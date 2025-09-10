Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Sept. 12-14, 2025

Looking for something fun to do around Atlanta and North Georgia this weekend? From festivals and foodie events to concerts, theater, and family activities, there’s plenty happening both inside and outside the city. Here’s your guide to what’s going on.

FESTIVALS, FAIRS & SPECIAL EVENTS

Inside Atlanta

Beloved Community International Expo

Sept. 13, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Atlanta (Fulton)

Cultural expo celebrating diversity with performances, food, and vendors.

More info

Bankhead Community Reunion

Sept. 13, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Bankhead, Atlanta (Fulton)

Family-friendly neighborhood reunion.

More info

Reynoldstown Wheelbarrow Festival

Sept. 13, 12–7 p.m.

Reynoldstown, Atlanta (Fulton)

Quirky neighborhood festival featuring wheelbarrow races and community fun.

More info

Atlanta Streets Alive

Sept. 14, 2–6 p.m.

Peachtree Street, Midtown Atlanta

Open-air cultural experience with live performances, markets, and installations.

More info

Outside Atlanta

5th Annual Latino Hispanic Cultural Celebration

Sept. 14, 1–4 p.m.

Ashford Lane Lawn, Dunwoody

Live performances, cultural displays, and community activities.

More info

ArtPaca Summer Festival

Sept. 13, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

1320 Dorris Road, Douglasville

Festival with alpacas, donkeys, bounce house, vendors, and pet adoptions.

More info

Handmade Market at Harmony Park

Sept. 13, 11 a.m.

Harmony Park, Oakhurst

Makers market with handmade goods, crafts, and décor.

More info

Chattahoochee Mountain Fair

Through Sept. 13

Habersham County Fairgrounds, Clarkesville

Traditional fair with rides, food, vendors, and contests.

More info

Cave Climb & Crawl

Sept. 14, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Tellus Science Museum, Cartersville

Crawl through tunnels and explore science activities. Free admission for kids in September.

More info

Sandy Springs Fall Arts Festival

Sept. 13–14 (Sat. 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.–5 p.m.)

6100 Lake Forrest Dr. NE, Sandy Springs

Two-day festival with 125+ artists, food trucks, music, and kids’ area. Dog-friendly.

More info

Fright Fest at Six Flags Over Georgia

Sept. 13–Nov. 2, select nights

Six Flags Over Georgia, Austell

Theme park transforms with haunted mazes, scare zones, and rides.

More info

NOPI Nationals Motorsports Supershow

Sept. 13–14

Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton

Car show, drifting, burnout wars, movie cars, and kids’ zone.

More info

Lilburn Community Garden Ceremony

Sept. 13, 10 a.m.

Lilburn Community Garden

Ribbon-cutting for new beautification improvements.

More info

Veterans & Service Members Tribute

Sept. 13, All day

100 Legion St., Adairsville

Community event honoring veterans and service members.

More info

LIVE MUSIC

Inside Atlanta

Jessie Murph

Sept. 12, 8 p.m.

Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta

Singer-songwriter brings her powerful, genre-blending sound.

More info

Dua Lipa

Sept. 13, 8 p.m.

State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Pop superstar performs chart-topping hits with dazzling stage production.

More info

Outside Atlanta

Woodstock Summer Concert Series Finale: Interstellar Echoes

Sept. 13, 7:30–10 p.m.

Northside Hospital–Cherokee Amphitheater, Woodstock

Free Pink Floyd tribute with laser light show.

More info

Heartbreaker at Olde Towne Tavern & Grille

Sept. 12, 9 p.m.

Olde Towne Tavern & Grille, Kennesaw

Classic rock covers in a lively tavern setting.

More info

Star Wars in Concert

Sept. 13, 7 p.m.

Rome City Auditorium

Rome Symphony Orchestra performs music from the Star Wars films.

More info

Fall Flannel Concert Series

Sept. 13, 6–10 p.m.

Northern Roots Farm, Jasper

Rustic outdoor concert series with local talent and vendors.

More info

Emmylou Harris

Sept. 12, 8 p.m.

Atlanta Botanical Garden Gainesville

14-time Grammy winner in concert at the garden’s 10th anniversary.

More info

Brit & Blonde Live

Sept. 12, 6–8 p.m.

Mellow Mushroom Roswell

Acoustic duo performs live with food and drinks available.

More info

Back N Black: AC/DC Tribute

Sept. 13, 9 p.m.

MadLife Stage & Studios, Woodstock

Two-hour tribute to AC/DC spanning four decades of hits.

More info

THEATER, COMEDY & FILM

Inside Atlanta

Women in Production Summit & Short Film Showcase

Sept. 13

SCADshow, Atlanta

Panels, networking, and screenings celebrating women in film.

More info

Click Clack Moo: Cows That Type

Sept. 8–Oct. 5

Center for Puppetry Arts, Atlanta

Children’s puppet show based on the classic book.

More info

ART & DANCE

Inside Atlanta

Fernbank After Dark: Sense and Sense-Ability

Sept. 12, 7–11 p.m.

Fernbank Museum, DeKalb

Adults-only evening with science, cocktails, and immersive exhibits.

More info

Atlanta Ballet: Balanchine & Peck

Sept. 12, 8 p.m.

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta

Season opener blending Balanchine classics with Justin Peck’s work.

More info

Outside Atlanta

Gravity & Grace – Turning Art into Action

Sept. 8–18

Heart, Soul & Art Marietta Square

Solo exhibition by Samantha Ramirez Etheridge.

More info

FOODIE EVENTS

Inside Atlanta

Atlanta Food & Wine Festival

Sept. 11–14

Home Depot Backyard, Atlanta

Hundreds of chefs, tasting tents, and cooking demos.

More info

Atlanta Guaco Taco Festival

Sept. 13, 12–8 p.m.

Atlantic Statoin, Atlanta

Festival dedicated to tacos and guacamole creations.

More info

Outside Atlanta

Atlanta International Night Market

Sept. 12–13

Lawrenceville Lawn, Lawrenceville

Global food, art, and performances.

More info

Cobb Foodie Week

Sept. 8–13

Participating restaurants, Cobb County

Dining specials at local eateries.

More info

Alpharetta Farmers Market

Sept. 13, 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Downtown Alpharetta

Weekly farmers market with fresh produce and more.

More info

SPORTS

Inside Atlanta

Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros

Sept. 12–14

Truist Park, Atlanta

Three-game MLB series at home.

More info

Back on My Feet Meaningful Miles 5K

Sept. 13

Northside Trail around Bobby Jones Golf Course and Tanyard Creek park

Charity 5K run supporting homelessness programs.

More info

Propel Fitness Water Event

Sept. 12, 5 p.m.

The Athlete’s Foot, Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta

Run with hydration stations, food, music, and giveaways.

More info

ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk

Sept. 13, 7:45–10:30 a.m.

Piedmont Park Promenade, Atlanta

Fundraising run/walk for prostate cancer awareness.

More info

21st Annual Brownwood Bike Rally

Sept. 13, 8 a.m.–2 p.m.

East Atlanta

Bike rally with kids’ activities and outdoor festival.

More info

OTHER

Inside Atlanta

Your 3rd Spot Country Night

Sept. 13, 7 p.m.–1 a.m.

Your 3rd Spot, Atlanta

Line dancing, DJ, bull riding, and country fun.

More info

Westside Market

Sept. 14, 12–8 p.m. (also Sept. 21 & 28)

The Highline at The Interlock, Atlanta

Market with vintage goods, art, clothing, and live music.

More info

Outside Atlanta

Cherry Street 6th Anniversary Party

Sept. 13, 5–9 p.m.

Cherry Street Brewpub at Halcyon, Alpharetta

Live music, bars, tastings, and family activities.

More info

Mead and Metal

Sept. 13, 2–8 p.m.

Viking Alchemist Meadery, Smyrna

Art, crafts, live demos, and plenty of mead.

More info

UPCOMING

Inside Atlanta

Dreamfest 2025

Sept. 19, 5:30 p.m.

Assembly Atlanta

Gen-Z storytellers and creative leaders with music, networking, and open bar.

More info

Tony Succar

Sept. 20, 8 p.m.

Fox Theatre, Midtown Atlanta

Grammy winner Tony Succar headlines Hispanic Heritage Month concert.

More info

Sippin’ Safari

Sept. 20, 5:30 p.m.

Zoo Atlanta

Evening wine tasting with live music and animal viewing.

More info

"We’re So Dead" Film Premiere

Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m.

Plaza Theatre, Atlanta

Horror-comedy premiere benefiting Giving Kitchen. After-party at Sweet Auburn BBQ.

More info

Outside Atlanta

Sandy Springs Fall Fun for All

Sept. 18, 4:30–7 p.m.

Morgan Falls Overlook Park, Sandy Springs

Inclusive festival with games, prizes, and snacks. Reservations required.

More info

Finster Fest

Sept. 20–21

Paradise Garden, Summerville

Festival with 70+ folk, craft, and fine artists, food, and live music.

More info

North Georgia Highland Games

Sept. 27

Rabun County Civic Center Pavilions, Clayton

Scottish games, bagpipes, food, vendors, and kids’ area.

More info

If you would like to submit information for an upcoming list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.