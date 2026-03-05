Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | March 6-8, 2026

article

Metro Atlanta and North Georgia is packed with events this weekend, from festivals and markets to concerts and community celebrations. If you’re looking for something fun to do, here are some events happening around the area.

🎸 Music & Comedy

Total Mayhem: Lady Gaga Night

March 6

Virtue Rooftop, Midtown Atlanta

Celebrate Lady Gaga’s Atlanta concerts with a rooftop dance party featuring Gaga’s biggest hits spun by DJ Montana starting at 8 p.m. The 21+ event includes skyline views, craft cocktails and late-night vibes at Virtue Rooftop above 5Church Midtown. No cover.

Brandon Reeves

March 6

Blind Willie’s, Atlanta

Acoustic country folk blues guitarist Brandon Reeves plays the first of several gigs at Blind Willie’s.

Conan Gray – Wishbone World Tour

March 6

State Farm Arena, downtown Atlanta

The indie-pop star brings his global tour to Atlanta’s biggest stage for a night of emotive hits and high-energy performance.

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

March 6

The Eastern, Atlanta

A high-octane blend of jazz, funk and hip-hop featuring "Shorty Gras," a celebration of New Orleans culture.

Funny Fridays with Joel Byars

March 6

Byers Theatre, Sandy Springs

A curated showcase of top-tier stand-up talent hosted by one of Atlanta’s favorite local comedians.

First Friday Live Music Series

March 6

The Avenue Peachtree City – Central Park

Kick off this new monthly series with a live performance by The Venus Kings, plus shopping, dining specials and drinks to-go from participating restaurants for a lively night out with family and friends.

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra: Beethoven and Bruckner

March 7–8

Symphony Hall. Midtown Atlanta

Music Director Nathalie Stutzmann leads the ASO in a powerful program featuring Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3 and Bruckner’s Symphony No. 4.

The Summer Set

March 7

Center Stage Theatre, Atlanta

Catch alternative rock band The Summer Set live in concert to close out your weekend with vibrant music energy.

The Martinez Brothers North America Tour

March 7

District Atlanta

Global house and techno stars The Martinez Brothers bring their North America Tour to Atlanta for a night of high-energy club beats and underground dance music. The Bronx-born duo is known for electrifying sets and their signature sound that blends house, techno and Latin influences.

🎭 Theater & Arts

Jerry’s Habima Theatre presents "Mary Poppins JR."

March 5-15

MJCCA Morris & Rae Frank Theatre, Atlanta

Georgia’s only professionally run inclusive theater company presents a Broadway-style production of "Mary Poppins JR.," featuring actors with disabilities alongside youth performers.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

March 6–8

Fox Theatre, Midtown Atlanta

The magic of the wizarding world comes to life in this spectacular Broadway production continuing its multi-week run at the historic Fox.

The Wizard of Oz

March 6–8

Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, Marietta

Presented by the Georgia Ballet, this world premiere production brings the beloved characters of Oz to the stage through stunning choreography.

Noises Off

March 6–8

FoCAL Center, Cumming

A hilarious, fast-paced play-within-a-play that takes a chaotic look at the mishaps of a touring theater troupe.

🎡 Festivals & Food

Bubbles & Brews

March 1-31

Cobb County

Celebrate Cobb’s local craft beverage makers during this monthlong event featuring breweries, distilleries and wineries across the county. Visitors can sample unique brews and explore the local craft scene.

Sip & Swine BBQ Festival

March 6–7

Coolray Field, Lawrenceville

A massive community gathering featuring professional barbecue competitions, live music, craft vendors and a kids zone.

Jagger Suite Grand Opening

March 6

Downtown Moxy Hotel, Atlanta

Jagger Suite blends skyline sunset views, immersive design, shareable small plates, curated cocktails and music-driven programming.

The Atlanta Fair

March 6–April 12

Central Avenue SW, Atlanta

The traditional Atlanta Fair is back with lots of rides, classic fair food and plenty of games.

Draw The District: A Chalk Arts Festival

March 7

Gas South District, Duluth

Local artists and community members are invited to create colorful chalk masterpieces. There will also be live music, food trucks and more.

Oakhurst Wine Crawl

March 7

Oakhurst Village, Decatur

The 25th annual Oakhurst Wine Crawl will feature more than 30 pouring stations, the legendary Fur Bus party and more. The crawl is a fundraiser for Oakhurst Porchfest.

Peachtree Road Farmers Market

March 7

The Cathedral of St. Philip, Atlanta

More than 70 local vendors, live music, a children's area, chef pop-ups and more.

5th annual Etowah Wildlife Expo

March 7–8

The Mill on Etowah, Canton

An immersive experience packed with live demonstrations, interactive attractions, music and vendors.

23rd annual Oyster Crawfish Festival

March 7

Park Tavern, Atlanta

An annual oyster and crawfish festival featuring crawfish boils and oysters. Live music by Given to Fly (Pearl Jam tribute).

Celebrate STEAM

March 7

Georgia Tech, Atlanta

Interactive exhibits, live demonstrations, cutting-edge experiments and more. Open to all ages.

Reel Friends Block Party

March 8

Krog Street, Atlanta

The Reel Friends Block Party presented by Coca-Cola will feature live music, local food vendors, community activations, free Coca-Cola products and bar service.

Dino Fest

March 7–April 26 (select dates)

Stone Mountain Park, Stone Mountain

Travel back to the age of dinosaurs during Dino Fest at Stone Mountain Park. The family-friendly festival features a dinosaur-themed drone and light show, parade, 4-D movie and interactive exhibits exploring prehistoric animals.

Celebrate STEAM – Atlanta Science Festival

March 7

Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta

Kick off the two-week 13th annual science festival with hands-on activities, interactive demos and family-friendly workshops exploring science, technology, engineering and art.

Marietta the Gathering

March 7

Glover Park, Marietta

This new festival in historic Marietta Square celebrates Greek community, pop culture and the arts with a Guild Show, artisan vendors, panels, performances and family-friendly contests.

Holi in Dunwoody

March 7

Wildcat Park, Dunwoody

Celebrate the Festival of Colors and the arrival of spring at this free community event featuring music, food, drinks and playful color tossing. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; color packets are available for purchase (no outside colors allowed).

Makers Market Local Artist Fair

March 8

Avalon, Alpharetta

Shop handmade jewelry, pottery, candles, apparel and more from 25+ local artists during the Makers Market Local Artist Fair at Avalon. The outdoor event also features live music, family- and pet-friendly activities, and plenty of locally made goods.

ENZO Celebrates Women’s Day with Wine

March 8

Trilith Guesthouse, Fayetteville

Raise a glass for International Women’s Day with curated wine flights and tastings in a scenic setting.

🏠Community

Flight of the Butterflies

March 14–June 7

Fernbank Museum, Atlanta

Flight of the Butterflies is an outdoor exhibit featuring 25 striking butterfly sculptures and more.

Revolutionary War Patriots Memorial Unveiling

March 7

Roswell City Hall, Roswell

Join city leaders and the Martha Stewart Bulloch Chapter of National Society Daughters of the American Revolution for the unveiling of a new bronze plaque honoring Revolutionary War patriots as part of America’s 250th anniversary celebration; the memorial will remain on permanent public display.

StyleWriting Walking History Tour

March 7

Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail, Atlanta

Join graffiti historian and artist Antar Fierce for a 0.6-mile guided tour exploring Atlanta’s railroad roots, BeltLine history and the evolution of the city’s vibrant graffiti and style writing scene.

🏀 Sporting Events

Atlanta United vs. Real Salt Lake

March 7

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, downtown Atlanta

The 5-Stripes return home for a Saturday night match under the dome.

F1 Season Opener Watch Party at Yeppa

March 7

Yeppa & Co. (Buckhead and BeltLine locations)

Catch every lap of the 2026 Formula 1 season opener with full sound, late-night reservations and special VIP table options in Buckhead, as both Yeppa locations stay open through the race with focaccia served until midnight.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

March 7

State Farm Arena, downtown Atlanta

A marquee Eastern Conference matchup featuring two of the league’s most dynamic offenses.

Georgia Aquarium 5K

March 7

Centennial Olympic Park, downtown Atlanta

A scenic run through downtown that starts and ends near the world-renowned Georgia Aquarium.

Beer Chaser 5K & Suwanee Beer Fest

March 7

Suwanee Town Center, Suwanee

Combine fitness and fun at this run-and-festival event with beer tastings, live music and post-race celebration.

COMING UP

Vesper's Bond Girl Revue

March 10

Vesper, Glenwood Park, Atlanta

Bond Girl Revue returns for its second round bringing high-glamour performances, sharp wit and undeniable star power.

Swan Lake by International Ballet Stars

March 11

The Classic Center Theatre, Athens

Experience the timeless tale of love and magic in "Swan Lake," performed by international ballet stars with choreography by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score.

PDK Aviation Day – Atlanta Science Festival

March 13

DeKalb–Peachtree Airport

This free, family-friendly event offers aircraft tours, flight simulators and control tower visits, giving students a behind-the-scenes look at aviation careers as part of the Atlanta Science Festival

LuminoCity Dino Safari Festival

March 13–April 19

Mall of Georgia, Buford

The largest immersive dinosaur walk-through lights festival in the U.S. is coming to Georgia with more than 70 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs, immersive light tunnels, inflatable attractions, train rides and more.

Cirque Italia's Water Circus Atlantis

March 13–16

North Point Mall, Alpharetta

Water Circus Atlantis features acrobats, jugglers, aerialists, dancers and clowns performing on a water stage that holds 35,000 gallons of water.

Free Pi Day Party at Mathnasium

March 14

Participating Mathnasium locations, metro Atlanta

Celebrate 3.14 with free pizza, prizes, STEM activities and math-themed games during this family-friendly Pi Day event — no registration required, just hands-on fun and interactive learning led by Mathnasium instructors.

PiHi Day Community Clean-Up & Pie-Off

March 14

Ansley Mall & Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail, Atlanta

Celebrate National Pi Day with a community clean-up around Ansley Mall and the BeltLine, followed by the PiHi Day Pie-Off. Visit local restaurants, snap a photo of your favorite "pie" dish and share it on social media for a chance to win a neighborhood gift basket.

39th Annual Forsythia Festival

March 14-15

Downtown Forsyth

A classic North Georgia spring festival featuring a large arts and crafts fair, a 5K run, live entertainment and plenty of local food.

ENZO’s Oscars Viewing Party

March 15

GTC Trilith Cinemas, Trilith

Walk the red carpet and watch the 98th Academy Awards in style at this glamorous viewing party featuring cocktails, chef-crafted bites, giveaways and a live host, with proceeds benefiting Two Sparrows Village and Variety – the Children’s Charity of Georgia. Tickets are $125.

Hambidge 31st Annual Art Auction at The Hive

March 19–April 18

Uptown Atlanta (15th Floor at The Hive)

Browse 200+ works of contemporary art and craft, immersive installations and a wall of ceramic vessels during this monthlong celebration of "Hand, Material, Mind," opening with a free reception March 19 and ending with a closing party April 18.

Hapeville Butterfly Lantern Parade

March 21

Samuel Hape Plaza, Hapeville

Welcome spring with a pop-up artist market, crafts, live music and food vendors before the mile-long lantern parade steps off at 8:10 p.m.; bring a lantern to march or cheer from the sidelines, with floral attire encouraged.

Spring Un-Leashed

March 21

Halcyon Village Green, Alpharetta

Celebrate the start of spring with a dog-friendly afternoon featuring pet vendors, live music and guided walks along the Big Creek Greenway. Families and their furry friends are invited to enjoy the outdoor fun.

Wing & Rock Fest

March 21–22

Etowah River Park, Canton

Wing & Rock Fest features chicken wings, live music, a kids zone, multiple vendors and more.

Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’®

March 24–29

Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, Marietta

All aboard for a laugh-filled adventure as this sequel sails into The Strand, following four friends on a cruise packed with hot flashes, friendship and feel-good fun. Featuring parody hits from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s, the show delivers plenty of humor, heart and singalong moments celebrating life’s next chapter.

Grant Park Conservancy Canopy Soirée

March 27

Savanna Hall at Zoo Atlanta, Atlanta

Dance the night away at this 21+ fundraiser featuring music, an open bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres, all supporting projects and green space improvements at Atlanta’s oldest public park, Grant Park.

Mental Awakening Fest 2026

March 27–28

Westside Motor Lounge, Atlanta

A two-day festival filled with live music, local art and community spirit. More than a dozen bands are scheduled to perform.

Cruisin’ for K9s: Jeep Poker Run

March 28

Black Smoke Coffee, Griffin

Join the Twisted Sisters Jeep Club for a community poker run benefiting Spike’s K9 Fund, with multiple stops, prizes for best hand and top fundraiser, and proceeds supporting ballistic vests for working K9s.

High Museum Atlanta Wine Auction

March 26–28

Pullman Yards, Atlanta

Atlanta’s premier charity wine event returns with winemaker dinners, a live auction and the Palette & Pour reception, raising funds to support the High Museum of Art’s exhibitions and education programs.

Spring Artisan Market

March 28

Halcyon Village Green, Alpharetta

Browse handmade goods from local artists during this open-air Spring Artisan Market hosted with Makers + Markets ATL. Shoppers can explore artisan products, then stay for brunch, cocktails or dinner at one of Halcyon’s many restaurants.

Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival

March 28–29

Blackburn Park, Brookhaven

More than 100 local artists, a kids zone, pet world, a classic car show and plenty of food.

Atlanta Ballet 2: Snow White, a Family Ballet

March 28–29

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Cobb County

Atlanta Ballet 2 presents a one-hour family-friendly performance of Snow White, choreographed by Bruce Wells. The production follows the young heroine and her prince as they outwit the Evil Queen in a magical introduction to ballet designed especially for younger audiences.

St. Patrick's Day Festivities

St. Patrick's Day at Avenue East Cobb

March 12

Avenue East Cobb, Marietta

Family-friendly activities include live music, a dance performance by the Drake School of Irish Dance, a bounce house, live llamas, face painting, a festive photo booth and more.

St. Patrick's Day Parade

March 14

15th and Peachtree Streets, Atlanta

One of the country’s oldest and largest St. Patrick’s Day parades. Expect floats, clowns, bands, dancers, drill teams and a bagpipe and drum corps.

Find the Leprechaun Adventures

March 15 & March 17

Little 5 Points, Atlanta

Follow the trail of a mischievous leprechaun during two St. Patrick’s-themed adventures in Little 5 Points. An all-ages scavenger hunt on March 15 sends participants solving riddles through local shops and murals, while a March 17 bar crawl for adults adds dancing, green drinks and festive challenges along the way.

St. Patrick’s Day at Top Dawg Tavern

March 17

Top Dawg Tavern, Bethlehem

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Irish-inspired food and drink specials including corned beef and cabbage, Reubens, Guinness and festive shots. The tavern will also feature wing deals and plenty of TVs inside and on the patio so guests can catch the game while they celebrate.

St. Patrick's Day Parade

March 17

Conyers

The St. Patrick's Day Parade in Conyers kicks off at 5 p.m. There will also be a best-dressed pet contest, a Leprechaun Lookalike contest, food trucks, live music and the World’s Shortest Endurance Run.

If you would like to submit an item for a future things to do list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.