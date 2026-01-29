Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Jan. 30-Feb. 1, 2026

article

From wine tastings and live theater to chili cook-offs and Mardi Gras fun, there’s no shortage of ways to get out and enjoy the weekend. Here are some of the best things to do around metro Atlanta and North Georgia.

Keep in mind that some events could be cancel because of weather. Before you go, check with the event organizer or venue to make sure the event is still happening.

Atlanta/Fulton County

Live Music & Concerts

Tinsley Ellis at Eddie’s Attic

Jan. 30

Eddie's Attic, Decatur

Blues-rock guitarist Tinsley Ellis returns with an intimate, high-energy performance at the iconic Decatur listening room.

YDG Live at District Atlanta

Jan. 30

District Atlanta, Atlanta

Support rising bass artist YDG in an energetic live music night blending electronic sounds and late-night vibes.

Riot Ten: Iris Presents at Believe Music Hall

Jan. 31

Believe Music Hall, Atlanta

Riot Ten brings his 360 House Party Tour with immersive bass and electronic music to Atlanta.

Candlelight: Tribute to Adele

Select dates through Feb. 1

Various locations, Atlanta

A multi-sensory concert featuring Adele’s greatest hits performed by a string quartet under candlelight.

History to Hip-Hop

Feb. 1

Roswell Cultural Arts Center, Roswell

Bass vocalist and music preservationist Jonathan Blanchard takes audiences on a journey through more than 200 years of Black music.

Theater & Comedy

MJ The Musical

Jan. 30–Feb. 1

Fox Theatre, Atlanta

The Tony Award-winning musical centered on the making of Michael Jackson’s 1992 Dangerous World Tour.

Hannah Berner: Live

Jan. 30

Tabernacle, Atlanta

The Giggly Squad co-host and stand-up comic performs her latest live set.

Best of Atlanta Comedy Showcase

8 p.m. Jan. 30

Laughing Skull Lounge, Atlanta

An intimate night featuring standout local and nationally touring comedians.

Shen Yun Performing Arts

Jan. 30–Feb. 1

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta

A visually stunning performance of classical Chinese dance and music.

Festivals & Foodie Events

Smyrna Oysterfest

Jan. 30–Feb. 1

Atkins Park, Smyrna

A celebration featuring raw, roasted and fried oysters, live music and an outdoor festival vibe.

Dolly’s 80th Birthday Bash at Sweet Auburn Barbecue

Jan. 31

Sweet Auburn Barbecue, Atlanta

Sweet Auburn Barbecue celebrates Dolly Parton’s 80th birthday with a rhinestone-fueled karaoke party hosted by drag icon Brigitte Bidet. Sing along to Dolly classics, sip themed cocktails, enjoy barbecue bites, and dress to impress for a Best Dressed contest.

Atlanta Cask Ale Tasting

Jan. 31

Atlanta

One of the Southeast’s largest cask ale tastings with rare beers from local and national breweries.

Pasta Class with Chef Jamie Adams

Jan. 31

ilGiallo Osteria & Bar, Sandy Springs

Learn classic pasta-making techniques in a hands-on class that begins with coffee and biscotti and concludes with a three-course Italian lunch, dessert, and wine.

Arts & Culture

Atlanta Art Fair 2026

Jan. 30–Feb. 1

Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta

A large-scale showcase featuring paintings, sculptures and installations from a wide range of artists.

Kid-Friendly & Shows

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live: Glow-N-Fire

Jan. 31–Feb. 1

State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Fan-favorite monster trucks light up the arena with glow effects, lasers and stunts.

AIM HIGH: Soaring with the Tuskegee Airmen

Jan. 30–Feb. 1

Children’s Museum of Atlanta

An interactive STEM exhibit exploring aviation history and innovation.

Family Night Hike

Jan. 31

Chattahoochee Nature Center, Roswell

A guided evening hike through the winter woods followed by a campfire experience.

Sports & Recreation

Hot Chocolate Run Atlanta

Feb. 1 (Expo Jan. 30–31)

Atlanta

"America’s Sweetest Run" features a 5K and 15K followed by a chocolate-filled finish line party.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Houston Rockets

Jan. 29

State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Catch the Hawks in a cross-conference matchup with a special playing-card giveaway.

DEKALB COUNTY

Music & Shows

Tinsley Ellis

7 p.m. Jan. 30

Eddie’s Attic, Decatur

The Georgia-born blues-rock legend returns to his roots for an intimate, high-energy performance at the iconic listening room.

Cole Bradford and Chris Chapman

9:15 p.m. Jan. 30

Eddie’s Attic, Decatur

A double-bill featuring soulful acoustic melodies and storytelling from two rising regional singer-songwriters.

The Mad Hatters

5:30 p.m. Jan. 31

Eddie’s Attic, Decatur

A tribute to the music of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, delivering classic rock favorites in a cozy setting.

Moody Hollow with Peace At Home

8 p.m. Jan. 31

Eddie’s Attic, Decatur

An evening of folk-inspired sounds and harmonies featuring local favorites Moody Hollow.

The Mosier Brothers

5:30 p.m. Feb. 1

Eddie’s Attic, Decatur

Blending bluegrass, rock and jazz, the Mosier Brothers bring their progressive acoustic sound to the stage.

Café Bleu, Warren Hollow and The Wraps

8:15 p.m. Feb. 1

Eddie’s Attic, Decatur

A multi-artist showcase featuring indie-folk and contemporary singer-songwriter performances.

Doubt: A Parable

Jan. 30–31

Merely Players Presents, Doraville

Down Right Theatre presents the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama as a fundraiser for a new community theater space.

Potch

Jan. 30

Aisle 5, Little Five Points

Local favorite Potch brings a night of indie-electronic vibes to the DeKalb/Atlanta corridor.

Art & Comedy

Art Exhibit: Works by Georgia Artists

Jan. 30–Feb. 1

Dunwoody Library, Dunwoody

An exhibit showcasing paintings, photography and collages by local artists.

Serendipity Group Exhibition

Jan. 30–Feb. 1

Cat Eye Creative Gallery, Decatur

A contemporary exhibition featuring diverse styles and media from emerging and established artists.

Gail Vogels Retrospective Exhibition

Jan. 30–Feb. 1

Decatur Arts Venues, Decatur

A special retrospective honoring the life and work of beloved local artist Gail Vogels.

Festivals & Community

Oakhurst Chili Cook Off

Jan. 31

Oakhurst Recreation Center, Decatur

Sample a variety of chili, vote for your favorite and cheer on local cooks during this popular neighborhood cook-off.

Lunar New Year Festival

Jan. 31–Feb. 1

Stone Mountain Park, Stone Mountain

Celebrate the Year of the Horse with a drone show, parades, cultural crafts and dance exhibitions.

Smyrna-Decatur Oysterfest

Jan. 30–Feb. 1

Atkins Park Tavern, Smyrna and Decatur

A Cajun-style oyster celebration with live music and a festive atmosphere.

Kid-Friendly & Science

Fernbank Science Center Exhibits

Jan. 30–31

Fernbank Science Center, Decatur

Explore planetarium shows and space science exhibits perfect for curious kids.

Cobb County

Music & Shows

Shen Yun

Jan. 30–Feb. 1

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Marietta

A world-renowned production featuring classical Chinese dance, a live orchestra and digital backdrops celebrating 5,000 years of culture.

Comedy on the Square

8 p.m. Jan. 30

The Alley Stage, Marietta

A professional comedy showcase featuring top stand-up talent from across the Southeast.

Twisted Drag Bingo

7 p.m. Jan. 30

Schoolhouse Brewing, Marietta

Hosted by Brent Star, this high-energy night blends drag performances, bingo twists and craft brews.

Indie Film Series 2026

Jan. 30–Feb. 1

Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, Marietta

A curated selection of independent films and documentaries in a historic theater setting.

Festivals & Special Events

Braves Fest 2026

Jan. 31

Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta

The annual Atlanta Braves celebration featuring player autographs, photo ops and family activities.

Atlanta Braves Foundation Gala

7 p.m. Jan. 30

Truist Park, Cumberland

A formal fundraiser allowing fans to mingle with players and staff while supporting community initiatives.

Smyrna Oysterfest

Jan. 30–Feb. 1

Atkins Park Tavern, Smyrna

A lively outdoor celebration featuring raw, roasted and fried oysters with live music.

Marietta Square Artisan Market

9 a.m.–1 p.m. Jan. 31

Mill Street, Marietta Square

An open-air market showcasing handmade art, jewelry and crafts from North Georgia creators.

Marietta Square Farmers Market

9 a.m.–noon Jan. 31

Marietta Square, Marietta

Browse winter produce, artisanal honey and baked goods in the heart of downtown.

Art & Learning

Acrylic Pouring Class

1 p.m. Jan. 31

The Art House, Acworth

A hands-on workshop teaching fluid acrylic paint-pouring techniques.

Pioneer Skills: Butter Making

2 p.m. Jan. 31

Red Top Mountain State Park, Acworth

A historical demonstration showing how early settlers made butter from cream.

Plant Tinctures Workshop

10 a.m. Jan. 30

Red Top Mountain State Park, Acworth

An educational session on creating medicinal tinctures from herbs and local plants.

Code Your First App

6:30 p.m. Jan. 31

Apple Cumberland Mall, Cumberland

A family-friendly STEM workshop introducing kids to basic app design and coding.

Kid-Friendly

Big Fluff, Big Feelings!

Jan. 30

Mountain View Regional Library, Marietta

An author-led storytime and art activity focused on emotional expression.

Read Along with Michael Rainey Jr.

Jan. 31

West Cobb Regional Library, Marietta

A celebrity-led read-along event designed to inspire literacy in young readers.

Enchanted Woodland Trail

Jan. 30–Feb. 1

Chattahoochee Nature Center, Roswell

A whimsical winter trail featuring fairy houses and gnome homes hidden in the forest.

Sports & Recreation

Beast of the Southeast

Jan. 31–Feb. 1

Cobb Galleria Centre, Cumberland

A national-caliber youth volleyball tournament featuring elite teams from across the country.

Battle of Allatoona Pass Hike

10 a.m. Feb. 1

Red Top Mountain State Park, Acworth

A ranger-led hike exploring Civil War fortifications and battlefield history.

Gwinnett County

Comedy & Film

Bert Kreischer: Permission to Party

Jan. 31

Gas South Arena, Duluth

"The Machine" brings his shirtless storytelling and world-renowned stand-up comedy to Duluth for one night only.

Santi Espinosa

Jan. 30

Atlanta Comedy Theater, Norcross

A bilingual comedy experience blending English and Spanish for a night of sharp cultural observation and laughs.

Chaunte Wayans Live

Jan. 31–Feb. 1

Atlanta Comedy Theater, Norcross

Rising star Chaunte Wayans brings her bold, honest comedic voice to Gwinnett for a weekend residency.

Kids Movie Magic: Minions

Jan. 30–Feb. 1

Movie Tavern, Suwanee

Families can catch the animated favorite on the big screen for just $3 per ticket.

Festivals & Special Events

Southeast Reptile Expo

Jan. 31–Feb. 1

Gas South Convention Center, Duluth

A massive gathering for reptile enthusiasts featuring vendors, seminars and thousands of exotic animals.

Stamp and Ink Show

Jan. 30–31

Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, Lawrenceville

A creative convention for rubber stamp and scrapbook fans with vendors, demos and hands-on crafting.

GARS TechFest

Jan. 31–Feb. 1

Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, Lawrenceville

A haven for tech enthusiasts featuring ham radio, electronics, coding and STEM displays.

Art & Culture

Toddler Friday at The Hudgens

Jan. 30

Hudgens Center for Art & Learning, Duluth

A program for ages 1–4 focusing on literacy and motor skills through music, crafts and storytime.

Bob Ross Painting Class

Jan. 31

Suwanee Arts Center

Learn Bob Ross’ wet-on-wet painting technique and create a landscape of their own. All materials are included. Ages 14 and up.

Sports & Recreation

Atlanta Vibe Pro Volleyball

Jan. 30

Gas South Arena, Duluth

The Atlanta Vibe take on Dallas Pulse in a professional women’s volleyball matchup.

Cherokee County

Music & Shows

Ticket to the Moon

7 p.m. Jan. 30

MadLife Stage & Studios, Woodstock

A high-energy tribute to ELO, featuring sweeping symphonic sounds and classic rock hits.

The Foozer Experience

9:30 p.m. Jan. 31

MadLife Stage & Studios, Woodstock

A double-header tribute celebrating the best of ’90s and 2000s alternative rock.

John Prine Goes Electric

2 p.m. Feb. 1

MadLife Stage & Studios, Woodstock

An electric twist on the folk legend’s timeless catalog, presented by Illegal Smile.

The Hoodlins

5 p.m. Feb. 1

MadLife Stage & Studios, Woodstock

Support the local music scene with original rock and indie sounds from regional favorites.

Line Dancing at The Mill

Jan. 30 (check for times)

The Mill on Etowah, Canton

Grab your boots for guided line dancing on the green or inside the heated pavilion.

Comedy & Nightlife

Ooh-Rah-Ha-Ha Comedy Night

8 p.m. Jan. 31

Rally Point Grille, Woodstock

A professional stand-up showcase featuring national and local comedians.

After Hours with DJ MADiSUN

10 p.m. Jan. 30

The Daily Draft, Woodstock

A high-energy DJ set and late-night vibes at a popular Woodstock sports taproom.

Cut & Light: A Cigar Social

Jan. 30

The Mill on Etowah, Canton

A relaxed evening for cigar enthusiasts featuring specialty pours and curated smokes.

Beer Pong Tournament

Jan. 31

Reformation Brewery, Canton

Compete for prizes in a friendly beer pong tournament with local craft brews.

Art & Learning

Illumination: The Contours of Light

Jan. 30–Feb. 1

Reeves House Visual Arts Center, Woodstock

An evocative exhibition exploring shadow, silhouette and the interplay of light.

Framed in Time

Jan. 30–31

Cherokee County History Center, Canton

An anniversary exhibit showcasing local history through rare photographs.

Art Bingo

Jan. 30

Tranquility Fine Arts, Woodstock

A creative twist on bingo with art-themed prizes in a gallery setting.

Kid-Friendly & Community

Big Fluff, Big Feelings!

Jan. 30

Woodstock/Canton area (check local library)

An interactive author-led session helping kids explore emotions through art and storytelling.

Michael Rainey Jr. Read-Along

Jan. 31

Canton/Woodstock

A celebrity-led read-along event designed to inspire literacy in young readers.

Shakti Yoga: Friday Flow

Jan. 30

Historic Canton Theatre, Canton

A community yoga session for all skill levels in a historic setting.

Service League Gala

Jan. 31

Northside Hospital–Cherokee Conference Center, Canton

A formal benefit supporting local children through the Service League of Cherokee County.

COMING UP

Hey Beau, Whaddya Know? Groundhog Day Prediction

Feb. 2

Dauset Trails Nature Center, Jackson

Georgia’s Official Weather Prognosticator, General Beauregard Lee, will deliver his annual Groundhog Day forecast during a family-friendly ceremony open to the public. Souvenirs will be available, along with coffee, hot chocolate, and donuts.

Ultimate RV Show

Feb. 5–8

Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta

The Ultimate RV Show features more than 150 fully staged RVs, a kids zone, on-site pet adoptions, and more.

Afro-Brazilian Capoeira Workshop

Feb. 4

Core Dance Downtown, Decatur

Capoeira is an Afro-Brazilian art form that combines movement, music, and culture. The workshop is free.

Athens Wine Weekend

Feb. 6–8

The Classic Center

Three days of wine tastings, chef-driven pairings and educational seminars return to downtown Athens, featuring signature events like the Grand Tasting, a Gourmet Dinner and a Sparkling Wine Brunch.

The Atlanta Mardi Gras Adventure

Feb. 7

Atlanta

A daytime Mardi Gras crawl brings the spirit of Bourbon Street to Atlanta, inviting revelers to explore more than 15 participating bars, restaurants and clubs across the city.

Serial Killer: The Exhibition

Opens Feb. 7

Pullman Yards, Atlanta

This immersive experience examines the minds, methods, and histories of some of the world’s most notorious serial killers.

Blazing Light: Photographs by Mimi Plumb

Feb. 6–May 10

High Museum of Art, Atlanta

More than 100 photographs trace Mimi Plumb’s exploration of the American West, examining how environmental, social, and political change has shaped everyday life.

8th Annual Alpharetta Polar Bear Plunge

Feb. 7

Wills Park Pool, Alpharetta

The Rotary Club of Alpharetta’s Polar Bear Plunge brings together local groups to raise money for charitable causes.

Giselle

Feb. 13–15

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta

This classic ballet, last performed by Atlanta Ballet in 2022, tells the enduring story of love, betrayal, and forgiveness.

Hearts and Harmony Gala

Feb. 13

Atlanta Athletic Club

The annual Hearts and Harmony Gala kicks off the symphony’s 19th anniversary season with live music, dining, dancing, raffles, and an auction.

The Princess Bride

Feb. 13

SCAD Atlanta, Midtown

Join SCADshow for sweet treats and a free screening of the beloved classic The Princess Bride.

Broadway Sideways

Feb. 15

The Breman, Atlanta

Voices of Note presents a lively concert that joyfully upends traditional casting, gender roles, and expectations on Broadway.

