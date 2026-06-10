Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | June 12-14, 2026

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Looking for something to do this weekend? Metro Atlanta's calendar is packed with live music, outdoor festivals, family-friendly events and World Cup festivities. Whether you're interested in concerts, community gatherings, art walks or outdoor adventures, here are some of the top events happening across the region June 12-14.

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🎡 Festivals & Food Events

Hot Corner Celebration & Soul Food Festival

June 11-13

Downtown Athens

The Hot Corner Celebration & Soul Food Festival honors the legacy of Athens' historic Black business district with live music, soul food, local vendors, art and family-friendly activities. The annual event celebrates Black culture, history and community through food and entertainment.

Summer Fridays at Buckhead Village

Fridays through July 31

Buckhead Village, Atlanta

Summer Fridays bring live music, shopping and drink specials to Buckhead Village every Friday evening through July 31. Guests can stroll Buckhead Avenue, enjoy performances and take advantage of special to-go cocktails and beverages from participating restaurants.

Farmers Markets at The Battery Atlanta

June 14 and 28

The Battery Atlanta

Shop fresh produce, locally made products and artisan goods during the Farmers Markets at The Battery Atlanta. The recurring event highlights local farmers, makers and small businesses in a lively outdoor setting.

Global Table at Beeline Boulevard

Sundays: June 14, June 21 and June 28

The Interlock, Atlanta

Global Table is a weekly culinary event that showcases cuisines and flavors from around the world. Guests can sample signature dishes, street food favorites and cultural specialties while exploring a different featured region each week.

🎸 Music & Comedy

Greggie and the Jets

June 12

Lou Sobh Amphitheater, Cumming

Sing along to Elton John favorites and deep cuts during a free outdoor concert by Greggie and the Jets, a nationally touring Elton John tribute band. Friendly, leashed dogs are welcome.

Mickey Thomas and Starship

June 12

City Springs, Sandy Springs

Mickey Thomas, the longtime voice of Starship, performs a free concert featuring hits such as "We Built This City," "Sara" and "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now." Thomas first gained national attention with "Fooled Around and Fell in Love" before helping define the sound of Jefferson Starship and Starship in the 1980s.

Selwyn Birchwood

June 12

Lawrenceville Lawn, Lawrenceville

Award-winning blues guitarist and singer Selwyn Birchwood headlines the 5th Annual City of Lawrenceville Juneteenth Celebration Concert. Known for his original songs and high-energy performances, Birchwood blends blues, soul and funk for a free outdoor show celebrating Juneteenth.

Choker with Arima Ederra

June 12

The Masquerade, Atlanta

Detroit singer-songwriter and producer Choker brings his Heaven Ain't Sold Tour to Atlanta with special guest Arima Ederra. The genre-blending artists are known for their soulful vocals, experimental sounds and emotionally charged performances.

Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys with The Blacktop Rockets

June 12

The Garden Club at Wild Heaven West End, Atlanta

Veteran Americana act Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys bring their blend of rockabilly, Western swing, rhythm and blues, and doo-wop to Atlanta. Local favorites The Blacktop Rockets open the show for a night of roots music and classic rock 'n' roll sounds.

Summer Porch Jam

June 12

Old Town Suwanee

Summer Porch Jam turns the porches and patios of Old Town Suwanee into live music venues featuring more than 20 musicians and bands. Visitors can stroll between performances, enjoy food trucks and experience a neighborhood-style music festival in the city's historic district.

Tyler Nance

June 12

Eddie's Attic, Decatur

Rising country artist Tyler Nance brings his genre-blending sound to Eddie's Attic. The Missouri native has gained national attention with viral hit "Keeps Me Sane" and songs that blend country, folk, bluegrass and Americana influences.

Lil Jon Live

June 13

Sweetland Amphitheatre, LaGrange

Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Jon brings his high-energy show to Sweetland Amphitheatre. Fans can expect performances of hits including "Yeah!," "Get Low" and "Turn Down for What" at one of Georgia's premier outdoor concert venues.

96-Hour Opera Project

June 13

Ray Charles Performing Arts Center at Morehouse College, Atlanta

The Atlanta Opera’s annual 96-Hour Opera Project returns as part of the inaugural NOW Festival, featuring world premiere 10-minute operas created by composers and librettists from underrepresented communities competing for a $10,000 grand prize and future commission.

Beyond the Yellow Brick Road

June 13

Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, Mableton

The Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus joins Yacht Rock Schooner for a tribute to Elton John featuring favorites like "Rocket Man," "Your Song" and "I'm Still Standing." The concert combines more than 150 voices with live yacht rock-inspired performances celebrating one of music's most iconic catalogs.

Abe Parker

June 13

Vinyl, Atlanta

Singer-songwriter and producer Abe Parker brings his emotional pop sound to Vinyl. Known for the viral hit "Butterflies," Parker has amassed more than 90 million streams with songs that explore love, heartbreak and personal struggles through heartfelt lyrics and melodies.

Culture Haus Party

June 13

Retreat Rooftop, The Interlock Atlanta

Culture Haus launches its new event series with an afternoon of music, culture and community inspired by the global excitement surrounding international soccer. The rooftop gathering brings together local creatives, brands and visitors for an immersive social experience.

Jazz at The Strand: The Music of Sarah Vaughan

June 14

Strand Theatre

Vocalist Maria Howell pays tribute to legendary jazz singer Sarah Vaughan in a special concert featuring classics including "Misty," "Body & Soul" and "Whatever Lola Wants." The performance celebrates the enduring legacy of one of jazz's most influential voices.

🎭 Theater & Arts

The Infinite After Dark

Thursdays beginning June 12

Pullman Yards, Atlanta

The Infinite After Dark transforms the immersive space exploration experience into an adults-only evening event featuring virtual reality, music and a social atmosphere. Guests can also enjoy craft beer from Monday Night Brewing during the weekly after-hours experience.

Little 5 Points Street Art Tour

June 14

Little 5 Points, Atlanta

Join Atlanta street art documentarian Art Rudick for a guided tour of Little 5 Points' vibrant mural scene. The walk will conclude with the unveiling and christening of a new mural honoring Rudick's work documenting more than 2,000 murals across metro Atlanta.

Burlesque Cabaret Show

June 14

Roaring Social Decatur

This cabaret-style performance features high-energy burlesque acts filled with music, style and theatrical flair. Guests can enjoy food and drinks throughout the evening while taking in the show.

🏠Community & Family-friendly

Y2K Adult Prom Night

June 12

Roaring Social Alpharetta

Relive the early 2000s with a night of throwback music, dancing, cocktails and photo opportunities at this Y2K-themed adult prom. Guests can compete for Prom King and Queen while enjoying a nostalgic evening inspired by the decade.

Summer Street Party

June 12

Downtown LaGrange

Downtown LaGrange will host its monthly Summer Street Party featuring live music, local vendors, food and drinks, shopping and family-friendly activities. The free event transforms downtown into a lively community gathering and is one of the city's signature summer celebrations.

Threads of Freedom Parade

June 14

Downtown Acworth

The City of Acworth will celebrate America's 250th birthday with the Threads of Freedom Parade. The community event will feature patriotic displays, local participants and a festive atmosphere honoring the nation's history.

World Block Party at Zoo Atlanta

June 14

Zoo Atlanta

Zoo Atlanta's World Block Party celebrates animals and cultures from around the globe with special keeper talks, family-friendly activities and extended zoo hours. The event is designed to welcome visitors ahead of Atlanta's international soccer festivities and offers a fun way to explore wildlife from around the world.

Atlanta Streets Alive: MLK — BeltLine to Broad

June 14

Downtown Atlanta

Atlanta Streets Alive transforms streets between the BeltLine and Broad Street into a car-free space for walking, biking, skating and exploring the city. The free event encourages residents and visitors to enjoy Atlanta's streets in a new way.

Georgia, the Whole Day Through

June 11–July 15

Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta

This free immersive experience showcases Georgia's culture, destinations, food, music and attractions through interactive exhibits and displays. Visitors can explore what makes Atlanta and the state unique as the city welcomes guests from around the world this summer.

Once Upon a Family Dance Party

June 12

Village Green, Halcyon Alpharetta

Dance to favorite Disney songs during this family-friendly outdoor party featuring character look-alikes, music and sweet treats from local vendors. The event offers a magical evening of fun for kids and families.

Movie Night Under the Stars: Finding Nemo

June 12

Jess Lucas Y-Teen Park, Hapeville

Enjoy a free outdoor screening of Disney-Pixar's Finding Nemo during Hapeville's Movie Night Under the Stars series. Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for an evening of outdoor entertainment under the stars.

Hapeville Summer Gallery Crawl

June 13

Downtown Hapeville

Downtown Hapeville's Summer Gallery Crawl transforms businesses throughout Arts Alley into pop-up art galleries featuring local and regional artists. The free event also includes live music, open artist studios and special exhibitions, giving visitors a chance to explore the city's growing arts district while supporting local businesses.

Market in the Park

June 14

Grant Park, Atlanta

Market in the Park features dozens of local vendors, live music, family-friendly activities and yoga in one of Atlanta's most popular green spaces. The free community event offers a chance to shop, relax and enjoy a day outdoors in Grant Park.

Glow Nights

May 29-Aug. 9

Georgia Aquarium

Glow Nights returns to Georgia Aquarium with immersive glowing displays, cirque-style performers, puppetry, interactive experiences and temporary glowing tattoos. The event runs daily from 4 p.m. until close and is included with General Admission, Aqua Pass or membership.

Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure!

Through Sept. 13

Children's Museum of Atlanta

This interactive exhibit based on the popular PBS Kids series invites families to explore ocean habitats, animal powers and STEM-focused challenges inspired by the Wild Kratts universe. Designed for children ages 3 to 9, the experience includes hands-on missions, immersive environments and a special tot spot for younger guests.

⚽Sports

Braves Country Fest Presented by Truist

June 13

Truist Park

Celebrate Braves baseball with a day of live music, games, interactive activities and entertainment for fans of all ages. The event offers plenty of opportunities for families and baseball enthusiasts to enjoy the atmosphere around the ballpark.

📅Coming Up

The Great Ping Pong Race

June 18

Wild Adventures Theme Park, Valdosta

This one-of-a-kind charity fundraiser sends numbered ping pong balls racing down a water slide at Splash Island Waterpark, with more than $3,000 in prizes up for grabs. Proceeds benefit The Miracle League of Valdosta, which provides sports opportunities for children and adults with special needs.

Senoia Alive After Five

June 19

Downtown Senoia

Senoia Alive After Five returns with a "Tiki on the Town" theme, bringing island-inspired fun to downtown. Guests can shop late, sip and stroll through local businesses while enjoying live entertainment and special promotions.

Summer Wined-Up

June 19

Downtown Newnan

Wine lovers can sample more than 30 tastings during Summer Wined-Up, a popular downtown wine walk. Participants will visit businesses throughout Newnan while enjoying wines, shopping and an evening of community fun.

Queens of the Crypt: A Ghost Story

Fridays and Saturdays, June 19–July 18

Little 5 Points, Atlanta

This unique walking tour combines local history, ghost stories and drag performances as the queens of ALT3R guide guests through the legends and mysteries of Little 5 Points. Expect a mix of spooky tales, neighborhood lore and entertaining storytelling during this one-of-a-kind Pride Month experience.

Lyle Lovett: Songs & Stories

June 23-25

City Winery Atlanta, Atlanta

Four-time Grammy winner Lyle Lovett brings his signature blend of country, folk, jazz and blues to City Winery Atlanta for a three-night run. The intimate performances will feature music and storytelling from the acclaimed singer-songwriter's decades-long career.

Reggie Hines Electric

June 27

The Velvet Note, Alpharetta

Veteran saxophonist Reggie Hines brings his genre-blending sound to The Velvet Note with performances featuring jazz, funk, salsa, gospel, hip-hop and more. The acclaimed musician will perform two shows during an evening of live music and improvisation.

If you would like to submit information for a future list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.