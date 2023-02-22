David Foster, Katharine McPhee takeover: Things to do this weekend in Metro Atlanta

article

You made it through the week, now it's time to enjoy the sweet, sweet weekend. How about a David Foster concert? Or a trip to the theater to see Tina The Musical, or Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka? If music isn't your thing, we have a totally zen idea up our sleeve to help you relax before the work week starts back up. Find out how you can do all of that and more with our list of exciting activities this weekend.

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Fox Theatre; 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

7:30 p.m. Feb. 23

8 p.m. Feb. 24

2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Feb. 25

1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26

What are you waiting for? Tina's in town! Shake a Tailfeather on down to the Fox Theatre to see the whirlwind show that won a Tony Award in 2020. We suggest you move quickly, because as of the writing of this article, there are only two seats in the house left in the 2 p.m. showing on Saturday.

You can find tickets here.

Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka

Emma Kelly Theater; 33 E. Main Street, Statesboro

7 p.m. - 9 p.m. Feb. 23 - 25

3 p.m. - 5 p.m. Feb. 26

Everyone's favorite chocolatier is putting on a show at the Emma Kelly Theater in Statesboro. You can experience the wacky world of Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka on stage. Tickets are going for $25, but there are discounts for military personnel, first responders, county employees and students. Secure your golden ticket here.

Museum Meditation

Sweetwater Creek State Park; 1750 Mount Vernon Road, Lithia Springs

6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24

This event is perfect for a nature and history buff who needs a day – or two, or three. Unwind at night with a museum tour that includes light stretching and a meditation session. Organizers encourage participants to bring a yoga mat for full comfort. The event is only open for those who pre-register. You can secure your spot by calling 770-732-5871.

Twilight Trek: Zoo Atlanta after-hours

Zoo Atlanta; 800 Cherokee Avenue SE, Atlanta

6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. Feb. 24

Have you ever wondered what the zoo animals do at night, after everyone else goes home? Well, not all of them go to sleep right away. You can join the Zoo Atlanta team after hours for an evening fun for the whole family. Tour the Zoo in the dark using night-vision technology and find out just how many animals you miss when you only visit during the day. Tickets for non-members are $25 per person, children 3 and under are free.

Discovery Saturday

Elachee Nature Science Center; 2125 Elachee Drive, Gainesville

9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Feb. 25

Spend your Saturday becoming one with nature at the Elachee Nature Science Center. You can enjoy a live animal exhibit after a 45-minute presentation with an Elachee Teaching Naturalist. More details on the event can be found here.

Guided Mountain Hike

Panola Mountain State Park; 2620 Highway 155 SW, Stockbridge

1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Feb. 25

Leave the hustle and bustle of the city with guided 3-mile mountain hike in Stockbridge. Bring sturdy shoes, water and an open mind for this strenuous, but rewarding activity. All you have to do is call the Nature Center at 770-389-7801 to register.

Campfire & S'mores

Chattahoochee Bend State Park; 425 Bobwhite Way, Newnan

7 p.m. - 8 p.m. Feb. 25

Have you ever been to the Chattahoochee Bend State Park? This cozy night might be your perfect introduction to the area. Invite some friends to roast marshmallows and share stories over the campfire Saturday night. This event has a 10-person limit at $3 per person. Pre-register by calling the park office at 770-254-7271.

Game Day: Atlanta Hawks

State Farm Arena; 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta

7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

It's HBCU Night at State Farm Arena, honoring the legacy of historically Black colleges and universities around the country. If you're a proud graduate, come decked out in your favorite paraphernalia. Seating is completely sold out, but you can still get standing room tickets for $39. Special HBCU Night tickets include a custom t-shirt and $10 food and beverage voucher. This is the Hawks' first game since the firing of Head Coach Nate McMillan.

3 p.m. Feb. 26 Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn is in town Sunday afternoon, Tickets to both games can be bought via Ticketmaster.

An Intimate Evening with David Foster & Katharine McPhee

Atlanta Symphony Hall; 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Feb. 25

Believe it or not, tickets are still available to see 16-time Grammy award-winning musician, composer and producer David Foster perform alongside singer, Broadway and television star Katharine McPhee at the Atlanta Symphony Hall. There are two showings this Saturday. Expect hits from David's Chicago, Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Josh Groban, Michael Buble and more. Kat is offering her own repertoire from American Idol, Smash and Waitress up her sleeve.

You can find tickets here.

Sister Act: The Musical

The Legacy Theatre; 1175 Senoia Road, Tyrone

7 p.m. - 9 p.m. Feb. 25

2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Feb. 26

If you loved Whoopi Goldberg and the cast in the hit Sister Act franchise from the early 90s, wait until you see the show re-imagined as a musical comedy. Sister Act: The Musical is here in Georgia and some of the original music from the movie will be performed at the Legacy Theatre. We hear this show was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Get your tickets here.

Basic Archery

Panola Mountain State Park; 2620 Highway 155 SW, Stockbridge

1 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Feb. 25-27

Awaken your inner Robin Hood with an hour-long archery class. You don't even need equipment, everything will be provided for you. Close-toed shoes are required and organizer recommend arriving 15 minutes early.

Find out more information here.

Dino Safari

North Point Mall; 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesdays - Sundays

Dinosaurs take over the mall for the kid-friendly, walk-through exhibit. Tickets are $19 for kids and adults.

Clint Alderman: A Modern Folk Potter

Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia; 283 Highway 255 North, Sautee Nacoochee

Any time, every day until May 1

Put some culture and history on your agenda with this new exhibit on display at The Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia. At just 13-years-old, Clint Alderman gained an interest for pottery after moving to North Georgia. He worked with local potters learning the craft of traditional folk pottery. Now at 39-years-old, the artist is known for using a wood-fired tunnel kiln, his own glazes and his own freshly dug clay from the Mossy Creek area of White County. Check out the beauty a local artist has been able to create with nature at his fingertips.

Wild Encounters

Zoo Atlanta; 800 Cherokee Avenue SE, Atlanta

Great Panda at 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays

Elephant 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays

Aldabra Tortoise 3:15 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays

Get a one-on-one with your favorite animal in the kingdom. You can choose a session with a Giant Panda, an African Elephant or one of the largest living tortoise species in the world. For an hour, you'll be up-close and personal with the animal and an Animal Care Team member who will teach you everything you need to know about the animal and its habitat. Ticket costs vary, you can look them up here.

Sneak Peek to Next Week

High Museum of Art; 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

6 p.m. - 10 p.m. March 3

High Frequency Fridays is back at the High Museum. Picture this: The prestige and class of visiting a museum with amazing artists on display, while sounds from Atlanta's best DJ's fill the vessel. Drinks are flowing, beautiful people are dancing, and it feels like you're in the middle of the city's best kept secret. It only happens once a month, so please take our word for it: tickets sell out quickly!

Secure yours for $25 for non-members here.