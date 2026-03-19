Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | March 20-22, 2026

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Spring is in full swing across metro Atlanta, and this weekend is packed with festivals, food events and family-friendly fun. From cherry blossoms and fairs to live performances and hands-on experiences, there’s something happening in every corner of the area.

🎸 Music & Comedy

Eric Church

March 20

State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Country star Eric Church brings his Free The Machine Tour to Atlanta with special guest 49 Winchester.

Dionne Warwick Concert

March 20

Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta

Legendary vocalist Dionne Warwick brings her timeless catalog of hits, including "Don’t Make Me Over," to the Atlanta stage. The performance was originally scheduled for October and has been rescheduled.

Steep Canyon Rangers in Concert

March 21

The Red Clay Music Foundry, Duluth

The acclaimed bluegrass band Steep Canyon Rangers brings its high-energy live show and sharp songwriting to Duluth with two performances. The concert comes as the group prepares to release a new album and tour alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Atlanta Freedom Bands: Georgia on Our Minds

March 21

Ray Charles Performing Arts Center at Morehouse College, Atlanta

New Artistic Director O’Shae Best leads Atlanta Freedom Bands in Georgia on Our Minds, a concert celebrating the state’s history, people and culture through music by Georgia-connected composers. The program features John and Jim by Viet Cuong and the debut of Solstice by University of West Georgia student Brady Chandler.

Ars Sonora Atlanta: What Remains

March 21

St. Bede’s Episcopal Church, Atlanta

Ars Sonora Atlanta presents What Remains: Tenebrae and Lament in the French Baroque featuring Zorica Pavlović (soprano), Charles Iner (theorbo), Brian Bishop (organ) and special guest Mia Mangano (viola da gamba).

Klezmer: Old, New and NOW!

March 22

The Breman Museum, 1440 Spring St. NW, Atlanta

Celebrate the sounds of klezmer with the New Orleans Klezmer Allstars, blending traditional music with funk, R&B and Dixieland influences. The evening includes a catered reception with wine at 4 p.m. followed by a lively concert at 5 p.m. Tickets: $50 for members, $60 for non-members.

Joe Wong Stand-Up Comedy Show

March 22

Red Clay Music Foundry, Duluth

Comedian Joe Wong brings his stand-up show to Duluth with a Chinese-language performance. Wong has appeared at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and on shows including The Late Show with David Letterman, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

🎭 Theater & Arts

Seasons of Strength

March 21-22

Unity Baptist Church, Newnan

This world premiere blends more than 100 recorded voices of Coweta County tornado survivors with Max Richter’s Recomposed performed live by musicians of the LaGrange Symphony Orchestra alongside Southern Arc Dance. The performances mark the fifth anniversary of the EF-4 tornado that struck Coweta County in 2021.

The Tales of Edgar Allan Poe

Now through April 4

Center for Puppetry Arts, Atlanta

Step into the eerie world of Edgar Allan Poe with this theatrical puppet production that brings his classic tales to life. From a beating heart beneath the floorboards to whispers in the dark, the show offers an immersive and haunting take on Poe’s literary works.

Hambidge 31st Annual Art Auction at The Hive

March 19–April 18

Uptown Atlanta (15th Floor at The Hive)

Browse 200+ works of contemporary art and craft, immersive installations and a wall of ceramic vessels during this monthlong celebration of "Hand, Material, Mind," opening with a free reception March 19 and ending with a closing party April 18.

Seared

Through March 29

Woodstock Arts Theatre, Woodstock

This contemporary play explores ambition and culinary culture in New York City. The production features a fully functional kitchen on stage.

🎡 Festivals & Food

Atlanta Fair

Through April 12

Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta

The fair features rides, games and classic fair food. It offers family-friendly entertainment for all ages.

WellFest: Positive Vibes, Positive Minds

March 20

Lawrenceville Lawn

The event focuses on mental wellness and building community connections. Student voices and resources will be highlighted throughout the day.

International Cherry Blossom Festival

March 20–29

Multiple locations, Macon

Macon comes alive with more than 350,000 blooming Yoshino cherry trees during this annual festival. Visitors can enjoy family-friendly events, races, tours and the scenic Cherry Blossom Trail throughout the city.

Pizza-making Class at Bella Cucina

March 21

Buckhead Village, Buckhead

Learn to make fresh pizza dough and create your own toppings. Light bites and bubbly will be provided; tickets are required.

Wing & Rock Fest

March 21–22

Etowah River Park, Canton

The festival features chicken wings, live music, vendors and a kids zone. It’s a weekend of food and entertainment for all ages.

Coolray Field Carnival

Through March 22

Coolray Field, Lawrenceville

Family carnival with rides from Dreamland Amusements, classic games and fair food.

5–11 p.m. March 13; noon–11 p.m. March 14; noon–10 p.m. March 15 and daily through March 22. Free admission and parking. Unlimited ride wristbands $35–$37; single ride tickets $1.50.

Wing & Rock Fest

March 21–22

Etowah River Park, Canton

Wing & Rock Fest features chicken wings, live music, a kids zone, multiple vendors and more.

45th annual Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival

March 21-22

Georgia International Horse Park, Conyers

The festival features arts and crafts, food vendors, live music and cultural performances. This year’s theme is "Rooted Together."

🏠Community & Family-friendly

LuminoCity Dino Safari Festival

Through April 19

Mall of Georgia parking lot, Buford

The immersive experience features animatronic dinosaurs, light tunnels and interactive activities. Attractions include train rides, games and inflatable play zones.

Orchid Daze

Now through April 12

Atlanta Botanical Garden, Atlanta

Orchid Daze returns, transforming the Fuqua Conservatory and Orchid Center into modern gallery-style displays filled with vibrant orchid hybrids. The exhibition also showcases the garden’s permanent collection of more than 2,000 species, highlighting decades of cultivation and conservation.

LaGrange Tour of Homes

March 20–22

LaGrange, Georgia

Step inside some of LaGrange’s most treasured historic homes during this three-day tour celebrating Troup County’s Bicentennial. The weekend includes a Friday evening cocktail reception with author and designer James Farmer and guided tours of four historic residences on Saturday and Sunday, with afternoon tea included.

Atlanta Science Festival Exploration Expo

March 21

Piedmont Park, Atlanta

The Atlanta Science Festival wraps up with its massive Exploration Expo, featuring hands-on experiments, live demos and interactive exhibits for all ages. Guests can explore everything from microscopes and robotics to animal encounters and engineering displays during the free, rain-or-shine event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wild Adventures Theme Park

Valdosta

The park is open for its 30th anniversary season with new rides and attractions. Guests can also enjoy animal encounters and live entertainment.

Hapeville Butterfly Lantern Parade

March 21

Samuel Hape Plaza, Hapeville

Welcome spring with a pop-up artist market, crafts, live music and food vendors before the mile-long lantern parade steps off at 8:10 p.m.; bring a lantern to march or cheer from the sidelines, with floral attire encouraged.

Spring Un-Leashed

March 21

Halcyon Village Green, Alpharetta

Celebrate the start of spring with a dog-friendly afternoon featuring pet vendors, live music and guided walks along the Big Creek Greenway. Families and their furry friends are invited to enjoy the outdoor fun.

Spring Un-Leashed

March 21

Halcyon Village Green, Alpharetta

Celebrate the start of spring with a dog-friendly afternoon featuring pet vendors, live music and guided walks along the Big Creek Greenway. Families and their furry friends are invited to enjoy the outdoor fun.

High Street Signature Events on The Green

April–October

High Street, Perimeter/Dunwoody

A season-long lineup of free community events featuring outdoor fitness classes, family story times, artisan markets, live music, teen hangouts and movie nights under the stars. Activities happen throughout the week and month, giving families and friends plenty of reasons to gather at The Green all season long.

🏀Sports

Atlanta Braves Open House

March 22

Truist Park, The Battery Atlanta

Fans can get a sneak peek of the ballpark before the 2026 season. Activities include running the bases, playing catch and visiting the dugout; a free ticket is required.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors

March 21

State Farm Arena, Atlanta

The Hawks take on the Warriors at home with tipoff set for 8 p.m.

Atlanta United vs. D.C. United

March 21

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Atlanta United hosts D.C. United with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. as both teams look to climb the Eastern Conference standings early in the MLS season.

Fan Appreciation Night

March 25

Gateway Center Arena, College Park

Atlanta hip-hop artist Yung Joc will perform at halftime during the College Park Skyhawks game. Limited tickets remain for the annual fan event.

🕰️Other

Madison Antiques & Fine Things Show

March 19-21

The Hall on Foster, 513 Foster Street, Madison

The show features top antiques and fine art dealers with curated collections. A preview party is set for March 19, with the show and sale March 20-21.

Atlanta Home & Garden Show

March 20-22

Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta

The annual show highlights home renovation and outdoor living trends. It will also feature a special appearance by Sandy Yawn from Bravo’s "Below Deck."

The Dog Leg

Opens March 21

Painted Pickle, Otterly Drive NE, Atlanta

The Dog Leg is an upscale nine-hole indoor miniature golf course inside The Compeatery. It offers a high-energy mix of gaming, dining and social experiences.

📅COMING UP

Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’®

March 24–29

Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, Marietta

All aboard for a laugh-filled adventure as this sequel sails into The Strand, following four friends on a cruise packed with hot flashes, friendship and feel-good fun. Featuring parody hits from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s, the show delivers plenty of humor, heart and singalong moments celebrating life’s next chapter.

Grant Park Conservancy Canopy Soirée

March 27

Savanna Hall at Zoo Atlanta, Atlanta

Dance the night away at this 21+ fundraiser featuring music, an open bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres, all supporting projects and green space improvements at Atlanta’s oldest public park, Grant Park.

Mental Awakening Fest 2026

March 27–28

Westside Motor Lounge, Atlanta

A two-day festival filled with live music, local art and community spirit. More than a dozen bands are scheduled to perform.

Cruisin’ for K9s: Jeep Poker Run

March 28

Black Smoke Coffee, Griffin

Join the Twisted Sisters Jeep Club for a community poker run benefiting Spike’s K9 Fund, with multiple stops, prizes for best hand and top fundraiser, and proceeds supporting ballistic vests for working K9s.

High Museum Atlanta Wine Auction

March 26–28

Pullman Yards, Atlanta

Atlanta’s premier charity wine event returns with winemaker dinners, a live auction and the Palette & Pour reception, raising funds to support the High Museum of Art’s exhibitions and education programs.

Space Explorers: THE INFINITE

Beginning March 27

Pullman Yards, Atlanta

Step into an immersive space adventure that lets visitors experience life aboard the International Space Station through 360-degree footage filmed in orbit. Guests can explore a life-size replica of the ISS, watch spacewalks and rocket launches, and get a rare glimpse of Earth from space in this interactive exhibition inspired by real NASA missions. Tickets start at $24 for children and $34 for adults.

Spring Artisan Market

March 28

Halcyon Village Green, Alpharetta

Browse handmade goods from local artists during this open-air Spring Artisan Market hosted with Makers + Markets ATL. Shoppers can explore artisan products, then stay for brunch, cocktails or dinner at one of Halcyon’s many restaurants.

Cobb County Renaissance Faire

March 28

Mountain View Aquatics Center, Marietta

Enjoy a day of carnival games, live performances, artisans and festival food. The family-friendly event celebrates medieval-themed fun.

Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival

March 28–29

Blackburn Park, Brookhaven

More than 100 local artists, a kids zone, pet world, a classic car show and plenty of food.

Train Ride Day with North Georgia Live Steamers

March 28

Conyers & Hightower Trail Railroad, Conyers

Kick off the 2026 season with miniature train rides operated by the North Georgia Live Steamers. Visitors can ride a variety of trains on the railroad for $2 per person per ride. Riders must be at least 18 months old; cash only.

Little 5 Fest 2026

March 28

Seminole Avenue behind The Vortex, Atlanta

A full-throttle celebration of music, art, skate culture and creativity in Little Five Points. Expect live performances, vendors and a lively street festival atmosphere.

Atlanta Ballet 2: Snow White, a Family Ballet

March 28–29

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Cobb County

Atlanta Ballet 2 presents a one-hour family-friendly performance of Snow White, choreographed by Bruce Wells. The production follows the young heroine and her prince as they outwit the Evil Queen in a magical introduction to ballet designed especially for younger audiences.

A Parade of Artists: Rob & the Stuff Makers

March 29

Little 5 Points Community Center, Atlanta

Kick off a new artist spotlight series celebrating the creators behind the iconic Little 5 Points Halloween Parade. The first event features Rob Britt and Rob & the Stuff Makers, who will share their creative process and demonstrate how recycled materials are transformed into imaginative sculptures and parade creations.

If you would like to submit an item for a future things to do list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.