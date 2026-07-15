Gwinnett County police arrest former Forest Park public works director for DUI

The Brief Former Forest Park public works director Alton Matthews faces DUI charges in Gwinnett County after driving a city-issued car. Police arrested Matthews on May 29 following a traffic crash near Club Drive where he refused a sobriety test. Forest Park Councilwoman Latresa Akins-Wells is demanding answers after learning the other driver plans to sue the city.



A Gwinnett County police investigation into a traffic collision led to the arrest of Forest Park's former public works director, who now faces driving under the influence charges after operating a city-issued vehicle.

Forest Park director arrested

What we know:

According to a Gwinnett County police report, officers arrested Alton Matthews on May 29 on Pleasant Hill Road near Club Drive. Police responded to the area after Matthews, who was driving a city-issued vehicle, was involved in an accident with another driver.

The responding officer reported smelling alcohol on Matthews, who was stumbling and had urinated in his pants. Matthews admitted he had left a nearby bar where he drank multiple Long Island iced teas, but refused a field sobriety test before being booked into jail.

Area video footage captured Matthews driving with his hazard lights on and running through traffic cones. Matthews has since resigned from his position and has been released from jail.

Gwinnett County crash fallout

What they're saying:

Councilwoman Latresa Akins-Wells said she was embarrassed by the situation and questioned why complaints against Matthews from other employees had gone unanswered. She expressed frustration that Matthews was allowed to resign, which preserves his eligibility to receive a public pension.

"Driving under the influence in a city vehicle that the residents paid for is not okay," Akins-Wells said.

Potential city lawsuit

What we don't know:

City officials have not yet detailed what legal actions they might face, though the city received an ante litem notice from the other driver involved. It remains unclear if or when the other driver will officially file a lawsuit against Forest Park for the crash.