June Pride Month events in metro Atlanta | 2026

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From colorful parades and drag shows to concerts, festivals and community gatherings, Pride Month is being celebrated across metro Atlanta and beyond. Pride events trace their roots to the 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York City, a pivotal moment in the LGBTQ+ rights movement. Today, communities throughout Georgia and many other states mark the month with events that celebrate equality, visibility, culture and community. Here are some of the Pride events happening throughout June.

Note: Atlanta's annual Pride Parade takes place in the month of October each year during Pride Week.

Landmark Pride Series: "The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert"

June 2

Landmark Midtown Art Cinema, Midtown

Landmark Midtown Art Cinema is kicking off its Retro Replay Pride Series with a screening of the LGBTQ+ classic "The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert." The event will be followed by a discussion featuring Atlanta drag icon Nicole Paige Brooks and Out On Film board member Mark King. The monthlong Pride series will also feature screenings of films including "Brokeback Mountain," "But I'm a Cheerleader" and "Moonlight."

Chosen Family | Atlanta Women's Chorus

June 6

Church at Ponce & Highland, Atlanta

The Atlanta Women's Chorus will present "Chosen Family," a Pride Month concert celebrating identity, belonging, resilience and the communities that support LGBTQ+ individuals. The evening will feature choral performances, storytelling and reflections on connection, acceptance and community during Pride season.

Pridefest and Parade

June 6

Athens

Athens Pride and Queer Collective will host Pridefest, a free community celebration featuring a Pride parade, local vendors, food trucks, live music, makers and family-friendly activities. The event invites residents and visitors to celebrate Pride in downtown Athens.

Pride Run ATL 5K

June 7

Piedmont Park, Atlanta

The annual Pride Run ATL 5K welcomes participants of all fitness levels for a morning of fitness, community and celebration in Piedmont Park. Whether you're racing for a personal best, jogging with friends or walking in celebration of Pride, everyone is welcome.

Pride Glide

June 11

Cascade Family Skating, Southwest Atlanta

Celebrate Pride Month on wheels during Pride Glide, a special skating night hosted by ALT ATL and Lavender Lounge at Cascade Family Skating. Guests can enjoy music, skating, a snack bar and two full bars while connecting with the LGBTQ+ community in a fun and festive atmosphere. Admission includes skate rental and entry to the event.

Smyrna Pride Kickoff Drag Show

June 12

Indigo Room, Smyrna

Smyrna Pride festivities begin with a kickoff drag show featuring performances, entertainment and an open bar with unlimited wine, beer and cocktails, along with light bites for guests. The event serves as a fundraiser and celebration ahead of the annual festival.

Beyond the Yellow Brick Road

June 13

Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, Mableton

The Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus will join Yacht Rock Schooner for "Beyond the Yellow Brick Road," an outdoor concert featuring the music of Elton John alongside yacht rock favorites. Part of Smyrna Pride weekend programming, the performance combines live music, community celebration and Pride Month festivities in Cobb County.

Smyrna Pride Festival

June 13

Market Village, Smyrna

Smyrna Pride returns to Market Village with a day of community celebration featuring more than 70 vendors, live entertainment, DJs and family-friendly activities. Attendees can enjoy performances by the Atlanta Freedom Bands and the Atlanta Women's Chorus, along with face painting, balloon art and other activities for children. The festival is free to attend.

Rainbow Pub Crawl

June 13

Midtown Atlanta

Celebrate Pride Month with the annual Rainbow Pub Crawl, featuring drink and food specials at 10 participating venues throughout Midtown. Attendees can enjoy entertainment from dancers, visit participating venues throughout Midtown and cap off the night with an after-party at My Sister's Room that runs until 3 a.m. Wristband pickup begins at 6 p.m. at My Sister's Room.

Gwinnett Pride

June 13

Thrasher Park, Norcross

Celebrate Pride Month at Gwinnett Pride, a community festival hosted by the Visibility Club featuring live music, performances, food, drinks and artisan vendors. The event brings together residents and visitors for an afternoon of entertainment, community connection and LGBTQ+ pride in the heart of downtown Norcross.

It's Giving Edgewood: O4W Pride Crawl

June 21

Multiple locations, Old Fourth Ward and Edgewood

Celebrate Pride Month with It's Giving Edgewood: O4W Pride Crawl, a neighborhood bar crawl benefiting Atlanta Pride. The festivities begin with a performance of "Gutenberg! The Musical!" at Dad's Garage before continuing to Lore, Joystick Gamebar and Sister Louisa's Church. A portion of proceeds from bar sales and musical tickets will support Atlanta Pride. The bar crawl is free to attend, with tickets required for the theatrical performance.

Southern Fried Queer Pride Festival

June 22-28

Multiple Locations, Little Five Points

Southern Fried Queer Pride returns with a weeklong celebration of queer communities of color across the South. Centered on this year's theme, "Seeds of Resistance," the festival features an artist market, art exhibitions, bingo, dance parties, a drag competition, queer film screenings, workshops, a variety show and a pop-up thrift shop. Events take place at venues throughout the Little Five Points neighborhood.

If you would like to submit information to be added to this list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.