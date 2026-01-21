Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Jan. 23-25, 2026

article

Whether you’re in the mood for live music, theater or a night of laughs, metro Atlanta has no shortage of ways to spend your weekend. Here’s a look at some of the top things to do around the area over the next few days.

NOTE: A possibly severe winter storm is headed towards Georgia. There is a good chance many of these events will be canceled. If the weather is questionable, please check with the event before leaving home. Also, please be careful on the roads. Do not drive in bad weather unless necessary.

Click here for latest weather information.

Fulton County

Atlanta Camping & RV Show

Jan. 22–25

Atlanta Exposition Center South, Atlanta

Georgia’s largest all-indoor camping and RV show features vendors, exhibits, and educational seminars for outdoor enthusiasts.

Atlanta Comedy Film Festival

Jan. 23–25

7 Stages Theatre, Atlanta

A filmmaker-first celebration of comedy featuring curated screenings, filmmaker Q&As, live table reads, panels, workshops, and networking opportunities with fellow creatives and industry professionals.

North Atlanta Home Show

Jan. 23–25

Gas South Convention Center, Atlanta

A large-scale home improvement marketplace featuring more than 150 exhibitors, design inspiration, and expert advice for homeowners.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Phoenix Suns

Jan. 23

State Farm Arena, Atlanta

The Hawks host the Phoenix Suns in a regular-season NBA matchup downtown.

George Lopez

Jan. 23

City Winery Atlanta, Atlanta

The acclaimed comedian brings sharp wit and cultural commentary to City Winery as part of a multi-show engagement.

The Flying Saucers

Jan. 23

The Star Community Bar, Atlanta

The Flying Saucers perform with special guests Tony Levitas & Friends in Little Five Points.

Club Silencio

Jan. 23

Wild Heaven Beer West End, Atlanta

A David Lynch–inspired musical experience featuring songs from Twin Peaks and other iconic films.

ZoSo – The Led Zeppelin Experience

Jan. 24

Tabernacle, Atlanta

The nationally touring Led Zeppelin tribute celebrates 30 years with support from an Aerosmith tribute band.

Smells Like Nirvana – MTV Unplugged Tribute Show

Jan. 24

Center Stage, Atlanta

A note-for-note tribute to Nirvana’s legendary MTV Unplugged performance. All-ages show.

Joshua Redman

Jan. 24

Rialto Center for the Arts, Atlanta

Renowned saxophonist Joshua Redman brings his forward-thinking approach to jazz to downtown Atlanta, blending deep respect for tradition with bold, modern innovation. Ticket holders can also view the photography exhibit "Jazz Through the Lens," included with admission.

The Black Jacket Symphony presents Pink Floyd’s The Wall

Jan. 25

Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta

A live recreation of Pink Floyd’s iconic album performed note-for-note.

Georgia Bridal Show

Jan. 25

Cobb Convention Center, Atlanta

Brides-to-be can explore vendors, fashion shows, planning tips, and live entertainment.

Into the Burrow: A Peter Rabbit Tale

Jan. 24–June 27

Alliance Theatre, Atlanta

A family-friendly musical bringing Beatrix Potter’s characters to life with themes of stewardship and community.

Blue Man Group

Jan. 24–25

Fox Theatre, Atlanta

The internationally acclaimed performance blends music, comedy, and visual spectacle in a high-energy live show.

Fulton / Midtown & Eastside

End of the Line – The Allman Brothers Tribute

Jan. 23

Smith’s Olde Bar, Atlanta

A full performance of At Fillmore East celebrating the album’s 55th anniversary.

Glengarry Glen Ross

Jan. 23

7 Stages Theatre, Atlanta

David Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama explores ambition and desperation in a real estate office.

The Sundogs present: The Tom Petty Show

Jan. 24

Variety Playhouse, Atlanta

A live tribute celebrating Tom Petty’s greatest hits.

Fulton / Buckhead

Jared Freid: The Table for One Tour

Jan. 23

Buckhead Theatre, Atlanta

The comedian brings his dating-focused stand-up to Buckhead.

The Big Ketch Oyster Series

Jan. 24

The Big Ketch, Buckhead

Enjoy $2 oysters and drink specials during this ongoing oyster series.

Fulton / Alpharetta

Drew Lynch

Jan. 22–24

Helium Comedy Club, Alpharetta

Comedian and actor Drew Lynch, who finished second on season 10 of America’s Got Talent, brings his stand-up tour to Alpharetta. Lynch has built a massive following through his honest, self-deprecating humor and his hit special The Stuttering Comedian. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Jan. 22; 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Jan. 23; and 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Jan. 24.

Fulton / Roswell

After School Special

Jan. 23

Rock ’N’ Taco, Roswell

A live band spins throwback hits for a high-energy night out.

Adam Knight’s Buried Alive

Jan. 24

From the Earth Brewing Company, Roswell

A Phish tribute band known for faithful arrangements and extended jams.

Pop Culture Collectibles & Toy Sale

Jan. 24

Area 51 Aurora Cineplex and The Fringe Miniature Golf, Roswell

A buy-sell-trade event featuring comics, toys, games, memorabilia, and collectibles.

Fulton / Sandy Springs

The Giver – Georgia Ensemble Theatre

Jan. 23

Georgia Ensemble Theatre at Act3 Productions, Sandy Springs

A stage adaptation of Lois Lowry’s The Giver, recommended for ages 10 and up.

Prague Philharmonia

Jan. 23

City Springs, Sandy Springs

The internationally recognized orchestra performs works by Beethoven, Mozart, Mendelssohn, and Dvořák.

Fizzy Lifting Market

Jan. 24

Pontoon Brewing, Sandy Springs

A free market featuring local artisans, live music, food, beer, and THC beverages.

Clayton County

Gabriela Montero

Jan. 24

Spivey Hall

The acclaimed Venezuelan pianist returns to Spivey Hall with Westward, a program celebrating extraordinary immigrant composers. The performance is anchored by Montero’s improvised live accompaniment to Charlie Chaplin’s 1917 silent film The Immigrant.

Gwinnett County

Bulls, Bands & Barrels

Jan. 24

Gas South Arena, Duluth

A high-energy mix of professional bull riding, barrel racing, and live country music.

B&W Burgers, Buns and Brew’s 3rd Anniversary

Jan. 23

B&W Burgers, Buns and Brew, Norcross

The restaurant celebrates three years with live music from Redneck Blonde.

The Play That Goes Wrong

Jan. 22–Feb. 15

Aurora Theatre, Lawrenceville

Aurora Theatre brings back its biggest comedy hit as part of its 30th anniversary season, reviving the Olivier Award–winning farce in which a well-meaning drama society’s murder mystery spirals into hilarious, perfectly timed chaos.

DeKalb County

Doubt: A Parable

Jan. 22–25, 29–31

Merely Players Presents

Down Right Theatre returns after a 30-year hiatus with John Patrick Shanley’s Pulitzer Prize–winning drama, a multigenerational Ross family production that also serves as a fundraiser for Merely Players Presents’ new Doraville performance space.

Chatham County Line

Jan. 23

Eddie’s Attic, Decatur

The acclaimed Americana band performs an intimate live set.

The CHOPS Experience

Jan. 23

Roaring Social, Decatur

A high-energy party band performs a wide mix of R&B, funk, hip-hop, jazz, and pop.

Retro Video Game Expo

Jan. 24

Charlie’s Collectibles, Stone Mountain

A two-day expo featuring classic arcades, tournaments, collectibles, and free-play gaming.

Cobb County

"Little Shop of Horrors"

Jan. 22-25

Marietta’s Theatre in the Square, Marietta

The cult-classic Broadway and Hollywood musical about a mild-mannered florist and his man-eating plant takes the stage in Marietta.

Jurassic Quest

Jan. 23–25

Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta

Walk-through dinosaur experience with animatronics and activities.

Atlantic Comic Convention

Jan. 25

Atlanta Marriott Northeast/Emory Area

A fan convention featuring comics, collectibles, vendors, and a low-cost admission.

Cherokee County

The Kings of Queen – Queen Tribute

Jan. 23

MadLife Stage & Studios, Woodstock

A tribute performance featuring Queen’s greatest hits.

Clarke County

Sister Hazel

Jan. 23

Georgia Theatre, Athens

The long-running rock band performs fan favorites and newer material.

UGA Choral Project Concert

Jan. 25

First Baptist Church, Athens

The ensemble presents Day of Fire and Sun, its first concert of the year.

Multiple Counties

LifeLine Animal Project Adoption Event

Jan. 23–25

LifeLine Animal Project shelters

Adoptions are $26 at all LifeLine shelters during this three-day event.

COMING UP

MJ The Musical

Jan. 27–Feb. 1

Fox Theatre, Atlanta

Tony Award-winning musical centered on Michael Jackson’s Dangerous tour.

Braves Fest

10 a.m.–4 p.m. Jan. 31

Truist Park, Atlanta

A fan celebration with player interactions, ballpark access, and family activities.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live

Jan. 31–Feb. 1

State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Glow-in-the-dark monster truck action for the whole family.

From Rails to Trails: The Origin Story of America’s Beloved Pathways

Jan. 29, 5:30–8 p.m.

Atlanta History Center

The Trust for Public Land and WABE host a screening of the new PBS documentary on the rail-to-trails movement, followed by a panel discussion with local and national trail leaders on the impact and future of public trail networks.

If you would like to submit an item for a future list, send a press release to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.