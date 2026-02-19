Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Feb. 20-22, 2026
ATLANTA - Looking for plans this weekend? From concerts and comedy shows to festivals, food events and family-friendly fun, there’s something happening across metro Atlanta and North Georgia to fill your calendar. Here’s a look at what’s going on around town.
Atlanta/Fulton County
Atlanta Hawks 2nd Annual Cultural Fest
Feb. 20
State Farm Arena, downtown Atlanta
The Atlanta Hawks host their second annual Cultural Fest presented by Verizon as they face the Miami Heat. The night celebrates African, Caribbean, Hispanic and Latin communities with limited-edition reversible bucket hats for the first 5,000 fans, a pre-game parade and entertainment by DJ Sidd Kel, DJ ECool, DJ EU and Mix Master David.
Leslie Jones
Feb. 20–21
City Winery, Atlanta
The Emmy-nominated comedian and former Saturday Night Live cast member performs at 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. each night.
38th Annual Steamhouse Lounge Oysterfest
Feb. 21–22
1093 Peachtree Street, Atlanta
The 38th annual Oysterfest features steamed and fried oysters, shrimp, lobster bisque, live music and more.
VinylCon!
Feb. 21–22
Yaarab Shrine Center, Atlanta
More than 50 vendors from across the U.S. will offer vinyl records and collectibles alongside DJs and food trucks.
The Mirrored Pool
Through Feb. 22
Center for Puppetry Arts
A cosmic, music-meets-puppetry performance inspired by Carl Sagan and the Voyager Golden Record.
Cupid’s Undie Run Atlanta
Feb. 21
Ormsby’s
A playful fundraiser supporting neurofibromatosis research.
The Golden Girls Kitchen
Opening Feb. 20
Pullman Yards, Atlanta
This 1980s Miami-inspired fast-casual pop-up features themed dishes, desserts and immersive photo opportunities celebrating Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and Sophia.
Hello Kitty Truck
Feb. 21
Atlantic Station, Midtown Atlanta
The all-pink Hello Kitty Cafe Truck celebrates its 10th anniversary with limited-edition merchandise and sweet treats.
Atlanta Black Expo
Feb. 20–22
Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta
The annual expo features more than 300 exhibitors, workshops, food, fashion, interactive experiences and 50 speakers.
Atlanta Jewish Film Festival
Through March 15
Various theaters
The festival features 49 feature films and 16 shorts, including world and North American premieres, highlighting Jewish culture and global storytelling.
So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience
Center Stage Theater, Atlanta
Robert Neary delivers a tribute concert celebrating the life and music of Neil Diamond.
William Green
Feb. 20
Red Light Cafe, Midtown Atlanta
William Green performs songs from his new album "Good To Go" and pays tribute to George Duke.
Sydnee Washington
Feb. 21
Helium Comedy Club, Atlanta
The Emmy-nominated comedian and writer brings her stand-up to Atlanta.
Dr. Scofflaw’s %#$@ Cancer Fundraiser
Feb. 21
The Works, Atlanta
The 9th annual fundraiser supports Blood Cancer United and debuts a new Hazy IPA brewed for 2026.
In The Clouds Presents Justin Martin
Feb. 21
Park Tavern, Atlanta
A daytime open-air house music takeover featuring Justin Martin and two stages.
The Oddities & Curiosities Expo
Feb. 21–22
Atlanta Convention Center at AmericasMart, downtown Atlanta
The expo features vendors offering taxidermy, artwork, antiques, oddities and hands-on classes.
Cobb County
Comedian Helen Hong
Feb. 20
The Strand, downtown Marietta
Stand-up comedian Helen Hong performs live.
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Feb. 21
Acworth Beach at Cauble Park, Acworth
Take the Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Georgia, make a pledge to support a participant or come cheer on the fun.
DeKalb County
Table Read of The Princess Bride
Feb. 22
Avon Theater, Avondale Estates
Reel Friends presents a live charity table read featuring Atlanta-based actors.
Atlanta Purim Parade and Festival
Feb. 22
Beth Jacob Atlanta, 1855 Lavista Road NE, Atlanta
The 34th annual Atlanta Purim Parade and Festival features a noon parade with costumes and decorated floats, followed by a festival from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Activities include rides, bounce houses, face painting, music and refreshments.
Stephane Wrembel
Feb. 23
Eddie’s Attic, Decatur
The virtuoso jazz guitarist performs with his quartet.
Death of a Salesman
Feb. 20–March 8
Merely Players Presents, Doraville
Merely Players Presents stages Arthur Miller’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama exploring the pursuit of the American dream at its new Doraville space.
Lunar New Year Festival
Through March 1
Stone Mountain Park
The festival celebrates the Year of the Horse with a drone and light show, parade and cultural performances.
Cherokee County
Much Ado About Nothing
Through Feb. 22
Woodstock Arts Center, Woodstock
This World War II-era adaptation of Shakespeare’s comedy explores love, wit and the battle of the sexes.
Clayton County
NASCAR Cup Series
Feb. 22
EchoPark Speedway
The Cup Series returns for 400 miles of racing, with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series racing Feb. 21.
Gwinnett County
Suhoor Festival
Feb. 20–21
Gwinnett Place Mall, 2100 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth
Commemorate Ramadan with halal food and shopping at Muslim-owned businesses. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Admission is $11 for a one-day pass or $17 for a two-day pass. Information: 770-421-5733.
Houston County
Georgia National Rodeo
Feb. 19–21
Georgia National Fairgrounds, Perry
The rodeo features competitions, livestock shows and live entertainment.
Fayette County
Dwight Yoakam
Feb. 20
Trilith Live
Country legend Dwight Yoakam performs with special guest Coleman Jennings.
UPCOMING
STOMP
Feb. 25
The Classic Center Theatre, Athens
The explosive percussion sensation returns.
Party with the Past
Feb. 25
DeKalb History Center, Decatur
A free community celebration of local history.
Clint Black: Back On The Blacktop Tour
Feb. 26
The Classic Center Theatre, Athens
Country legend Clint Black performs career-spanning hits.
The Prince of Egypt
Feb. 26–28
FAME NBHS Theatre, Douglasville
New Manchester High School presents the musical adaptation of the DreamWorks film.
The Atlanta Ramadan Food Festival
Feb. 27
2077 Beaver Ruin Road, Norcross
The night market-style event features more than 60 halal food vendors, artisans and cultural activities.
The Boys from Oklahoma
Feb. 27–28
Akins Ford Arena, Athens
Red Dirt country favorites share the stage for a two-night event.
Black History Parade
Feb. 28
Downtown Cartersville
The 5th annual parade features floats, car and motorcycle clubs, dance teams and marching bands, followed by a festival.
Publix Atlanta Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K
Feb. 28
The Home Depot Backyard, downtown Atlanta
The 20th running of the marathon weekend includes a 5K and youth events Saturday, with the half and full marathon Sunday.
The High Kings
Feb. 28
Byers Theatre, Sandy Springs
Ireland’s leading folk band performs traditional favorites.
Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival
Feb. 28
Atlantic Station, Midtown Atlanta
The 14th annual PORK-O-RAMA features barbecue, bourbon tastings, beer sampling, live music and more.
Mas Que Nada: The Music of Sergio Mendes
Feb. 28
The Strand, downtown Marietta
The Georgia Symphony Orchestra presents a celebration of Brazilian rhythms and jazz.
The Band Who Fell To Earth
Feb. 28
Garden Club, Wild Heaven West End, Atlanta
The tribute band performs Bowie classics and the full "Hunky Dory" album.
