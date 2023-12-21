Aquaman, Ja Morant, last-minute shopping and ice skating: Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

So, the kids are out of school, and you're using up the last of your PTO before the New Year. You've found yourself with all this extra free time, and now you need some ideas to get out of the house. You've come to the right place!

From tickets to see Aquaman, to a chance to lace up your skates and embrace your inner Swan Lake, this weekend's lineup of fun Things to Do in metro Atlanta has something for everyone.

Movies: New Releases

Wonka (2023): Now Playing

American Fiction: Now Playing

Migration: Dec. 21

Anyone But You: Dec. 21

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: Dec. 21

The Iron Claw: Dec. 22

Ferrari: Dec. 24

The Color Purple: Dec. 25

The Boys in the Boat: Dec. 25

Asian Night Market at Pullman Yards

Pullman Yards; 225 Rogers Street NE, Atlanta

6 p.m. - 11 p.m. Dec. 22

This Friday night, Asian-American and Pacific Islander vendors will be taking over Pullman Yards, offering an assortment of food, art, and other goodies. It's free to attend and children are welcome. Learn more.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies

State Farm Arena; Atlanta

7:30 p.m. Dec. 23

Ja Morant broke his 25-game suspension this week, rejoining the Grizzlies. Now, it's time to take on the Atlanta Hawks. Tickets are on sale.

Atlanta Christkindl Market

290 East Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta

Dec. 23-24

The Christkindl Market is back. You can get some early holiday shopping in while supporting local artists and creatives. Or, you can catch a couple of Christmas movies and stuff your face. Did we mention admission is free? Learn more.

Holiday Pop-Up Bar

Tinsel Tavern at Live! at The Battery Atlanta; 825 Battery Avenue SE #600, Atlanta

Until Dec. 23

Live! at the Battery Atlanta has a brand-new holiday pop-up bar called Tinsel Tavern.

The totally Instagram-able, over-the-top, bright shop promises to be a "holiday experience like no other." There are themed nights planned throughout the month, like the ugly sweater party from last week or the sip and paint and disco dance this weekend. All events are 21+. Learn more.

Winter Solstice Marketplace: Local Gifts and Handmade Goods

East Atlanta Village Farmers Market; 572 Stokeswood Avenue SE, Atlanta

12 p.m. - 5 p.m. Dec. 23

Do you need last minute gift ideas, or are you just looking for a fun night out that won't hurt your pockets? This Saturday, you can check out the Winter Solstice Marketplace and support local small businesses. There will be a firepit, s'mores, arts and crafts and more.

RSVP for your free ticket here.

The Rink Powered by Pepsi

Park Tavern; 500 10th Street NE, Atlanta

11:30 a.m. Dec. 24

We know this is technically Coca-Cola country, but Pepsi put together an amazing, wintry experience you can't miss. Ice Skating at The Park Tavern Rink is now open in Midtown.

Tickets are $15 Monday through Thursday, and $20 on the weekends until 8 p.m. Bring your honey after 8 p.m. for an adults-only skate. Learn more.

Tutankhamun: His Tomb and His Treasures

Exhibition Hub Art Center Atlanta; 5660 Buford Highway NE, Doraville

9:30 p.m. - 2 p.m. Dec. 24

King Tut's tomb is open to a few brave explorers this season. He's one of the most famous pharaohs in all of Egypt, and also the youngest. Check out his reconstructed treasures in Doraville. There are over 1000 objects to discover! Learn more.

Holiday Ride-on Train

Atlanta Botanical Garden; 1345 Piedmont Avenue NE, Atlanta

5 p.m. - 11 p.m. Dec. 24

You're never too old to revel in the holiday lights.

This year’s Garden Lights, Holiday Night is blanketing Atlanta Botanical Garden with more than a million colorful lights and special holiday-themed installations. It's so bright that Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken had to check it out for us. Learn more.

Magic of Lights® Drive-Through Holiday Lights Spectacular

Dixie Speedway; 150 Dixie Drive, Woodstock

Until Dec. 31

They pride themselves as being "one of the world's leading producers of live family entertainment events." Let the two million magical lights guide your drive at the Dixie Speedway. Learn more.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Magic of Lights Drive-Through (Credit: Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC)

Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright

Wild Adventures Theme Park;

Until Dec. 31

Whether you're interested in seeing holiday lights, want to have brunch with Santa, or are curious to see what the "Foam Snowstorm Party" is all about, Wild Adventures Theme Park seems like the place to be this month.

Organizers say proceeds benefit Toys for Tots. Check out the full event calendar to plan your weekends out.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright (Credit: Wild Adventures Theme Park)

Jurassic World: The Exhibition

Building 10, Pullman Yards; 225 Rogers Street, Atlanta

Until Jan. 1

They say it's the closest you'll ever come to living dinosaurs! The Exhibition is open in Atlanta and children of all ages are welcome to attend. You'll need a ticket to enter Jurassic World. You can find more information here.

Holidays at Georgia Aquarium

Until Jan. 1

The Georgia Aquarium is inviting you over for the holidays, too. Every day, something new and exciting is planned. Maybe you'll catch Santa scuba-diving, an otter hugging a menorah or perhaps you'll walk right into a live concert.

Here's a full list of the holiday enhancements.

Cirque du Soleil ECHO

Atlantic Station; 241 20th Street, Atlanta

Until Jan. 21

Cirque du Soleil is in town, and it's no secret these guys put on a jaw-dropping show. It's a performance full of talents you've never experienced before. After all, anything is possible under the Big Top. Learn more.

Sneak Peek to Next Week

Kids Early New Year's Eve Celebration

Stone Mountain Park; 1000 Robert E. Lee Boulevard, Stone Mountain

12 p.m. - 9 p.m. Dec. 31

Your kids want to ring in the New Year with a bang, just like you. But FOX 5 respects the bedtime you've worked so hard to enforce. So, bring them to Stone Mountain Park for an early countdown complete with fireworks. They just might make some new friends, too!

Best of all, the show ends at 9. They could be in bed by 10. Learn more.

Come back next week for a look at even more special events happening near you.

