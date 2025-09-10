Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Sept. 12-14, 2025
ATLANTA - Looking for something fun to do around Atlanta and North Georgia this weekend? From festivals and foodie events to concerts, theater, and family activities, there’s plenty happening both inside and outside the city. Here’s your guide to what’s going on.
FESTIVALS, FAIRS & SPECIAL EVENTS
Inside Atlanta
Beloved Community International Expo
Sept. 13, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.
Atlanta (Fulton)
Cultural expo celebrating diversity with performances, food, and vendors.
Bankhead Community Reunion
Sept. 13, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.
Bankhead, Atlanta (Fulton)
Family-friendly neighborhood reunion.
Reynoldstown Wheelbarrow Festival
Sept. 13, 12–7 p.m.
Reynoldstown, Atlanta (Fulton)
Quirky neighborhood festival featuring wheelbarrow races and community fun.
Atlanta Streets Alive
Sept. 14, 2–6 p.m.
Peachtree Street, Midtown Atlanta
Open-air cultural experience with live performances, markets, and installations.
Outside Atlanta
5th Annual Latino Hispanic Cultural Celebration
Sept. 14, 1–4 p.m.
Ashford Lane Lawn, Dunwoody
Live performances, cultural displays, and community activities.
ArtPaca Summer Festival
Sept. 13, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.
1320 Dorris Road, Douglasville
Festival with alpacas, donkeys, bounce house, vendors, and pet adoptions.
Handmade Market at Harmony Park
Sept. 13, 11 a.m.
Harmony Park, Oakhurst
Makers market with handmade goods, crafts, and décor.
Chattahoochee Mountain Fair
Through Sept. 13
Habersham County Fairgrounds, Clarkesville
Traditional fair with rides, food, vendors, and contests.
Cave Climb & Crawl
Sept. 14, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Tellus Science Museum, Cartersville
Crawl through tunnels and explore science activities. Free admission for kids in September.
Sandy Springs Fall Arts Festival
Sept. 13–14 (Sat. 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.–5 p.m.)
6100 Lake Forrest Dr. NE, Sandy Springs
Two-day festival with 125+ artists, food trucks, music, and kids’ area. Dog-friendly.
Fright Fest at Six Flags Over Georgia
Sept. 13–Nov. 2, select nights
Six Flags Over Georgia, Austell
Theme park transforms with haunted mazes, scare zones, and rides.
NOPI Nationals Motorsports Supershow
Sept. 13–14
Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton
Car show, drifting, burnout wars, movie cars, and kids’ zone.
Lilburn Community Garden Ceremony
Sept. 13, 10 a.m.
Lilburn Community Garden
Ribbon-cutting for new beautification improvements.
Veterans & Service Members Tribute
Sept. 13, All day
100 Legion St., Adairsville
Community event honoring veterans and service members.
LIVE MUSIC
Inside Atlanta
Jessie Murph
Sept. 12, 8 p.m.
Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta
Singer-songwriter brings her powerful, genre-blending sound.
Dua Lipa
Sept. 13, 8 p.m.
State Farm Arena, Atlanta
Pop superstar performs chart-topping hits with dazzling stage production.
Outside Atlanta
Woodstock Summer Concert Series Finale: Interstellar Echoes
Sept. 13, 7:30–10 p.m.
Northside Hospital–Cherokee Amphitheater, Woodstock
Free Pink Floyd tribute with laser light show.
Heartbreaker at Olde Towne Tavern & Grille
Sept. 12, 9 p.m.
Olde Towne Tavern & Grille, Kennesaw
Classic rock covers in a lively tavern setting.
Star Wars in Concert
Sept. 13, 7 p.m.
Rome City Auditorium
Rome Symphony Orchestra performs music from the Star Wars films.
Fall Flannel Concert Series
Sept. 13, 6–10 p.m.
Northern Roots Farm, Jasper
Rustic outdoor concert series with local talent and vendors.
Emmylou Harris
Sept. 12, 8 p.m.
Atlanta Botanical Garden Gainesville
14-time Grammy winner in concert at the garden’s 10th anniversary.
Brit & Blonde Live
Sept. 12, 6–8 p.m.
Mellow Mushroom Roswell
Acoustic duo performs live with food and drinks available.
Back N Black: AC/DC Tribute
Sept. 13, 9 p.m.
MadLife Stage & Studios, Woodstock
Two-hour tribute to AC/DC spanning four decades of hits.
THEATER, COMEDY & FILM
Inside Atlanta
Women in Production Summit & Short Film Showcase
Sept. 13
SCADshow, Atlanta
Panels, networking, and screenings celebrating women in film.
Click Clack Moo: Cows That Type
Sept. 8–Oct. 5
Center for Puppetry Arts, Atlanta
Children’s puppet show based on the classic book.
ART & DANCE
Inside Atlanta
Fernbank After Dark: Sense and Sense-Ability
Sept. 12, 7–11 p.m.
Fernbank Museum, DeKalb
Adults-only evening with science, cocktails, and immersive exhibits.
Atlanta Ballet: Balanchine & Peck
Sept. 12, 8 p.m.
Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta
Season opener blending Balanchine classics with Justin Peck’s work.
Outside Atlanta
Gravity & Grace – Turning Art into Action
Sept. 8–18
Heart, Soul & Art Marietta Square
Solo exhibition by Samantha Ramirez Etheridge.
FOODIE EVENTS
Inside Atlanta
Atlanta Food & Wine Festival
Sept. 11–14
Home Depot Backyard, Atlanta
Hundreds of chefs, tasting tents, and cooking demos.
Atlanta Guaco Taco Festival
Sept. 13, 12–8 p.m.
Atlantic Statoin, Atlanta
Festival dedicated to tacos and guacamole creations.
Outside Atlanta
Atlanta International Night Market
Sept. 12–13
Lawrenceville Lawn, Lawrenceville
Global food, art, and performances.
Cobb Foodie Week
Sept. 8–13
Participating restaurants, Cobb County
Dining specials at local eateries.
Alpharetta Farmers Market
Sept. 13, 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Downtown Alpharetta
Weekly farmers market with fresh produce and more.
SPORTS
Inside Atlanta
Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros
Sept. 12–14
Truist Park, Atlanta
Three-game MLB series at home.
Back on My Feet Meaningful Miles 5K
Sept. 13
Northside Trail around Bobby Jones Golf Course and Tanyard Creek park
Charity 5K run supporting homelessness programs.
Propel Fitness Water Event
Sept. 12, 5 p.m.
The Athlete’s Foot, Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta
Run with hydration stations, food, music, and giveaways.
ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk
Sept. 13, 7:45–10:30 a.m.
Piedmont Park Promenade, Atlanta
Fundraising run/walk for prostate cancer awareness.
21st Annual Brownwood Bike Rally
Sept. 13, 8 a.m.–2 p.m.
East Atlanta
Bike rally with kids’ activities and outdoor festival.
OTHER
Inside Atlanta
Your 3rd Spot Country Night
Sept. 13, 7 p.m.–1 a.m.
Your 3rd Spot, Atlanta
Line dancing, DJ, bull riding, and country fun.
Westside Market
Sept. 14, 12–8 p.m. (also Sept. 21 & 28)
The Highline at The Interlock, Atlanta
Market with vintage goods, art, clothing, and live music.
Outside Atlanta
Cherry Street 6th Anniversary Party
Sept. 13, 5–9 p.m.
Cherry Street Brewpub at Halcyon, Alpharetta
Live music, bars, tastings, and family activities.
Mead and Metal
Sept. 13, 2–8 p.m.
Viking Alchemist Meadery, Smyrna
Art, crafts, live demos, and plenty of mead.
UPCOMING
Inside Atlanta
Dreamfest 2025
Sept. 19, 5:30 p.m.
Assembly Atlanta
Gen-Z storytellers and creative leaders with music, networking, and open bar.
Tony Succar
Sept. 20, 8 p.m.
Fox Theatre, Midtown Atlanta
Grammy winner Tony Succar headlines Hispanic Heritage Month concert.
Sippin’ Safari
Sept. 20, 5:30 p.m.
Zoo Atlanta
Evening wine tasting with live music and animal viewing.
"We’re So Dead" Film Premiere
Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m.
Plaza Theatre, Atlanta
Horror-comedy premiere benefiting Giving Kitchen. After-party at Sweet Auburn BBQ.
Outside Atlanta
Sandy Springs Fall Fun for All
Sept. 18, 4:30–7 p.m.
Morgan Falls Overlook Park, Sandy Springs
Inclusive festival with games, prizes, and snacks. Reservations required.
Finster Fest
Sept. 20–21
Paradise Garden, Summerville
Festival with 70+ folk, craft, and fine artists, food, and live music.
North Georgia Highland Games
Sept. 27
Rabun County Civic Center Pavilions, Clayton
Scottish games, bagpipes, food, vendors, and kids’ area.
