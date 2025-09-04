Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Sept. 5-7, 2025

article

From local traditions to new experiences, metro Atlanta has something for everyone this week—whether you’re into food, music, or outdoor fun.

FESTIVALS & SPECIAL EVENTS

Inside Atlanta

Panda Fest Atlanta

Dates: Sept. 5–7

Location: Pinnacle Lot, Atlantic Station (Atlanta)

A major outdoor Asian food and cultural festival featuring tastings, performances, art, and a vibrant market fair.

Southeast Indie Fest

Date: Sept. 6

Location: Wild Heaven Beer (Atlanta)

A lively showcase of the Southeast’s hottest indie bands set in a local brewery.

Outside Atlanta

Yellow Daisy Festival

Dates: Sept. 4–7

Location: Stone Mountain Park (DeKalb County)

An expansive arts & crafts festival with about 200,000 attendees, boasting furniture, jewelry, art, live bands, and DJs.

Butterfly Weekend

Dates: Sept. 5–7

Location: Dunwoody Nature Center, Wildcat Park (DeKalb County)

A three-day community celebration featuring Butterflies & Brews on Friday night with local beer, food, live music, and games (21+), followed by the family-friendly Butterfly Experience on Saturday and Sunday with crafts, discovery stations, artisan vendors, and hands-on butterfly encounters.

Atlanta Home Show

Dates: Sept. 5–7

Location: Cobb Galleria Centre (Cobb County)

A three-day showcase featuring the latest in home improvement, design trends, and expert advice.

Touch-a-Truck (City of Milton)

Date: Sept. 6, 10 a.m.–1 p.m. (sensory-friendly hour 9–10 a.m.)

Location: Stonecreek Church (Milton, Fulton County)

Families can explore specialty vehicles (NASCAR pace car, monster truck, fire and police units, ambulance, crane, more), enjoy inflatables, character meet-and-greets, balloon art, and a variety of food trucks; free parking with shuttle from King’s Ridge Christian School.

SPSP Kids Consignment Sale

Date: Sept. 6

Location: The Episcopal Church of St. Peter & St. Paul, 1795 Johnson Ferry Road (Marietta, Cobb County)

Kids’ clothes, costumes, books, baby gear, nursery furniture and more; everything is 30% off Saturday.

Brookhaven’s First-Ever "Paint the Dome"

Date: Sept. 6

Location: Brookhaven City Centre, 4001 Peachtree Road (Brookhaven, DeKalb County)

A no-experience-needed community art session inspired by "Paint the Park"; free supplies and canvases available while they last.

5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride & Concert

Date: Sept. 6

Location: Southern Devil Harley-Davidson, 2281 Hwy 411 NE (Cartersville, Bartow County)

Patriotic ride honoring first responders and U.S. military with a marked regional route, followed by live music and vendors—flags encouraged on participating vehicles.

Museum of Flight Annual Open House/Fly-In Fundraiser

Date: Sept. 6

Location: Paulding Northwest Atlanta Airport, Airport Pkwy (Dallas, Paulding County)

Warbird flyovers (T-28), helicopter rides and demos, Detroit Flagship DC-3 on display, museum tours, guest speakers, Gold Star Families booth, and food vendors.

The Connection Car Show

Date: Sept. 6

Location: Savoy Automobile Museum (Cartersville, Bartow County)

A full day of classic and custom cars, live filming by Lokar Car Show, 21 awards for participants, tractor and club displays, kids’ make-and-take car models, food trucks, and access to five museum exhibits; admission to the museum includes car show entry.

Lake Lanier Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival

Date: Sept. 6

Location: Lake Lanier Olympic Park (Hall County)

A colorful celebration with dragon boat racing, cultural performances, and authentic food vendors.

Lakewood End of Summer Antique Market

Dates: Sept. 5–7

Location: Lakewood 400 Event Center (Forsyth County)

Browse a wide variety of antiques, collectibles, and vintage finds at this seasonal market.

Cumming Farmers Market

Date: Sept. 6

Location: Cumming City Center (Forsyth County)

A Saturday market featuring fresh produce, local crafts, and food vendors from Forsyth County and beyond.

55th Annual Helen Oktoberfest

Starts: Sept. 5

Location: Helen (White County)

A Bavarian-style celebration with food, music, beer, dancing, and traditional German fare.

LIVE MUSIC

Inside Atlanta

ProgPower USA XXIV

Dates: Sept. 5–6

Location: Center Stage (Atlanta)

A progressive and power metal music festival featuring international bands and fan experiences like meet-and-greet sessions.

Pete Ayres Quartet: Jazz on the Lawn

Date: Sept. 5

Location: Callanwolde Fine Arts Center (Atlanta)

An open-air jazz evening at Callanwolde’s amphitheater, featuring Pete Ayres with Joe Gransden and David Engelhard.

Babymonster: Hello Monsters World Tour

Date: Sept. 5

Location: State Farm Arena (Atlanta)

A high-energy K-pop concert as Babymonster brings their global tour to Atlanta.

CAAMP (with Atta Boy and TOLEDO)

Date: Sept. 5

Location: Fox Theatre (Atlanta)

Indie-folk quartet CAAMP headlines a soulful evening with support acts Atta Boy and TOLEDO.

Big Wild

Date: Sept. 5

Location: The Eastern (Atlanta)

An electrifying electronic performance as Big Wild takes the stage for an energetic Friday night set.

Paul Thorn & Chris Knight

Date: Sept. 5

Location: Buckhead Theatre (Atlanta)

A rootsy, country-tinged evening with singer-songwriters Paul Thorn and Chris Knight.

Coheed and Cambria with Less Than Jake

Date: Sept. 5

Location: Coca-Cola Roxy (Atlanta)

Prog-rock titans Coheed and Cambria bring their tour to the Battery’s indoor venue.

Outside Atlanta

Heart Breaker — First Friday Concert

Date: Sept. 5

Location: Church Street Greenspace (Tucker, DeKalb County)

DeKalb’s First Friday closes summer with a Heart/Zeppelin tribute under the stars.

Rock the Block: Live & Loud Fridays (Sara Nova Band)

Date: Sept. 5

Location: Duluth Town Green (Gwinnett County)

Downtown Duluth comes alive with a full evening of live music on the Green.

An Evening of Jazz (Marcus Miller, Avery*Sunshine, Vincent Ingala)

Date: Sept. 6

Location: Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre (Mableton, Cobb County)

A powerhouse jazz bill lights up the stage at Mable House.

Brookhaven Porch Fest

Date: Sept. 6

Location: Brookhaven

Bands will play on various porches in Brookhaven. Food trucks will also be present.

The REC Band

Date: Sept. 6

Location: Moonshiners (Buford, Gwinnett County)

A night of rock and classics at Moonshiners Buford.

Suwanee-oke Live Band Karaoke

Date: Sept. 6

Location: Suwanee Town Center (Gwinnett County)

Step up to the mic with a live band in Suwanee’s popular community sing-along night.

Elevation – The Ultimate Tribute to U2

Date: Sept. 6

Location: Lou Sobh Amphitheater (Cumming, Forsyth County)

A free outdoor concert celebrating the legendary sounds of U2 with a high-energy tribute performance.

Glover Park Brewery 7th Anniversary: Two Man Group

Date: Sept. 6

Location: Glover Park Brewery (Marietta, Cobb County)

Anniversary weekend celebration with live music and food trucks near Marietta Square.

Chili Poppers (Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute)

Date: Sept. 5

Location: MadLife Stage & Studios (Woodstock, Cherokee County)

High-octane RHCP tribute kicks off the weekend at MadLife.

Groovin’ on the Green

Date: Sept. 5

Location: Halcyon (Forsyth County)

Halcyon’s weekend series brings live acoustic sets to the Village Green.

First Friday Concert: Gregg Erwin Band

Date: Sept. 5

Location: Downtown Gainesville Square (Hall County)

Hall County’s First Friday finale features the Gregg Erwin Band on the historic square.

Music in the Branch: The Wheelmen Band

Date: Sept. 7

Location: Flowery Branch Amphitheater (Hall County)

A free Sunday concert closes the weekend with live music and food trucks.

FOODIE EVENTS

Outside Atlanta

Taste of Smyrna

Date: Sept. 6

Location: Downtown Smyrna (Cobb County)

Sample dishes from more than 30 restaurants, enjoy live music, kids’ activities, and a lively beer garden.

Acworth Mimosa Festival

Date: Sept. 6

Location: Downtown Acworth

Sip on a variety of mimosa flavors at this new festival, featuring beer, wine, live music, food, and entertainment. Tickets include entry, a souvenir cup, and unlimited samples. Ages 21+ only; no kids or pets.

Jerry Jam at Lake Claire Community Land Trust

Date: Sept. 6

Location: Lake Claire (DeKalb County)

A neighborhood fest with food trucks, an artist market, live music, face-painting, and a bake sale. Ticketed event.

Town Square Community Dinner Series

Date: Sept. 7

Location: The Mill Kitchen & Bar (Roswell, Fulton County)

An upscale outdoor dinner with a reception and four-course meal paired with wine, benefiting Friends of Roswell.

Harvest on the Hooch

Date: Sept. 7

Location: Chattahoochee Nature Center, Roswell

The annual outdoor food and craft beer festival features bites from top area chefs and offerings from nearby breweries, meaderies and wineries. Live music and family-friendly activities.

ART

Inside Atlanta

First Fridays ATL: "Kiss My Black Art"

Dates: Sept. 5–6

Location: Underground Atlanta (Fulton County)

A cultural arts festival featuring live painting, DJs, exhibitions, and immersive nightlife vibes.

High Frequency Friday

Date: Sept. 5

Location: High Museum of Art (Fulton County)

An evening of art, music, and mingling at Atlanta’s premier art museum.

Hammonds House Museum – Black Zeitgeist: Atlanta, the Visual Arts, & NBAF

Dates: Through Dec. 14

Location: Hammonds House Museum (Fulton County)

An exhibition highlighting narratives within Atlanta’s Black artistic community in collaboration with NBAF.

Outside Atlanta

Best in Show

Dates: Sept. 6

Location: Sewell Mill Library & Cultural Center (Cobb County)

A fun-filled day celebrating pets, art and community.

THEATER

Inside Atlanta

The Producers: A Mel Brooks Musical

Date: Sept. 5-21

Location: Byers Theatre, Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center (Fulton County)

City Springs Theatre Company opens its season with Mel Brooks’ outrageous, Tony-winning musical comedy.

Fiddler on the Roof

Date: Sept. 4-Oct. 12

Location: Alliance Theatre, Coca-Cola Stage (Atlanta, Fulton County)

The Atlanta Opera brings the beloved musical about tradition and change to the Alliance.

Dad’s Garage: TheatreSports

Date: Sept. 6

Location: Dad’s Garage Theatre (Atlanta, Fulton County)

A fast-paced improv showdown where teams riff from audience suggestions.

The Birthday of the World

Date: Sept. 5-Oct. 25

Location: Alliance Theatre, Selig Family Black Box (Atlanta, Fulton County)

A Theatre for the Very Young production inspired by Jewish traditions with music and interactive storytelling.

Click, Clack, Moo: Cows That Type

Date: Sept. 4-28

Location: Center for Puppetry Arts (Atlanta, Fulton County)

The barnyard bestseller comes to life in a family puppet show; museum admission included with select tickets.

Outside Atlanta

SheATL Summer Theater Festival

Dates: Sept. 5–7

Location: 7 Stages Theatre (DeKalb County)

A showcase of new works by women and nonbinary artists on stage in Little Five Points.

Bright Star

Date: Sept. 5-21

Location: Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre (Marietta, Cobb County)

Steve Martin and Edie Brickell’s bluegrass musical opens on the Marietta Square.

PAW Patrol Live! "A Mighty Adventure"

Dates: Sept. 6

Location: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre (Cobb County)

The preschool heroes leap from the screen to the stage with multiple performances.

The Wiz

Date: Through Sept. 7

Location: Lawrenceville Arts Center, Grand Stage (Gwinnett County)

Aurora Theatre stages the Tony-winning musical following Dorothy down the Yellow Brick Road.

The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe

Date: Sept. 5-7

Location: Historic Holly Theater (Dahlonega, Lumpkin County)

C.S. Lewis’s classic transports families to Narnia for a weekend of North Georgia theater.

COMEDY

Inside Atlanta

Louis C.K. — Ridiculous Tour

Date: Sept. 6

Location: Fox Theatre (Atlanta, Fulton County)

Six-time Emmy winner Louis C.K. delivers an arena-sized night of unfiltered stand-up.

April Macie

Dates: Sept. 5–7

Location: The Punchline (Atlanta, Fulton County)

A fast, candid comic seen on network TV headlines Atlanta’s classic club.

Tony Roberts

Date: Sept. 5

Location: City Winery Atlanta (Fulton County)

High-energy Detroit comic serves up rapid-fire bits in an intimate setting.

Best of Atlanta Comedy Showcase

Date: Sept. 4-7

Location: Laughing Skull Lounge (Atlanta, Fulton County)

A lineup of the city’s sharpest stand-ups in an intimate Midtown venue.

The Classic Improv Show

Date: Sept. 5-6

Location: Whole World Improv Theatre (Atlanta, Fulton County)

Quick-witted ensemble improv fueled by audience suggestions.

TheatreSports

Date: Sept. 6

Location: Dad’s Garage Theatre (Atlanta, Fulton County)

A fan-favorite improv competition where teams compete for laughs.

Steve Treviño

Date: Sept. 5

Location: Helium Comedy Club – Atlanta (Alpharetta, Fulton County)

Observational stand-up star kicks off a two-night run at Helium’s north-metro club.

Bo Johnson

Date: Sept. 6

Location: Helium Comedy Club – Atlanta (Alpharetta, Fulton County)

Deadpan, offbeat comic brings fresh storytelling to Helium’s Saturday lineup.

Outside Atlanta

Comedy on the Square

Date: Sept. 5

Location: The Alley Stage (Marietta, Cobb County)

A club-style stand-up showcase on the historic Marietta Square.

Comedy UnCorked

Date: Sept. 5

Location: Broken Anchor Winery (Acworth, Cobb County)

A monthly winery showcase pairing stand-up comedy with small-batch pours.

Detroit Reid

Date: Sept. 6

Location: Atlanta Comedy Theater (Norcross, Gwinnett County)

A veteran stand-up with national credits headlines the Saturday bill.

Stand Up Comedy at the Clay! (hosted by Yoshee)

Date: Sept. 5

Location: Red Clay Music Foundry (Duluth, Gwinnett County)

A comedy showcase brings multiple comics to Eddie Owen’s listening room.

Jim Norton — Now You Know Tour

Date: Sept. 6

Location: Gas South Theater (Duluth, Gwinnett County)

Radio and TV personality Jim Norton brings his no-holds-barred humor to Gwinnett.

Legion of Comedy: Improv

Date: Sept. 5

Location: Historic Legion Theatre (Cartersville, Bartow County)

Monthly improv night by Pumphouse Players in downtown Cartersville.

FILM

Inside Atlanta

Movies by Moonlight: "A Goofy Movie"

Date: Sept. 5

Location: Heritage Amphitheater Lawn (Sandy Springs, Fulton County)

A family-friendly outdoor screening of Disney’s animated classic under the stars.

Atlanta Film Freak Society: Revenge Triple Feature

Date: Sept. 6

Location: Limelight Theater (Atlanta, Fulton County)

A cult-film triple feature with "Death Wish V," "Mr. No Legs," and "Vigilante."

Other

Inside Atlanta

Westies in the City: West Coast Swing

Dates: Sept. 5 & 19, 2025, 7–10 p.m.

Location: The Interlock (Atlanta, Fulton County)

An energetic West Coast Swing session led by instructor Melissa Klein, open to beginners and seasoned dancers alike; tickets are $10.

Atlanta British Car Fayre

Date: Sept. 6

Location: Downtown Norcross

More than 400 British cars and motorcycles are expected to be on display. There will also be British-themed food, beverages and products.

Caffeine and Octane

Date: Sept. 7

Location: Town Center at Cobb (Kennesaw, Cobb County)

The largest monthly car show in the Southeast featuring all makes and models (although each month has a theme).

SPORTS

Inside Atlanta

Atlanta Braves vs. Seattle Mariners

Dates: Sept. 5–7

Location: Truist Park (Atlanta, Fulton County)

A three-game MLB series with Friday fireworks, Saturday night baseball, and Sunday giveaways.

Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech

Date: Sept. 6

Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium (Atlanta, Fulton County)

Georgia Tech hosts Gardner-Webb in a non-conference football matchup at Grant Field.

Memphis at Georgia State

Date: Sept. 6

Location: Center Parc Stadium (Atlanta, Fulton County)

The Georgia State Panthers face Memphis in a Saturday night NCAA game.

Outside Atlanta

Sprayberry Yellow Jackets vs. Pope Greyhounds

Date: Sept. 5

Location: Jim Frazier Stadium (Marietta, Cobb County)

A spirited high school football rivalry that doubles as Sprayberry’s homecoming.

Monster Jam

Date: Sept. 6-7

Location: Gas South Arena (Duluth, Gwinnett County)

A family-friendly motorsports show featuring monster trucks and stunts.

Jzilla Driving Event

Dates: Sept. 6–7

Location: Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta (Hall County)

A weekend motorsports event offering high-performance track driving experiences.

COMING UP

Inside Atlanta

History on the Rocks: Vintage Twist

Date: Sept. 10

Location: Atlanta History Center, Buckhead (Fulton County)

A one-night-only event opening the Kenan Research Center vaults with behind-the-scenes tours of archives, fascinating artifacts, music, games, and a signature themed drink.

Atlanta Food & Wine Festival

Date: Sept. 11-14

Location: The Home Depot Backyard, downtown Atlanta

A four-day culinary extravaganza spotlighting food, wine, beer, and craft spirits from Atlanta and beyond. Ticketed event.

Outside Atlanta

Travis Tritt

Date: Sept. 13

Location: Buford Community Center, Buford

Country singer Travis Tritt and special guests Drake White and Tyler Reese Tritt perform in a free concert.

Dreamfest 2025

Date: Sept. 19

Location: Assembly Atlanta, 2582 Assembly Blvd. (Doraville, DeKalb County)

Presented by RE:IMAGINE, this premiere awards night honors Atlanta’s Gen-Z storytellers alongside influential creative leaders, featuring live performances, networking, food, drinks, and an open bar; proceeds benefit RE:IMAGINE’s mission to empower diverse young filmmakers. Ticketed event.

Back to the Future: The Musical

Date: Sept. 23-28

Location: Fox Theatre, Atlanta

Back to the Future: The Musical, based on the popular movie, was the winner of the 2022 Oliver Award for Best New Musical and Broadway World Award for Best New Musical.

Party in the Kitchen

Date: Sept. 25

Location: Party in the Kitchen is an annual fundraiser for Open Hand. Some of Atlanta's best restaurants and chefs participate.

