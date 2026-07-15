Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | July 17-19, 2026

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The weekend is right around the corner, and boredom isn’t an option in Atlanta. From food truck rallies and outdoor markets to family-friendly museum days and live music under the stars, we’ve rounded up the events happening across metro Atlanta and North Georgia this week.

⚾SPORTS

Atlanta Braves vs. Texas Rangers

July 17

Truist Park, Atlanta

Catch the Atlanta Braves as they take on the Texas Rangers for an exciting evening of baseball at Truist Park. The action kicks off at 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta Dream vs. Chicago Sky

July 19

Gateway Center Arena at College Park

Catch the Atlanta Dream as they take on the Chicago Sky in an exciting WNBA match-up at the Gateway Center Arena on July 19 at 4 p.m.

🏠COMMUNITY AND FAMILY FRIENDLY

Paint the Dome

July 18

Brookhaven City Centre, 4001 Peachtree Road NE, Brookhaven

Explore Brookhaven invites residents to create their own versions of the city’s newest landmark from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the Paint the Dome event. The free event features face painting, music, prizes and more.

Family Day at Top Dawg Tavern

July 18

Top Dawg Tavern, Bethlehem

Bring the family down from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch and free entertainment, including a meet-and-greet with Moana and Maui, face painting, a balloon artist, a coloring contest, and kid-friendly music. Kids' meals are just $6.

A Hapeville History Presentation

July 18

Hapeville Depot Museum, Hapeville

Cool down with complimentary iced tea from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. as historian Kerum Kendall shares stories about Hapeville's Bicentennial celebration in 1976 and its connection to today. This event is free to the public.

Jazz & Journaling

July 18

200 Peachtree Building, Atlanta

Participate in a free community-centered healing arts experience from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. blending reflective writing, a curated jazz soundtrack, art-making, and mindfulness. No writing experience is required.

Plants on the Beltline

July 18

Common Ground Atlanta

Shop rare and everyday plants, discover handmade goods, and explore unique local artisan booths from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This free outdoor market sets the vibe with a live DJ, food, and matcha on the side.

Build + Blast! Model Rocket Workshop

July 18

Tellus Science Museum Cartersville

Build your own model rocket with expert assistance and launch it on-site at 10 a.m. Hear about NASA developments from Ambassador Chris Thompson. Registration is $30 to $45, prepaid registration required, and children must be with an adult.

Family Canoe Days at Chattahoochee Nature Center

July 18

Chattahoochee Nature Center Roswell

Get out on Beaver Pond from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. for an introductory canoe experience. Families can learn paddling techniques, play games, and race with expert guides.

Midsummer Kids' Festival in Peachtree Corners

July 18

Peachtree Corners Town Center Peachtree Corners

Geared for ages 3 to 12, this free event on the Town Green runs from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and features interactive inflatables, rock climbing, face painting, and a vendor market showcasing kid entrepreneurs.

Summer Satur-Daze at The Works

July 18

The Camp at The Works Atlanta

Unwind with a free concert from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. featuring Latin, folk, and indie artists. Parents can lounge on blankets while kids play in the green space. Pack a picnic or grab food from the food hall.

🎸MUSIC & COMEDY

J. Cole: The Fall-Off Tour

July 17

State Farm Arena

Superstar rapper J. Cole brings his highly anticipated tour to Atlanta for a massive arena performance starting at 8 p.m.

Surgical Oncologist and Violin Virtuoso Barry Roseman hosted by The Velvet Note

July 18

The Velvet Note Alpharetta

Experience a unique blend of medicine and melody as surgical oncologist and violin virtuoso Barry Roseman takes the stage at The Velvet Note. Performances run from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

An Evening with Chuck Leavell, "The Tree Man" Film, Songs and Stories

July 18

Hosch Theatre in Brenau’s Burd Center for the Performing Arts Gainesville

Enjoy an intimate evening with Chuck Leavell, keyboardist and musical director of The Rolling Stones. The event features a concert, a 20-minute excerpt from his 2020 documentary, and stories from his iconic career.

DALBY, ELLAKATE & WHITNEY BJERKEN hosted by Eddie Owen Presents: Red Clay Music Foundry

July 18

Eddie Owen Presents at Red Clay Duluth

Catch three incredible Atlanta-based alternative pop singer-songwriters sharing the stage from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Enjoy the nostalgic rock-pop vibes of Dalby, the distinctive acoustic-electronic storytelling of Whitney Bjerken, and the sultry, bold vocals of ellakate.

Say Less Improv

July 19

The Block @ You42 Studios Roswell

Get ready for hilarious, unscripted fun from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. as the next episode of this fast-paced, comedy-chaos game show is taped live. Tickets are $12 for this quick-witted, head-to-head improv competition produced by MADEVision.

Noche Tropical at El Super Pan at The Battery Atlanta

July 17–18

El Super Pan at The Battery Atlanta

Bring your late-night energy to the weekend from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. DJ Luis Trevino will be spinning salsa, bachata, and high-energy Latin beats alongside a menu of late-night bites and a lively dance floor.

Rubber Revolver — A Tribute to the Beatles

July 17

Eddie Owen Presents: Red Clay Music Foundry Duluth

Return to the era of 1965/1966 as the Beatles ascended to their highest high! Enjoy an authentic recreation of the Rubber Soul and Revolver albums performed in their entirety. The show runs from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $25, and student tickets (under 18) are $20.

Drag Bingo

July 17

Schoolhouse Brewing Marietta

Hosted by the fabulous Brent Star, this free event from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. promises outrageous fun, high-energy performances, and bingo with extra sparkle. Arrive early to grab a pint and a seat.

Candlelight: Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

July 17

The Chapel on Sycamore in Decatur

Discover the music of Fleetwood Mac under the gentle glow of candlelight from 8:45 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $42 for this stunning, multi-sensory live instrumental tribute.

The Beach Boys

July 17

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

America's icons of surf rock are bringing "The Sounds of Summer" tour to Atlanta at 8 p.m., celebrating more than a half-century of classic musical history.

Kurt Vile & The Violators

July 17

The Eastern Atlanta

Indie rock mainstay Kurt Vile and his band bring their signature laid-back psych-pop tunes to The Eastern at 8 p.m.

AJ Ghent & His Singing Guitar

July 17

Tabernacle Atlanta

Experience the soaring, soulful sounds of AJ Ghent's "singing guitar" style. This all-ages show starts at 8 p.m., with the box office opening at 6 p.m. and doors at 7 p.m.

Bop To The Top (18+)

July 17

Buckhead Theatre Atlanta

Dance your heart out at this ultimate high-energy pop party. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the event starts at 9 p.m.

Kuru

July 18

The Masquerade — Hell Atlanta

Catch a high-octane live musical performance at The Masquerade's iconic Hell stage starting at 7 p.m.

Margaritaville Presents Jimmy Buffett's Coral Reefer Band

July 18

Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park, Atlanta, GA

Keep the island spirit alive as Jimmy Buffett's legendary Coral Reefer Band brings a night of tropical rock and celebration to Chastain Park at 8 p.m.

🎡FESTIVALS & FOOD EVENTS

Call Me Muppets! Ru Paul Drag Brunch

July 18

City Winery Atlanta

Sissy that Wocka Wocka at this special Muppets-themed drag brunch featuring exclusively RuPaul songs. Dress up as your favorite characters and join Kermit, Miss Piggy, and Fozzie for a fabulous, high-energy event. Tickets are on sale now.

Downtown Live: Jazz & Seafood

July 18

Jess Lucas Y Teen Park Hapeville

Hapeville's Downtown Live Concert Series kicks off from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for free live performances by Grove Centric and Antoine Gibson paired with delicious seafood bites from local vendors.

The Office Bar Summer Events

July 17–19

The Office Bar Midtown Atlanta

Enjoy summer activations including the final days of the Flavors of Spain dining event (running through July 19). On Sunday, stop by for the Sunday Bunday special featuring an 1105 single smashed burger and a souvenir brew for $11.05 each.

Atlanta Summer Halal Food Festival

July 18–19

Historic Old Fourth Ward Skatepark

Explore global traditions and cuisines at this rescheduled family-friendly food festival along the BeltLine from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Enjoy live entertainment, local artisans, and delicious food. Single-day tickets start at $15, family packs are available, and children ages 7 and under enter free.

OMMA for Venezuela

July 17

Westside Paper Atlanta

Join this charity-driven introductory event from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. welcoming four of the "World's 50 Best" bars for one night only. Exceptional craft and hospitality come together to support earthquake relief efforts in Venezuela. Tickets are $56.

The Great Food Truck Tour

July 17

Atlantic Station

Food Network and Graza are rolling into town from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with free slider menus, Graza Mayo, and Extra Virgin Olive Oil chip samples. This pop-up celebrates the upcoming season of The Great Food Truck Race. Open to the public while supplies last.

🎭THEATER AND ARTS

A Midsummer Night's Dream

July 17

The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse Atlanta

Watch Shakespeare's beloved magical comedy come to life at 7:30 p.m., featuring meddling fairies, chaotic lovers, and a troupe of hilarious amateur actors. Food and drinks are available for purchase before the show.

Scene on the Green: William Shakespeare's The Tempest

July 18

The Art Place Marietta

Celebrate summer with East Cobb's favorite outdoor entertainment series. This free community event transforms the lawn into a gathering place for theater lovers. Doors open at 6 p.m., preshow entertainment begins at 6:30 p.m., and the main performance starts at 7:30 p.m.

The Revival: Djembe in the New Millennium

July 18

Charles R. Drew Charter School Theatre

Asase Yaa African American Dance Theater brings its newly revamped, reimagined production to Atlanta to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Serving as the centerpiece of the Atlanta African Dance & Drum Festival, this production depicts the transformative influences of West African culture, music, and dance on the urban landscape of Bed-Stuy from the early 90s to the present.The show begins at 7 p.m.

📅COMING UP

Zebulon Ellis Live: A Birthday Celebration Concert

July 20

The City Winery Atlanta

Celebrate singer Zebulon Ellis's 44th birthday with special guests E. Dewey Smith, David Walker, and High Praise. Enjoy a soulful evening curating church-reared musical vibes and storytelling. Tickets are on sale now.

Monty Python’s SPAMALOT

July 21–26

Fox Theatre

The Tony Award-winning musical comedy brings its beloved, irreverent humor to Atlanta as the grand finale of the Regions Bank Broadway in America season.

Louis Tomlinson

July 22

State Farm Arena

Global pop sensation Louis Tomlinson brings his massive live stage production to downtown Atlanta's State Farm Arena.

Daniel Caesar: Son of Spergy Tour

July 24

State Farm Arena

Canadian R&B singer-songwriter Daniel Caesar brings his tour to Atlanta, featuring a special guest performance by local favorite Faye Webster.

Santa's Secret Summer Cabaret

July 24

The Garden Club at Wild Heaven West End Atlanta

Enjoy a festive, decadent "Christmas in July" party from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. blending burlesque, cheeky comedy, live music, roaming performers, and interactive holiday games like cashless blackjack. Festive themed outfits are highly encouraged.

The Foreign Landers

July 25

Red Clay Duluth

Experience a gorgeous evening of acoustic bluegrass and Celtic tradition from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Led by Tabitha Agnew Benedict and David Benedict, the band performs moving, personal selections from their album Made to Wonder. Tickets are $25.

Fairway Social ACL Cornhole Night

July 27 (Mondays throughout July)

Fairway Social Alpharetta

Sign up at 6:30 p.m. and pitch your best game starting at 7 p.m. Entry is a $10 cash buy-in per round for competitive cornhole action running until 10 p.m.

Comedy Town - Atlanta

July 26

Secret Location (Announced 48 hours prior), Atlanta

A top-secret comedy show running from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.). Features mystery headliners from Kill Tony, HBO, Netflix, and Comedy Central. Limited tickets available online.

Die Laughing Comedy Show

July 26

Roaring Social Stage Alpharetta

Atlanta native Katie Hughes brings her sharp, hilarious stand-up comedy show to the Roaring Social stage starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20.

Lynyrd Skynyrd x Foreigner: Double Trouble Double Vision Tour

July 23

Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Classic rock legends Foreigner take the stage alongside Lynyrd Skynyrd at 6:30 p.m. During the show, the Mountain View High School Choir from Lawrenceville will join the band onstage to sing backup on the classic hit "I Want to Know What Love Is." To support music education, Foreigner is donating $500 to the choir's chorus program. Local Shriners will also be on-site selling a Foreigner greatest hits CD, with all proceeds benefit fundraising partners the Grammy Foundation and Shriner’s Children’s Hospitals.

If you would like to submit information for a future list, send an email with details in the format above to wagaweb@fox.com