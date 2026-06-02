Things to do in metro Atlanta | World Cup 2026 edition

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Metro Atlanta is embracing soccer season with special events, themed food and drink offerings, outdoor gatherings and fan experiences throughout the region. Whether you're a lifelong supporter or simply looking to soak up the atmosphere, businesses and entertainment districts are finding creative ways to celebrate the sport and bring communities together. Here are a few soccer-themed events and experiences happening around metro Atlanta this summer.

Soccer World Record Attempt

June 6

Village Green Park, Smyrna

The City of Smyrna and Cobb Travel & Tourism are inviting the public to participate in a global world-record attempt. The event celebrates the sport of soccer while bringing the community together for a unique challenge.

The Pitch

June 11

Highline Park at The Interlock, West Midtown

Kick off the world's biggest soccer tournament at The Pitch, a high-energy celebration bringing together fans, families and the Atlanta community. The event features watch parties, live DJs, performances, mini soccer tournaments, cultural experiences and themed food and drinks throughout The Interlock. Designed to capture the excitement and global spirit of the game, The Pitch transforms Highline Park into a hub for soccer, culture and community.

Movie and Match Night

June 12

Camp Street Green at The Works, Upper Westside Atlanta

The Works is kicking off its All The Soccer Things series with Movie and Match Night. Guests can enjoy a screening of the family-friendly comedy Kicking & Screaming before settling in for a public watch party of the USA vs. Paraguay match. The event combines soccer excitement with outdoor entertainment for fans of all ages. Admission is free.

Marietta SoccerFest '26

June 12-14

Marietta Square

Marietta SoccerFest '26 brings the excitement of the world's game to Cobb County with a three-day celebration featuring soccer-themed activities, community events and family-friendly entertainment. The festival coincides with growing excitement surrounding international soccer in Georgia.

CMA Soccer Tournament

Throughout June

Children's Museum of Atlanta

Put your problem-solving skills to the test during the CMA Soccer Tournament, where children use logic and strategy to build a winning team of stuffed-animal soccer players. The hands-on activity combines sports, teamwork and critical thinking.

Kick Off to the Cup!

June 13

Children's Museum of Atlanta

Celebrate the excitement of international soccer with Kick Off to the Cup!, a family-friendly event featuring soccer skills clinics, obstacle courses, face painting and custom jersey decorating. Guests can also experience Spanish culture through a flamenco performance and Haitian culture through a folklore dance presentation as part of the museum's World Cup-themed programming.

All the Soccer Things Kickoff

June 13

Camp Street Green at The Works, Upper Westside Atlanta

The Works is launching its All the Soccer Things summer series with an afternoon and evening of soccer-themed entertainment, live music and watch parties. The event begins with a high-energy performance by Brazuka Percussion, the drumline known for energizing Atlanta United fans, followed by public watch parties for Qatar vs. Switzerland and Brazil vs. Morocco at 3 p.m. and Haiti vs. Scotland at 9 p.m. Guests can also pick up soccer-themed swag while supplies last. Admission is free.

All The Soccer Things Watch Party at The Camp

June 21

The Camp at The Works, Upper Westside Atlanta

Celebrate Father's Day with a soccer watch party at The Camp as part of The Works' All The Soccer Things series. Fans can gather to watch Spain take on Saudi Arabia while enjoying the outdoor atmosphere, and one lucky dad will receive a special surprise gift from The Works.

Game Face at Camp Street Green

June 24

Camp Street Green at The Works, Upper Westside Atlanta

Get ready for match day at Game Face, a soccer-themed face painting event at Camp Street Green. Guests can show their team spirit by getting painted in their favorite team's colors before heading to one of The Works' participating locations to watch the action on screen.

If you would like to submit an event for this list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.