Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | June 26-28, 2026

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Looking for something to do this weekend? From World Cup watch parties and community festivals to live music, theater, rare plant shopping and family-friendly fun, there's no shortage of events happening across metro Atlanta. Here are some of the top picks for June 27-28.

🎡 Festivals & Food Events

3 Wheel Mania Atlanta Slingshot Festival

Through June 28

Wilkerson Mill Park, South Fulton

See hundreds of customized Polaris Slingshots during this high-energy festival featuring vehicle showcases, light competitions, live music, food vendors, giveaways and family-friendly activities.

AfroXFest World Cup Village

June 27-28

Candler Park, Atlanta

Watch FIFA World Cup matches while celebrating African culture at AfroXFest World Cup Village. The free, family-friendly festival features licensed public match viewing, live music and DJs, African food vendors, an international marketplace, cultural performances and activities for all ages.

2026 Atlanta Soccer Community Festival

June 27

Elizabeth Baptist Church, Atlanta

Celebrate Atlanta's growing soccer culture at this free community festival featuring a World Cup watch party, youth soccer activities, skills clinics, live music, food vendors, local businesses and family-friendly games. The event runs from 2 to 7 p.m. and is open to all ages.

RELATED: World Cup Atlanta: FIFA Fan Festival, other big watch parties

Cobb Foodie Week

Through June 27

Restaurants across Cobb County

More than 70 restaurants will offer exclusive discounts and prix fixe menu options during Cobb Foodie Week, a countywide celebration of local dining hosted by Cobb Travel & Tourism. Diners can sign up for a free digital Meal Deals Pass and redeem special offers at participating restaurants throughout the week. From neighborhood favorites to fine dining destinations, the event showcases the diverse culinary scene across Cobb County.

Southern Fried Queer Pride Festival

June 22-28

Little Five Points, Atlanta

Southern Fried Queer Pride returns to Little Five Points for its 12th annual festival celebrating art, community and activism. This year's theme, "Seeds of Resistance," highlights the South's history of organizing and resilience through a week of artist markets, live entertainment, dance parties, workshops and community events centered on Black and QTPOC voices. Festival organizers will announce the full lineup of events in advance of the celebration.

🎸 Music & Comedy

Shakira: Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour | World Cup Edition

June 26 and 28

State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Global superstar Shakira brings her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour | World Cup Edition to State Farm Arena for two nights during Atlanta's World Cup festivities. Fans can expect a high-energy performance featuring her biggest hits, new music and a stadium-sized production. Concerts begin at 8:30 p.m., with doors opening at 7:30 p.m.

Glover Park Concert Series

June 26

Glover Park, Marietta

Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a free evening of live music in the heart of Historic Marietta Square. The popular concert series offers a family-friendly way to spend a summer night outdoors.

Worm with Tómarúm

June 26

The Masquerade, Atlanta

Metal fans can catch Worm and special guest Tómarúm during an all-ages show at The Masquerade's Purgatory venue.

Paula Poundstone

June 26

Buckhead Theatre, Atlanta

Comedian Paula Poundstone brings her acclaimed stand-up act to Buckhead Theatre for an evening of observational humor, audience interaction and quick-witted storytelling.

Houses of the Holy: A Led Zeppelin Tribute

June 26

MadLife Stage & Studios, Woodstock

Houses of the Holy, a nationally touring Led Zeppelin tribute band, brings the music of the legendary rock group to Woodstock for a late-night performance at MadLife Stage & Studios. Featuring former members of the tribute act No Quarter, the band recreates Zeppelin classics with powerful vocals, soaring guitar solos and the signature sound that made the group a rock icon.

MC Chris 25th Anniversary Tour

June 26

Boggs Social & Supply, Atlanta

Nerdcore hip-hop pioneer MC Chris brings his 25th anniversary tour to Boggs Social & Supply with support from Swell Rell and Michael Myerz. Best known for his work on Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Sealab 2021 and other Adult Swim favorites, MC Chris will perform songs spanning his career, including music from his latest Marvel-inspired album, King in Black.

AthFest Music & Arts Festival

June 26-28

Downtown Athens

AthFest is a free three-day celebration of Athens' music, arts and culture, featuring live performances, visual art displays and family activities throughout downtown. The festival includes outdoor stages, an Artist Market, KidsFest and the AthFest Club Crawl, with proceeds supporting local music and arts education programs.

SLANDER Block Party

June 27

Believe Music Hall, Atlanta

Electronic music duo SLANDER headlines a high-energy block party at Believe Music Hall with support from PEEKABOO, Prosecute, VCTRE and NEJVEX. The 18-and-over event features a night of bass music, immersive production and performances across one of Atlanta's premier concert venues.

Reggie Hines Electric

June 27

The Velvet Note, Alpharetta

Veteran saxophonist Reggie Hines brings his genre-blending sound to The Velvet Note with performances featuring jazz, funk, salsa, gospel, hip-hop and more. The acclaimed musician will perform two shows during an evening of live music and improvisation.

Kenny Mason: American BULLDAWG Tour

June 27

Center Stage Theater, Atlanta

Atlanta rapper Kenny Mason returns to his hometown as part of his American BULLDAWG Tour. The all-ages show at Center Stage Theater will feature Mason's blend of hip-hop, rock and alternative influences, showcasing music from one of Atlanta's rising stars.

Hank Williams Jr.

June 27

Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta

Country music legend Hank Williams Jr. brings his 2026 tour to Alpharetta for a night of hits spanning a career of more than six decades. The Country Music Hall of Famer and Grammy winner will be joined by special guest Sammy Kershaw.

Bourbon & Brisket Festival

June 27

The Battery Atlanta

Enjoy bourbon tastings, barbecue favorites, live music and entertainment during the Bourbon & Brisket Festival at The Battery Atlanta. The event brings together smoky flavors and craft spirits for a day of food and fun.

An Evening of Soul: Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild

June 28

Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, Mableton

R&B stars Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild team up for an evening of soulful hits at Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre.

KESSFEST 3

June 28

Smith's Olde Bar, Atlanta

KESSFEST 3 brings together Atlanta musicians, production crews and music industry professionals for a benefit concert supporting the Atlanta Musicians Emergency Relief Fund. The event features performances by Nobody's Darlings, The Head, Albatross and The 4th Ward Afro Klezmer Orchestra, along with a DJ after-party and a screening of the horror film Homicide Never Dies.

Hip-Hop and R&B Bingo Brunch with Tom Swoope

June 28

City Winery Atlanta

Viral host Tom Swoope brings his sold-out Hip-Hop and R&B Bingo Brunch to City Winery Atlanta for an afternoon of music, games and prizes. The interactive event combines traditional bingo with classic Hip-Hop and R&B hits from the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s, with opportunities to win cash and prizes throughout the show.

Elizabeth B. Stephens International Organ Competition

June 27

Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, Atlanta

Hear six of the world's top young organists compete in the final round of the Elizabeth B. Stephens International Organ Competition. The free recitals take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m., with winners sharing $21,000 in prize money.

Groovin' on the Green

Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 31

Halcyon, Alpharetta

Enjoy live acoustic music on the Village Green every Friday and Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m. Guests can relax outdoors while enjoying food and drinks from Halcyon's restaurants during this free weekly concert series.

🎭 Theater & Arts

High Fidelity: An Intimate Screening and Evening with John Cusack

June 26

Fox Theatre, Atlanta

Watch the 2000 cult classic High Fidelity on the big screen, then hear from star John Cusack during a live conversation about the film and his decades-long career in Hollywood. The evening also includes themed photo opportunities, interactive experiences, movie and music discussions in the Marquee Club presented by Lexus, and other special surprises. Tickets are available at the Fox Theatre website.

The Tree Economy Screening

June 26

The Garden Club at Wild Heaven West End, Atlanta

Filmmaker James Schroeder will screen his documentary The Tree Economy, which examines the development, economic and political forces shaping Atlanta's urban tree canopy. The evening includes a discussion with Schroeder and Atlanta writer Chad Radford, exploring the future of one of the city's most defining natural resources.

Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp

June 27

Woodstock Arts Event Green, Woodstock

Original Rent stars Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp reunite for a special musical theatre revue celebrating their decades-long friendship and Broadway careers. The concert will feature songs from Rent along with selections from other hit musicals, offering fans a rare chance to see the iconic duo perform together again. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available through Woodstock Arts.

The Hobbit

Through June 28

Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse, Atlanta

Follow Bilbo Baggins on his epic adventure in this stage adaptation of The Hobbit. The family-friendly production brings J.R.R. Tolkien's classic tale to life with magical creatures, daring quests and unforgettable characters.

UniverSoul Circus: WE ALL BELONG

Through July 12

Gwinnett Place Mall, Duluth

UniverSoul Circus returns to metro Atlanta with its all-new WE ALL BELONG production, featuring high-flying acrobatics, daring stunts, music, dance and interactive audience experiences. Inspired by the Harlem Renaissance, Motown, Soul Train and hip-hop culture, the family-friendly show celebrates unity through performances from artists around the world under the iconic big top tent. Tickets start at $25.

🏠Community & Family-friendly

Moonlight Tours at Truist Park

June 25

Truist Park, Atlanta

Explore Truist Park after hours during a special Moonlight Tour featuring behind-the-scenes access to areas not typically open to the public. Guests will get a unique look at the home of the Atlanta Braves under the lights.

Great Big Game Show

Ongoing

The Battery Atlanta

Ever wanted to compete on a TV game show? Great Big Game Show puts guests at the center of live-hosted competitions inspired by popular game shows. Teams face off in trivia, drawing, spinning and other fast-paced challenges complete with buzzers, dramatic lighting and studio-style production. Groups can book 60-minute sessions and compete in more than a dozen interactive games. 25% all tickets June 29-July 4.

Chattahoochee Nature Center 50th Anniversary Celebration

June 24-28

Chattahoochee Nature Center, Roswell

The Chattahoochee Nature Center is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a week of special events, including a birthday celebration with camp activities, canoeing and s'mores on June 24; a 1970s-themed Sunset Sips concert featuring ALIBI on June 25; and a free community celebration on June 28 with guided hikes, wildlife presentations and family activities across the center's 127-acre campus. Admission varies by event, and reservations are required for the free community celebration.

Cobb Celebrates 250

June 26

Jim R. Miller Park, Marietta

Cobb County will mark America's 250th anniversary with a community celebration at Jim R. Miller Park. The event will feature family-friendly activities and patriotic festivities honoring the nation's history.

RoboSoccer at Mimms Museum

June 27

Mimms Museum of Technology and Art, Roswell

Celebrate the FIFA World Cup with RoboSoccer, a family-friendly event where visitors use remote-controlled vehicles to compete in miniature soccer matches. The event runs from noon to 5 p.m. and is included with museum admission or membership.

Summer Party at Atlanta Botanical Garden

June 27

Atlanta Botanical Garden, Atlanta

Celebrate summer with an evening in the gardens during the Atlanta Botanical Garden's Summer Party. Guests can explore the 30-acre attraction while enjoying live music from the Dave Bass Ensemble, which will perform in the heart of the garden.

Southeast Plant Show

June 27-28

Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, Lawrenceville

Browse rare and exotic plants, shop hundreds of vendors and enjoy workshops, food trucks, giveaways and plant-inspired merchandise at the Southeast Plant Show.

Battle of Kennesaw Mountain Anniversary Events

June 27-28

Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, Kennesaw

Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park will commemorate the 162nd anniversary of the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain with a weekend of special programs and activities. Visitors can enjoy living history demonstrations, ranger-led walks and talks, children's games and other events highlighting one of the Civil War's most significant battles.

Fernbank Celebrates America's 250th Anniversary

June 28-July 5

Fernbank Museum of Natural History, Atlanta

Celebrate America's 250th anniversary with a special lineup of giant-screen films exploring the country's landscapes, wildlife, music and history. Featured films include Into America's Wild, National Parks Adventure, America's Musical Journey and Grand Canyon Adventure, with screenings throughout the day.

Celebrate America Festival

Through July 12

Wild Adventures Theme Park, Valdosta

Wild Adventures celebrates America's 250th anniversary with three weeks of fireworks, concerts, family entertainment and waterpark fun. Highlights include a performance by Travis Tritt on June 27, a July 4 fireworks spectacular, and appearances by the Original Harlem Globetrotters July 10-12. Active-duty military members, veterans and retirees receive free admission throughout the festival with valid identification.

🚗Jeep & Car Shows

Wheels & Rails Invitational Car Show & Cruise-In

June 26

Southeastern Railway Museum, Duluth

Open-class car show. Museum will be open. Proceeds will benefit the museum's restoration efforts.

Miles Through Time 10th annual Car Show

June 27

Miles Through Time Automotive Museum, 120 Old Clarkesville Mill Road, Clarkesville

The 9th annual car show features dozens of great classic cars, multiple vendors, food and more. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit museum. Lots of great vehicles and motorcycles.

REVMatch Rally for Reading Car Show

June 27

The Crosspoint Church, Cartersville

Show featuring collector and specialty vehicles, awards, food trucks, vendors and raffles. Proceeds benefit local reading programs for children and adults.

📅Coming Up

Eight Cellos of Atlanta: Around the World in 80 Minutes

June 28

St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Midtown Atlanta

The Classical Remix Festival closes its season with eight cellists performing music from around the world, including My Neighbor Totoro, Danny Boy, Gabriel Fauré's Pavane, and two interpretations of The Four Seasons by Antonio Vivaldi and Astor Piazzolla.

Pride on the Pitch: A World Cup Conversation

June 29

State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Celebrate Pride Month and the FIFA World Cup with a free fireside conversation featuring U.S. soccer legend and Hall of Famer Briana Scurry, moderated by Athlete Ally founder Hudson Taylor. The event begins at 6 p.m. and includes hors d'oeuvres. Free admission, but advance registration is required.

Atlanta Smoke at Gwinnett Field

July 3

Gwinnett Field, Lawrenceville

Professional softball comes to Gwinnett Field for the first time as the Atlanta Smoke take on the Birmingham Iron in a Professional Softball League matchup. The ballpark will be converted into a regulation softball field for the special event, which will be followed by an Independence Day fireworks show. Tickets start at $15 plus fees.

If you would like to submit information for this list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.