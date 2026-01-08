Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Jan. 9-11, 2026
ATLANTA - From family-friendly outings to live music and unique local events, there’s no shortage of things to do around metro Atlanta this week. Here’s a look at what’s happening near you.
FULTON COUNTY
Hell’s Kitchen — The Musical
Through Sunday
Fox Theatre, Atlanta
The Broadway musical inspired by the hit TV show comes to Midtown.
Atlanta Jewish Storytelling Festival
Thursday–Sunday
Multiple venues, Atlanta
A multi-day festival celebrating Jewish culture through performances, workshops, family programming, and community events.
Atlanta Boat Show
Thursday through Sunday
Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta
A massive showcase of boats, marine gear, kids’ activities, and interactive exhibits.
"Twelfth Night"
Through Jan. 25
Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse, Atlanta
Atlanta Shakespeare Company presents Shakespeare’s comedy of mistaken identity filled with romance and humor.
Delta Flight Museum Surplus Sale
9 a.m.–2 p.m. Friday
Delta Flight Museum Support Building, 100 Delta Blvd., Atlanta
Explore and shop for Braves bobbleheads, aircraft trading cards, full-size galley carts, airport and Sky Club seating, and more.
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Friday
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Annual college football bowl game with a free fan fest and interactive attractions before the game at World Congress Center.
"Hive Collective"
7–9 p.m. Friday
Atlanta Contemporary, Atlanta
A live performance where sculptors melt scrap iron into glowing, bee-inspired forms.
Steve Aoki
10 p.m. Friday
District Atlanta, Atlanta
Global EDM star brings a high-energy, 21+ late-night set.
Family Night Hike
7–9 p.m. Saturday
Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Rd., Roswell
Bring the whole family for a guided night hike featuring an animal demonstration before exploring the woods under the stars.
Cost: $12 for members; $15 for general public
Sal Vulcano: Everything’s Fine Tour
7 p.m. Saturday
Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta
The Impractical Jokers star brings his stand-up comedy tour to Atlanta.
The King Celebration Concert 2026
8 p.m. Saturday
Livestreamed from Ebenezer Baptist Church, Atlanta
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra performs a special concert honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Big Mike Geier’s Elvis Royale
8 p.m. Saturday
Variety Playhouse, Atlanta
A Vegas-style celebration of Elvis Presley’s music with a full orchestra.
Napoleon Dynamite: Live 20th Anniversary Event
3 p.m. Sunday
Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta
Film screening followed by a live interactive show with cast members.
Joe Alterman’s Toast & Jam Jazz Brunch
10 a.m. & 12:30 p.m. Sunday
Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center
Live jazz, interviews, and chef-curated brunch.
Paprika (35mm) – 20th Anniversary Screening
1 p.m. Sunday
Plaza Theatre, Atlanta
A special 35mm screening of the cult-classic anime film.
UPS Second Sunday at High Museum
12–5 p.m. Sunday
High Museum of Art, Atlanta
Free admission day with full access to exhibitions.
Skate City Springs
Through Jan. 19
City Green at City Springs, Sandy Springs
Outdoor ice skating with themed nights and glow skating.
COMING UP
JSaxx Live
7:30 p.m. Jan. 13
City Winery Atlanta, Atlanta
International saxophonist JSaxx blends jazz, soul, gospel, and R&B in an intimate setting.
Fitness on the Field powered by Actively Black
Jan. 15–16
The Home Depot Backyard, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Free on-field fitness sessions, wellness vendors, and CPR training.
Dinosaur!
Jan. 17–Feb. 22
Alliance Theatre, Atlanta
A playful, interactive production designed for children ages five and under.
Jonah Platt: Songs, Stories & Jewish Identity
7:30 p.m. Jan. 17
Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, Studio Theatre
Broadway performer Jonah Platt blends music and storytelling. He will be accompanied by pianist Joe Alterman.
Morrissey
Jan. 18
Fox Theatre, Atlanta
Legendary singer-songwriter Morrissey performs live in Atlanta.
Winter Jam
Jan. 18
State Farm Arena, Atlanta
Christian music’s biggest touring festival featuring top artists, including Chris Tomlin, Matthew West, Katy Nichole, Zane Black, Newsong and more.
Blue Man Group
Jan. 24–25
Fox Theatre, Atlanta
The iconic trio returns with music, comedy, and multimedia spectacle.
MJ The Musical
Jan. 27–Feb. 1
Fox Theatre, Atlanta
Tony Award-winning musical centered on Michael Jackson’s Dangerous tour.
Braves Fest
10 a.m.–4 p.m. Jan. 31
Truist Park, Atlanta
A fan celebration with player interactions, ballpark access, and family activities.
"Dreamscapes: Cosmosis"
Through Jan. 31
Limelight Gallery at Binders Arts, Atlanta
A collective exhibition of dream-inspired works by more than 70 metro Atlanta artists. Opening reception on Jan. 10.
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live
Jan. 31–Feb. 1
State Farm Arena, Atlanta
Glow-in-the-dark monster truck action for the whole family.
"The Family Album of Ralph Eugene Meatyard"
Through May 10
High Museum of Art, Atlanta
A photography exhibition featuring staged family scenes with masks and symbolic imagery.
GWINNETT COUNTY
Atlanta Gladiators vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates
7:10 p.m. Friday
Gas South District, Duluth
The Atlanta Gladiators are an ECHL affiliate of the Nashville Predators.
The 2026 New Year’s Concert
5 p.m. Saturday
Aurora Theatre, Lawrenceville
Lawrenceville Symphony Orchestra performs works by Strauss and Gershwin.
Intergalactic Bead Show
Saturday and Sunday
Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, Lawrenceville
This out-of-this-world event brings together bead lovers, jewelry makers, and creative minds for a stellar shopping and inspiration experience.
The Band Who Fell To Earth -- David Bowie Tribute
8 p.m. Saturday
Eddie Owen Presents at Red Clay Music Foundry, Duluth
The Band Who Fell to Earth performs the music of David Bowie from his entire career.
Sunday Funday Market
1 to 7 p.m. Sunday
Stillfire Brewing, Suwanee
Artists market every 2nd Sunday of the month featuring original art, books, jewelry, candles, baked goods, crystals, live music, beer and more.
COMING UP
2026 Annual Martin Luther King Day Parade
11 a.m. Jan. 26
Celebrations begins with ceremony at Gwinnett Justice & Administration Center on Langley Drive in Lawrenceville at 11 a.m. followed by parade from GJAC to Central Gwinnett High School. Celebration at 3 p.m. at the high school.
Southeast Reptile Expo
Jan. 31–Feb. 1
Gas South Convention Center, Duluth
Reptiles, amphibians, exotic plants, and educational exhibits.
DEKALB COUNTY
"Serendipity" Group Exhibition
Through Feb. 7
Cat Eye Creative, Decatur
Group show featuring works by more than 10 regional artists.
COBB COUNTY
Marietta Square Artisan Market
9 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturday
Mill Street, Marietta Square
Browse work from 35 artists offering items such as sterling silver jewelry and stained-glass suncatchers.
COMING UP
PS I Love Downtown
6–8 p.m. Jan. 15
Downtown Powder Springs
A community walkabout gathering feedback on the future of downtown and a celebration of local businesses.
Jurassic Quest
Jan. 23–25
Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta
Walk-through dinosaur experience with animatronics and activities.
CHEROKEE COUNTY
Almost Taylor – Taylor Swift Tribute
2 p.m. Sunday
MadLife Stage & Studios, Woodstock
All-ages sing-along tribute celebrating every era of Taylor Swift.
BARTOW COUNTY
Sit 'N' Stitch
9 a.m. Friday
Cartersville Public Library, Cartersville
Needlecrafters of all kinds are invited to bring their needlework projects to work on and for a show and tell.
Bad Medicine -- Bon Jovi Tribute Band
9 p.m. Friday
Sixes Tavern, Cartersville
Kick off the new year with the Bon Jovi tribute band Bad Medicine.
Evening Sky Watch
Friday and Jan. 23
Tellus Observatory, Cartersville
Guided telescope viewing for all ages.
CLARKE COUNTY
Wonderlights Disco Nights
Friday and Saturday
State Botanical Garden of Georgia, Athens
Disco music and dancing among illuminated garden displays.
If you would like to submit an item for a future list, please send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.