Cirque du Soleil, Irishfest and Trombone Shorty: Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

From electrifying concerts and cultural celebrations to indulgent wine tastings and mesmerizing circus acts, Atlanta's offering a kaleidoscope of entertainment to explore for the next few days. Here's a look at a few fun Things to Do in metro Atlanta this weekend.

Trombone Shorty in Concert

The Eastern; 800 Flat Shoals Road SE, Atlanta

7:15 p.m. Nov. 3

A New Orleans legend is bringing the Bayou to the Peach State. Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue are performing at the Eastern this Friday. Tickets are available here.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 02: Trombone Shorty performs at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre on June 02, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

Georgia Gospel Music festival

Glen Haven Baptist Church; 345 East Lake Road, McDonough

Nov. 3-4

Glen Haven Baptist Church is opening its doors for a worship experience like never before. Several musical groups and Christian comedians are set to perform across three days. If you're looking for a fun way to fellowship with likeminded souls, here's where you can still find tickets.

Irishfest Atlanta 2023

Roswell Historic Hall; 972 Alpharetta Street, Roswell

Nov. 3-5

Get ready to experience the best of everything Irish at the 10th annual Irishfest Atlanta. There's music, dancing, folklore, storytelling, workshops, food and so much more. Learn more.

Web3 ATL 2023

Georgia Tech Hotel and Conference Center; 800 Spring Street NW

Nov. 3-5

Things are about to get techy! The Web3 ATL premier blockchain conference is this weekend, and it may be the only place in the world where hackers are welcome. There will be discussions on AI, zero-knowledge proofs, cryptography, AR/VR and all sorts of up-and-coming technology.

Learn more.

R&B Only Live

Coca-Cola Roxy; 800 Battery Avenue SE #500

Nov. 4

Let's slow things down for a second. Grab your boo and get ready to bump and grind the night away with R&B music from the past to the present.

They may be playing slow jams, but this concert isn't for the weak. Tickets sold out quickly. We still have information on how you can join the waitlist: Learn more.

Suwanee Wine Fest

Suwanee Town Center; 330 Town Center Avenue, Suwanee

9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Nov. 4

Let's make a toast to the 10th annual Suwanee Wine Fest. Grab a glass and take a stroll around the park. There are unlimited samples of wines to choose from. You'll be sipping to live music, and of course there's food for sale.

This one's only for the adults, so you're going to need a babysitter. Event organizers say no babies or pets allowed.

Chastain Park Arts Festival

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Nov. 4

11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Nov. 5

Chastain Park; 4469 Stella Drive NW, Atlanta

Set your sights on the largest park in Fulton County this weekend. That's where you'll find a huge celebration of the visual arts. There will be fine painters, photographers, sculptors, leather and metal craft persons, glass blowers, jewelers and more.

Food and drinks will also be available. Learn more.

Cirque du Soleil ECHO

Atlantic Station; 241 20th Street, Atlanta

Starting Nov. 5

Cirque du Soleil is in town, and it's no secret these guys put on an amazing performance. It's a show full talents you've never experienced before. After all, anything is possible under the Big Top. Learn more.

Artists perform during Cirque du Soleil's ECHO show in Montreal, Canada on April 26, 2023. - The story of the show looks at evolution through the eyes of Future, the main female character, and the impact and influence that choices have on evolution. (Getty Images) Expand

Sneak Peek to Next Week

THE WIZ

Fox Theatre

Nov. 14-19

So, you wanted to see the Wizard? Well, ease on down the road to the Fox Theatre for a fan-favorite, Tony Award-winning musical. Tickets are selling fast. Learn more.

