Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | Nov. 30-Dec. 1, 2024
ATLANTA - Looking for festive events, unique markets, live music, and family-friendly fun this holiday season? From dazzling tree lightings and holiday markets to concerts, theater productions, and foodie events, there’s something for everyone in this weekend's list of things to do in metro Atlanta.
HOLIDAY EVENTS
Roswell Christkindlmarket
- When: Monday-Thursday (3–8 p.m.), Friday-Saturday (12–9 p.m.), Sunday (12–8 p.m.) through Dec. 22
- Where: Bulloch Hall, 180 Bulloch Ave., Roswell
- What: Explore unique gifts, enjoy authentic German food and seasonal drinks, and experience live entertainment.
- How Much: Free admission and parking
- More Info
Mountain Country Christmas in Lights
- When: Nov. 28-Dec. 23 (Thursday-Sundays until Dec. 22; nightly starting Dec. 3)
- Where: Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds, Hiawassee
- What: Magical holiday light show featuring Christmas music, art and craft vendors, holiday food, hot chocolate, and photos with Santa.
- How Much: $9 general admission
- More Info
Holiday Happenings in the DTL
- When: Nov. 28-Dec. 7
- Where: Downtown Lawrenceville
- What: A 10-day festival with events like the Lighting of the Great Tree (Nov. 28, 5:30–8 p.m.), Winter Wonderland (Dec. 1, 2–6 p.m.), and Santaverse Story Party (Dec. 6).
- How Much: Costs vary
- More Info
Santa at Rhodes Hall
- When: Now through Dec. 15
- Where: Rhodes Hall, 1516 Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta
- What: Enjoy a 5x7 photo with Santa. Guests can bring their own camera for an additional $20. Pet nights are Dec. 3 and 12. Proceeds benefit Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation.
- How Much: $60
- More Info
Dahlonega's Lighting of the Square
- When: Nov. 29, 3–8 p.m.
- Where: Historic Dahlonega Square, Downtown Dahlonega
- What: The annual lighting of the square and Christmas tree, with live music and a visit from Santa.
- How Much: Free admission
- More Info
Grinch-Mas at The Broken Anchor Winery
- When: Nov. 29, 5 p.m.
- Where: Broken Anchor Winery, 3335 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth
- What: Enjoy Grinch-themed cocktails, festive specials, and spirited events throughout the month.
- How Much: Free admission
- More Info
Downtown Dalton Christmas Tree Lighting
- When: Nov. 29, 5:30 p.m.
- Where: Burr Performing Arts Park, 101 South Hamilton Street, Dalton
- What: Features hot cocoa, holiday crafts, Polar Express Trolley rides, Santa letters, and a tree lighting ceremony at 6:30 p.m.
- How Much: Free admission
- More Info
Christmas Carol-oke Night
- When: Nov. 29, 7–10 p.m.
- Where: Los Rios Cantina, 440 Vision Drive, Cumming
- What: Enjoy a night of Christmas Carol-oke with themed cocktails and mocktails.
- How Much: Free admission
- More Info
'The Nutcracker'
- When: Nov. 30, 10 a.m.
- Where: Gas South District, 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy., Duluth
- What: Northeast Atlanta Ballet presents a classic rendition of "The Nutcracker."
- How Much: Starting at $21
- More Info
'It's A Wonderful Life'
- When: Nov. 30, 2 p.m.
- Where: Rome City Auditorium, 601 Broad Street, Rome
- What: A free showing of the holiday classic "It's A Wonderful Life." Concessions available for purchase.
- How Much: Free admission
- More Info
Snellville Christmas Tree Lighting and Lighted Parade
- When: Nov. 30, 5–8 p.m.
- Where: 2342 Oak Road, Snellville
- What: Includes a lighted Christmas parade (5:30 p.m.), tree lighting (7 p.m.), cooking decorating, crafts, visits with Santa, music, and more.
- How Much: Free admission
- More Info
Loganville Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting
- When: Nov. 30, 6 p.m.
- Where: Loganville Town Green, 4409 Pecan Street, Loganville
- What: Parade of lights through downtown Loganville followed by a tree lighting ceremony.
- How Much: Free admission
- More Info
Holiday Lights at Brook Run Park
- When: Dec. 1-31 (Opening Night: Dec. 1, 4 p.m.)
- Where: Brook Run Park
- What: A walk-through light display with 100,000 lights. Opening night features free hot cocoa, donuts, and photo-ops with characters.
- How Much: Free admission
- More Info
Christmas Lights of Joy Opening Night
- When: Dec. 1, 6 p.m.
- Where: 1510 Ben King Road, Kennesaw
- What: A stunning light display with 1.2 million lights synchronized to music.
- How Much: $5 donation (free for kids 12 and under; $5 parking suggested donation)
- More Info
Annual Messiah Sing-Along
- When: Dec. 1, 7 p.m.
- Where: St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 435 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
- What: The 48th annual Messiah Sing-Along featuring renowned soloists. Guests are encouraged to bring a jar of peanut butter.
- How Much: Free admission
- More Info
SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY EVENTS
Small Business Saturday — Decatur
- When: Nov. 30, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Where: 128 E. Court Square, Decatur
- What: Shop local businesses in downtown Decatur. Free gift wrapping will be offered on the square for City of Decatur purchases.
- How Much: Free admission
- More Info
Small Business Saturday — Duluth
- When: Nov. 30, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Duluth, 3177 Hill Street NW, Duluth
- What: Enjoy live music, giveaways, art demonstrations, and unique gift vendors throughout downtown Duluth.
- How Much: Free admission
- More Info
Small Business Saturday — Flowery Branch
- When: Nov. 30, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Where: 5609 Main Street, Flowery Branch
- What: Explore pop-ups and shop for unique gifts while supporting local small businesses along Main Street.
- How Much: Free admission
- More Info
Small Business Saturday – Atlanta Beltline Marketplace
- When: Nov. 30, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
- Where: Freedom Parkway Bridge, 1089 Allene Avenue SW, and Pittsburgh Yards/The Container Yard, Atlanta
- What: Visit the Atlanta BeltLine for Small Business Saturday hosted by Atlanta Indie Market. Features artisans, crafters, and makers showcasing their creations.
- How Much: Free admission
- More Info
MUSIC EVENTS
A Springsteen Celebration
- When: Nov. 29, 8 p.m.
- Where: City Winery Atlanta, 650 North Avenue NE, Atlanta
- What: An encore performance by an 8-piece band from Nashville that has worked with top classic rock legends.
- How Much: Starting at $20
- More Info
Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour 2024
- When: Nov. 29, 8 p.m.
- Where: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Pkwy., Atlanta
- What: Jazz saxophonist Dave Koz and friends return for the 27th annual jazz-based Christmas tour.
- How Much: Starting at $35
- More Info
Yacht Rock Schooner
- When: Nov. 29, 8 p.m.
- Where: Variety Playhouse, 1099 Euclid Ave., Atlanta
- What: Yacht Rock Schooner presents "The Steely Dan Show" in this all-ages performance.
- How Much: Starting at $20
- More Info
Disney's 'Frozen' in Concert with the ASO
- When: Nov. 30, 7 p.m.
- Where: Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
- What: The ASO performs the iconic score from Disney's Frozen while the movie plays on the big screen.
- How Much: Starting at $79.50
- More Info
Departure: The Journey Tribute Band
- When: Nov. 30, 8 p.m.
- Where: Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square, Marietta
- What: Celebrating 15 years, this band is considered one of the best Journey tribute acts in the nation.
- How Much: Starting at $30
- More Info
The Amazing Mongooses, The Platonics
- When: Nov. 30, 8 p.m.
- Where: Napoleon's, 2840 Lavista Road, Decatur
- What: A tribute to The Beatles by The Amazing Mongooses and The Platonics, benefiting Toys for Tots.
- How Much: Free admission
- More Info
Destination Unknown Dance Party
- When: Nov. 30, 9 p.m.
- Where: The Star Community Bar, 437 Moreland Ave. NE, Atlanta
- What: An 80s New Wave dance party with DJs Twitch and IT and host MJ Lee.
- How Much: Starting at $10
- More Info
Broadway Rave
- When: Nov. 30, 9 p.m.
- Where: The Masquerade, 2 Kennys Aly SW, Atlanta
- What: A musical theater dance party for ages 18+.
- How Much: $20 general admission
- More Info
Futurebirds and Spencer Thomas
- When: Nov. 30, 8:30 p.m.
- Where: The Eastern, 777 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta
- What: Futurebirds, known for their mix of rock, folk, and Americana, celebrate their 15th anniversary with special guest Spencer Thomas.
- How Much: Starting at $35
- More Info
Chill Winter Pops Concert
- When: Dec. 1, 3 p.m.
- Where: St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, 1790 LaVista Road, Atlanta
- What: Enjoy the Atlanta Community Symphony Orchestra's winter-themed music. Attendees are encouraged to bring winter clothing donations for homeless youth.
- How Much: Free admission
- More Info
THEATER EVENTS
'Christmas Canteen'
- When: Nov. 29-Dec. 22 (Showtimes vary)
- Where: Aurora Theatre, Lawrenceville Arts Center
- What: A lively holiday production packed with music, comedy, and nostalgia.
- How Much: Starting at $29
- More Info
'A Christmas Story'
- When: Now through Dec. 24 (Showtimes vary)
- Where: Theatrical Outfit, 84 Luckie Street NW, Atlanta
- What: A stage adaptation of the beloved holiday classic featuring humor and heartwarming moments.
- How Much: Starting at $20
- More Info
ART/ART MARKETS
Typewriter Tom — Typewriters of the Stars
- When: Nov. 29–30
- Where: Computer Museum of America, 5000 Commerce Parkway, Roswell
- What: Explore typewriters used by iconic celebrities in this interactive exhibit celebrating their charm in the digital age.
- How Much: Starting at $12
- More Info
Christmas at The Mill
- When: Nov. 29–30, 10 a.m.–7 p.m.
- Where: The Mill on Etowah, 225 Reformation Pkwy., Canton
- What: Features over 100 vendor booths, ice skating, holiday treats, visits with Santa, football on the big screen, and more.
- How Much: Free admission
- More Info
Piedmont Holiday Market
- When: Nov. 30, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
- Where: Piedmont Park, 1215 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta
- What: Discover 175 artists and vendors, holiday trees, wreaths, live music, and hot cocoa.
- How Much: Free admission
- More Info
Holiday Artist & Farmers Market
- When: Nov. 30, 8:30 a.m.–12 p.m.
- Where: The Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Road, Atlanta
- What: Shop over 75 local vendors, including artists and crafters, with live music, Santa, and more.
- How Much: Free admission
- More Info
The MudFire Studio & Gallery Annual Holiday Sale
- When: Nov. 30, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.
- Where: MudFire Studio & Gallery, 175 Laredo Drive, Decatur
- What: Annual sale featuring handmade pottery, ornament painting, coffee, and pastries.
- How Much: Free admission
- More Info
Hammond's House Holiday Art Sale
- When: Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, 11 a.m.
- Where: Hammond's House Museum, 503 Peeples Street SW, Atlanta
- What: Shop unique artworks, prints, journals, puzzles, and more from African American artists.
- How Much: Free admission
- More Info
KRAMPUS Alternative Art Market & Photos with Krampus
- When: Nov. 30, 4–10 p.m.
- Where: Outrun Brewing, 5368 E. Mountain Street, Stone Mountain
- What: Features unusual art by local creators, food from Mami's Empanadas, and photos with Krampus.
- How Much: Free admission
- More Info
FOODIE EVENTS
Kegs n' Eggs
- When: Nov. 29, 9 a.m.–12 p.m.
- Where: Cherry Street Brewing, 5810 Bond Street, Cumming
- What: Enjoy a breakfast buffet, live music, fresh brews, and special beer releases at this family-friendly event.
- How Much: Free admission
- More Info
Oyster Fest Series
- When: Nov. 30, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.
- Where: The Big Ketch Buckhead, 3279 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta
- What: Enjoy $1.50 oysters at this recurring foodie favorite. Reservations suggested.
- How Much: Prices vary
- More Info
Singas Pizza Atlanta Grand Opening
- When: Nov. 30, 3 p.m.
- Where: Singas Pizza, 1685 Church Street, Decatur
- What: Celebrate with free pizza from 3–5 p.m. and special deals on pizza and wings.
- How Much: Free admission
- More Info
Tipsy Tea at The Whitley
- When: Dec. 1, 3–5 p.m.
- Where: The Whitley, 3434 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta
- What: Boozy tea time featuring savory bites, Hendrick’s Gin-infused teas, and non-alcoholic options. Reservations required.
- How Much: Starting at $85
- More Info
OTHER EVENTS
Callanwolde History Tour
- When: Nov. 30, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.
- Where: Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta
- What: Take a 50-minute guided tour of the historic Callanwolde Mansion during its Winter House festivities.
- How Much: $15 general admission
- More Info
Life Chronicles at Eclipso Atlanta
- When: Ongoing
- Where: Eclipso Atlanta, 550 Somerset Terrace NE, Atlanta
- What: An immersive 45-minute virtual reality experience exploring 3.5 billion years of Earth’s evolution.
- How Much: Starting at $27
- More Info
COMING UP EVENTS
Light Up Brookhaven
- When: Dec. 4, 6–9 p.m.
- Where: Blackburn Park, 3493 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Brookhaven
- What: Enjoy food, live music, crafts, giveaways, Santa’s arrival via helicopter, and the lighting of the city’s 40-foot Christmas tree. The ice rink will open Dec. 7 at the newly-renovated Brookhaven Park.
- How Much: Free admission
- More Info
Love Asheville from Afar
- When: Dec. 5–29, 11 a.m.–7 p.m.
- Where: Ponce City Market, next to City Winery, 650 North Ave. NE, Suite S102, Atlanta
- What: A pop-up art gallery featuring works by Asheville artists from the River Arts District. The grand opening party takes place Dec. 5, 5–8 p.m.
- How Much: Free admission (donations requested)
- More Info
Athens Rock Lobsters
- When: Dec. 6–7
- Where: Akins Ford Arena, Athens
- What: Watch the Athens Rock Lobsters play their first professional hockey games at home against the Blue Ridge Bobcats.
- How Much: Starting at $15
- More Info
Jolly Holly Days & Market
- When: Dec. 6, 5–9 p.m., and Dec. 7, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
- Where: Suwanee Town Center Park
- What: Festivities include Santa’s arrival and photos, school performances, holiday crafts and vendors, a tree lighting (Dec. 6), a holiday pet parade (Dec. 7), a 5K run, live entertainment, and festive food.
- How Much: Free admission
- More Info
98th Annual Christmas Carol Concert
- When: Dec. 6–7, 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 8, 6 p.m.
- Where:Dec. 6: Morehouse College, Martin Luther King Jr. International ChapelDec. 7: Spelman College, Sisters ChapelDec. 8: Morehouse College
- Dec. 6: Morehouse College, Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel
- Dec. 7: Spelman College, Sisters Chapel
- Dec. 8: Morehouse College
- What: A cherished tradition, featuring the choirs of Morehouse and Spelman Colleges performing holiday classics.
- How Much: Free admission
- More Info
Cookies With Santa
- When: Dec. 7–8
- Where: Zoo Atlanta
- What: Includes a visit with Santa, professional photos, meet-and-greets with Rudolph and Frosty, cookies and hot cocoa, holiday songs, and crafts.
- How Much: $25 for members, $45 for non-members (children under 2 are free)
- More Info
Christmas in Crabapple and Tree Lighting
- When: Dec. 7, 2 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Milton
- What: Family-friendly activities include face painting, balloon twisting, live music, cookie decorating, arts and crafts, a Santa visit, and a traditional tree lighting.
- How Much: Free admission
- More Info
Sips with Santa
- When: Dec. 12–19, 6–8 p.m.
- Where: The Candler Hotel, 127 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
- What: Sip on festive cocktails like the Christmas Cosmopolitan, Winter White, Wish List, and Holiday Cheer while sharing your big kid wish list with Santa. Reservations highly recommended.
- How Much: Prices vary
- More Info
If you would like to submit an item for a future list, please send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.