learn more.

Culture in Motion: The Jazz of a Tribe Called Quest

Buckhead Village; 3035 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta

2 p.m. - 7 p.m. Oct. 7

It's Atlanta Art Week. Come out to Buckhead for a gallery stroll with a live DJ. After you take your time admiring all the art, there's a ticketed jazz concert from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. Learn more.

Roswell Motoring Festival 2023

38 Hill Street, Roswell

9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Oct. 7

This one is for the classic car enthusiasts. Proceeds from this year's Roswell Motoring Festival will go to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. FOX 5's Georgia Franco serves as the Co-Chair Grand Marshal. Learn more.

Atlanta Air Show

Hilton Atlanta Airport; 1031 Virginia Avenue, Hapeville

Oct. 7-8

Do you love planes? The Atlanta Air Show is the place to be this weekend. The Flight Line Club gets front row seats to the incredible show, a catered lunch with flowing drinks all day long. Tickets are still available.

City of Austell BBQ Blues & Brews Festival

Threadmill Complex; 5000 Austell Powder Springs Road SW, Austell

12 p.m. - 10 p.m.

BBQ, blues and beer … What more could a person want? If you're out near Austell, check out their annual BBQ Blues and Brews Festival. There will be live music, hot food, funnel cakes, vendors and more on Saturday. Learn more.

KC & The Sunshine Band in concert

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center; 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta

7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Oct. 8

"KC and The Sunshine Band is celebrating 50 years of making booties shake," that's how organizers are selling Sunday night's concert. Put on your boogie shoes and get down Sunday night. That's the way the disco and funk group want you to give it up. Tickets are limited, but still selling here.

The Pumpkin Patch at Yule Forest

Yule Forest; 3565 GA-155 N, Stockbridge

Until Oct. 29

The Pumpkin Patch at Yule Forest is open for the season. You can pick the perfect pumpkin for carving, spend a day with the dinosaurs, get lost in a corn maze with some friends, and so much more. The patch will close just before Halloween, so plan your weekend ahead. Learn more.

Sneak Peek to Next Week

Atlanta Pride Festival 2023

Piedmont Park

Oct. 14-15

It's the largest gathering LGBTQ+ people and their allies in the Southeast. Why on earth would you miss it? Learn more.

