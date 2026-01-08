Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Jan. 9-11, 2026

article

From family-friendly outings to live music and unique local events, there’s no shortage of things to do around metro Atlanta this week. Here’s a look at what’s happening near you.

FULTON COUNTY

Hell’s Kitchen — The Musical

Through Sunday

Fox Theatre, Atlanta

The Broadway musical inspired by the hit TV show comes to Midtown.

Atlanta Jewish Storytelling Festival

Thursday–Sunday

Multiple venues, Atlanta

A multi-day festival celebrating Jewish culture through performances, workshops, family programming, and community events.

Atlanta Boat Show

Thursday through Sunday

Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta

A massive showcase of boats, marine gear, kids’ activities, and interactive exhibits.

"Twelfth Night"

Through Jan. 25

Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse, Atlanta

Atlanta Shakespeare Company presents Shakespeare’s comedy of mistaken identity filled with romance and humor.

Delta Flight Museum Surplus Sale

9 a.m.–2 p.m. Friday

Delta Flight Museum Support Building, 100 Delta Blvd., Atlanta

Explore and shop for Braves bobbleheads, aircraft trading cards, full-size galley carts, airport and Sky Club seating, and more.

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Friday

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Annual college football bowl game with a free fan fest and interactive attractions before the game at World Congress Center.

"Hive Collective"

7–9 p.m. Friday

Atlanta Contemporary, Atlanta

A live performance where sculptors melt scrap iron into glowing, bee-inspired forms.

Steve Aoki

10 p.m. Friday

District Atlanta, Atlanta

Global EDM star brings a high-energy, 21+ late-night set.

Family Night Hike

7–9 p.m. Saturday

Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Rd., Roswell

Bring the whole family for a guided night hike featuring an animal demonstration before exploring the woods under the stars.

Cost: $12 for members; $15 for general public

Sal Vulcano: Everything’s Fine Tour

7 p.m. Saturday

Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta

The Impractical Jokers star brings his stand-up comedy tour to Atlanta.

The King Celebration Concert 2026

8 p.m. Saturday

Livestreamed from Ebenezer Baptist Church, Atlanta

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra performs a special concert honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Big Mike Geier’s Elvis Royale

8 p.m. Saturday

Variety Playhouse, Atlanta

A Vegas-style celebration of Elvis Presley’s music with a full orchestra.

Napoleon Dynamite: Live 20th Anniversary Event

3 p.m. Sunday

Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta

Film screening followed by a live interactive show with cast members.

Joe Alterman’s Toast & Jam Jazz Brunch

10 a.m. & 12:30 p.m. Sunday

Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center

Live jazz, interviews, and chef-curated brunch.

Paprika (35mm) – 20th Anniversary Screening

1 p.m. Sunday

Plaza Theatre, Atlanta

A special 35mm screening of the cult-classic anime film.

UPS Second Sunday at High Museum

12–5 p.m. Sunday

High Museum of Art, Atlanta

Free admission day with full access to exhibitions.

Skate City Springs

Through Jan. 19

City Green at City Springs, Sandy Springs

Outdoor ice skating with themed nights and glow skating.

COMING UP

JSaxx Live

7:30 p.m. Jan. 13

City Winery Atlanta, Atlanta

International saxophonist JSaxx blends jazz, soul, gospel, and R&B in an intimate setting.

Fitness on the Field powered by Actively Black

Jan. 15–16

The Home Depot Backyard, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Free on-field fitness sessions, wellness vendors, and CPR training.

Dinosaur!

Jan. 17–Feb. 22

Alliance Theatre, Atlanta

A playful, interactive production designed for children ages five and under.

Jonah Platt: Songs, Stories & Jewish Identity

7:30 p.m. Jan. 17

Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, Studio Theatre

Broadway performer Jonah Platt blends music and storytelling. He will be accompanied by pianist Joe Alterman.

Morrissey

Jan. 18

Fox Theatre, Atlanta

Legendary singer-songwriter Morrissey performs live in Atlanta.

Winter Jam

Jan. 18

State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Christian music’s biggest touring festival featuring top artists, including Chris Tomlin, Matthew West, Katy Nichole, Zane Black, Newsong and more.

Blue Man Group

Jan. 24–25

Fox Theatre, Atlanta

The iconic trio returns with music, comedy, and multimedia spectacle.

MJ The Musical

Jan. 27–Feb. 1

Fox Theatre, Atlanta

Tony Award-winning musical centered on Michael Jackson’s Dangerous tour.

Braves Fest

10 a.m.–4 p.m. Jan. 31

Truist Park, Atlanta

A fan celebration with player interactions, ballpark access, and family activities.

"Dreamscapes: Cosmosis"

Through Jan. 31

Limelight Gallery at Binders Arts, Atlanta

A collective exhibition of dream-inspired works by more than 70 metro Atlanta artists. Opening reception on Jan. 10.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live

Jan. 31–Feb. 1

State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Glow-in-the-dark monster truck action for the whole family.

"The Family Album of Ralph Eugene Meatyard"

Through May 10

High Museum of Art, Atlanta

A photography exhibition featuring staged family scenes with masks and symbolic imagery.

GWINNETT COUNTY

Atlanta Gladiators vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates

7:10 p.m. Friday

Gas South District, Duluth

The Atlanta Gladiators are an ECHL affiliate of the Nashville Predators.

The 2026 New Year’s Concert

5 p.m. Saturday

Aurora Theatre, Lawrenceville

Lawrenceville Symphony Orchestra performs works by Strauss and Gershwin.

Intergalactic Bead Show

Saturday and Sunday

Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, Lawrenceville

This out-of-this-world event brings together bead lovers, jewelry makers, and creative minds for a stellar shopping and inspiration experience.

The Band Who Fell To Earth -- David Bowie Tribute

8 p.m. Saturday

Eddie Owen Presents at Red Clay Music Foundry, Duluth

The Band Who Fell to Earth performs the music of David Bowie from his entire career.

Sunday Funday Market

1 to 7 p.m. Sunday

Stillfire Brewing, Suwanee

Artists market every 2nd Sunday of the month featuring original art, books, jewelry, candles, baked goods, crystals, live music, beer and more.

COMING UP

2026 Annual Martin Luther King Day Parade

11 a.m. Jan. 26

Celebrations begins with ceremony at Gwinnett Justice & Administration Center on Langley Drive in Lawrenceville at 11 a.m. followed by parade from GJAC to Central Gwinnett High School. Celebration at 3 p.m. at the high school.

Southeast Reptile Expo

Jan. 31–Feb. 1

Gas South Convention Center, Duluth

Reptiles, amphibians, exotic plants, and educational exhibits.

DEKALB COUNTY

"Serendipity" Group Exhibition

Through Feb. 7

Cat Eye Creative, Decatur

Group show featuring works by more than 10 regional artists.

COBB COUNTY

Marietta Square Artisan Market

9 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturday

Mill Street, Marietta Square

Browse work from 35 artists offering items such as sterling silver jewelry and stained-glass suncatchers.

COMING UP

PS I Love Downtown

6–8 p.m. Jan. 15

Downtown Powder Springs

A community walkabout gathering feedback on the future of downtown and a celebration of local businesses.

Jurassic Quest

Jan. 23–25

Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta

Walk-through dinosaur experience with animatronics and activities.

CHEROKEE COUNTY

Almost Taylor – Taylor Swift Tribute

2 p.m. Sunday

MadLife Stage & Studios, Woodstock

All-ages sing-along tribute celebrating every era of Taylor Swift.

BARTOW COUNTY

Sit 'N' Stitch

9 a.m. Friday

Cartersville Public Library, Cartersville

Needlecrafters of all kinds are invited to bring their needlework projects to work on and for a show and tell.

Bad Medicine -- Bon Jovi Tribute Band

9 p.m. Friday

Sixes Tavern, Cartersville

Kick off the new year with the Bon Jovi tribute band Bad Medicine.

Evening Sky Watch

Friday and Jan. 23

Tellus Observatory, Cartersville

Guided telescope viewing for all ages.

CLARKE COUNTY

Wonderlights Disco Nights

Friday and Saturday

State Botanical Garden of Georgia, Athens

Disco music and dancing among illuminated garden displays.

If you would like to submit an item for a future list, please send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.