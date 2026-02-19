Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Feb. 20-22, 2026

article

Looking for plans this weekend? From concerts and comedy shows to festivals, food events and family-friendly fun, there’s something happening across metro Atlanta and North Georgia to fill your calendar. Here’s a look at what’s going on around town.

RELATED: Lunar New Year celebrations in metro Atlanta | 2026

Atlanta/Fulton County

Atlanta Hawks 2nd Annual Cultural Fest

Feb. 20

State Farm Arena, downtown Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks host their second annual Cultural Fest presented by Verizon as they face the Miami Heat. The night celebrates African, Caribbean, Hispanic and Latin communities with limited-edition reversible bucket hats for the first 5,000 fans, a pre-game parade and entertainment by DJ Sidd Kel, DJ ECool, DJ EU and Mix Master David.

Leslie Jones

Feb. 20–21

City Winery, Atlanta

The Emmy-nominated comedian and former Saturday Night Live cast member performs at 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. each night.

38th Annual Steamhouse Lounge Oysterfest

Feb. 21–22

1093 Peachtree Street, Atlanta

The 38th annual Oysterfest features steamed and fried oysters, shrimp, lobster bisque, live music and more.

VinylCon!

Feb. 21–22

Yaarab Shrine Center, Atlanta

More than 50 vendors from across the U.S. will offer vinyl records and collectibles alongside DJs and food trucks.

The Mirrored Pool

Through Feb. 22

Center for Puppetry Arts

A cosmic, music-meets-puppetry performance inspired by Carl Sagan and the Voyager Golden Record.

Cupid’s Undie Run Atlanta

Feb. 21

Ormsby’s

A playful fundraiser supporting neurofibromatosis research.

The Golden Girls Kitchen

Opening Feb. 20

Pullman Yards, Atlanta

This 1980s Miami-inspired fast-casual pop-up features themed dishes, desserts and immersive photo opportunities celebrating Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and Sophia.

Hello Kitty Truck

Feb. 21

Atlantic Station, Midtown Atlanta

The all-pink Hello Kitty Cafe Truck celebrates its 10th anniversary with limited-edition merchandise and sweet treats.

Atlanta Black Expo

Feb. 20–22

Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta

The annual expo features more than 300 exhibitors, workshops, food, fashion, interactive experiences and 50 speakers.

Atlanta Jewish Film Festival

Through March 15

Various theaters

The festival features 49 feature films and 16 shorts, including world and North American premieres, highlighting Jewish culture and global storytelling.

So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience

Center Stage Theater, Atlanta

Robert Neary delivers a tribute concert celebrating the life and music of Neil Diamond.

William Green

Feb. 20

Red Light Cafe, Midtown Atlanta

William Green performs songs from his new album "Good To Go" and pays tribute to George Duke.

Sydnee Washington

Feb. 21

Helium Comedy Club, Atlanta

The Emmy-nominated comedian and writer brings her stand-up to Atlanta.

Dr. Scofflaw’s %#$@ Cancer Fundraiser

Feb. 21

The Works, Atlanta

The 9th annual fundraiser supports Blood Cancer United and debuts a new Hazy IPA brewed for 2026.

In The Clouds Presents Justin Martin

Feb. 21

Park Tavern, Atlanta

A daytime open-air house music takeover featuring Justin Martin and two stages.

The Oddities & Curiosities Expo

Feb. 21–22

Atlanta Convention Center at AmericasMart, downtown Atlanta

The expo features vendors offering taxidermy, artwork, antiques, oddities and hands-on classes.

Cobb County

Comedian Helen Hong

Feb. 20

The Strand, downtown Marietta

Stand-up comedian Helen Hong performs live.

Special Olympics Polar Plunge

Feb. 21

Acworth Beach at Cauble Park, Acworth

Take the Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Georgia, make a pledge to support a participant or come cheer on the fun.

DeKalb County

Table Read of The Princess Bride

Feb. 22

Avon Theater, Avondale Estates

Reel Friends presents a live charity table read featuring Atlanta-based actors.

Atlanta Purim Parade and Festival

Feb. 22

Beth Jacob Atlanta, 1855 Lavista Road NE, Atlanta

The 34th annual Atlanta Purim Parade and Festival features a noon parade with costumes and decorated floats, followed by a festival from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Activities include rides, bounce houses, face painting, music and refreshments.

Stephane Wrembel

Feb. 23

Eddie’s Attic, Decatur

The virtuoso jazz guitarist performs with his quartet.

Death of a Salesman

Feb. 20–March 8

Merely Players Presents, Doraville

Merely Players Presents stages Arthur Miller’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama exploring the pursuit of the American dream at its new Doraville space.

Lunar New Year Festival

Through March 1

Stone Mountain Park

The festival celebrates the Year of the Horse with a drone and light show, parade and cultural performances.

Cherokee County

Much Ado About Nothing

Through Feb. 22

Woodstock Arts Center, Woodstock

This World War II-era adaptation of Shakespeare’s comedy explores love, wit and the battle of the sexes.

Clayton County

NASCAR Cup Series

Feb. 22

EchoPark Speedway

The Cup Series returns for 400 miles of racing, with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series racing Feb. 21.

Gwinnett County

Suhoor Festival

Feb. 20–21

Gwinnett Place Mall, 2100 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth

Commemorate Ramadan with halal food and shopping at Muslim-owned businesses. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Admission is $11 for a one-day pass or $17 for a two-day pass. Information: 770-421-5733.

Houston County

Georgia National Rodeo

Feb. 19–21

Georgia National Fairgrounds, Perry

The rodeo features competitions, livestock shows and live entertainment.

Fayette County

Dwight Yoakam

Feb. 20

Trilith Live

Country legend Dwight Yoakam performs with special guest Coleman Jennings.

UPCOMING

STOMP

Feb. 25

The Classic Center Theatre, Athens

The explosive percussion sensation returns.

Party with the Past

Feb. 25

DeKalb History Center, Decatur

A free community celebration of local history.

Clint Black: Back On The Blacktop Tour

Feb. 26

The Classic Center Theatre, Athens

Country legend Clint Black performs career-spanning hits.

The Prince of Egypt

Feb. 26–28

FAME NBHS Theatre, Douglasville

New Manchester High School presents the musical adaptation of the DreamWorks film.

The Atlanta Ramadan Food Festival

Feb. 27

2077 Beaver Ruin Road, Norcross

The night market-style event features more than 60 halal food vendors, artisans and cultural activities.

The Boys from Oklahoma

Feb. 27–28

Akins Ford Arena, Athens

Red Dirt country favorites share the stage for a two-night event.

Black History Parade

Feb. 28

Downtown Cartersville

The 5th annual parade features floats, car and motorcycle clubs, dance teams and marching bands, followed by a festival.

Publix Atlanta Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K

Feb. 28

The Home Depot Backyard, downtown Atlanta

The 20th running of the marathon weekend includes a 5K and youth events Saturday, with the half and full marathon Sunday.

The High Kings

Feb. 28

Byers Theatre, Sandy Springs

Ireland’s leading folk band performs traditional favorites.

Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival

Feb. 28

Atlantic Station, Midtown Atlanta

The 14th annual PORK-O-RAMA features barbecue, bourbon tastings, beer sampling, live music and more.

Mas Que Nada: The Music of Sergio Mendes

Feb. 28

The Strand, downtown Marietta

The Georgia Symphony Orchestra presents a celebration of Brazilian rhythms and jazz.

The Band Who Fell To Earth

Feb. 28

Garden Club, Wild Heaven West End, Atlanta

The tribute band performs Bowie classics and the full "Hunky Dory" album.

To submit information for this list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.