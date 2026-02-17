Lunar New Year celebrations in metro Atlanta | 2026

article

Lunar New Year marks the start of a new year based on the moon’s cycles and is celebrated across China, Vietnam, Korea and other Asian cultures, usually between late January and mid-February.

The holiday focuses on family, renewal and good fortune, with traditions like reunion dinners, red decorations, lucky foods, fireworks and zodiac animals that represent each year.

Metro Atlanta restaurants and others are welcoming the Year of the Horse with special dinners, pop-ups, festivals and performances. Here’s a look at where to celebrate.

Dining experiences

When: Feb. 17–22

Where: JenChan’s, 186 Carroll St. SE, Atlanta, GA 30312

Phone: (470) 439-0048

JenChan’s in Cabbagetown is serving a festive menu featuring baijiu liquor, "wealthy" dumplings, family-style thit heo kho trung, fortune cabbage wraps, long life bok choy, prosperous whole fish, longevity noodles and more.

When: Feb. 17

Where: Ruby Chow’s, 620 Glen Iris Dr. NE, Atlanta, GA

Phone: (404) 974-3675

The celebration features signature dishes for abundance, three complimentary cocktail vouchers, a full cash bar and music from DJ NorthNorthNorth. Guests can also enter raffles featuring Martell Cognac, Don Fulano Tequila and Torresella.

When: Jan. 29–Feb. 17

Where: 1424 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA 30306

Phone: (404) 888-0777

Doc Chey’s marks its 20th annual celebration with pork dumplings for wealth, shrimp rolls for happiness and peanut noodles for longevity. Five dollars from every sampler supports food service workers in crisis.

When: Feb. 28

Where: 112 Ormond St. SE, Atlanta

Phone: (404) 257-6255

This intimate dinner is inspired by family traditions and childhood flavors, with stories shared between courses.

When: Through the end of February

Where: 661 Auburn Ave., Ste. 180, Atlanta, GA

Phone: (470) 809-1586

Hawkers is offering a Yusheng Prosperity Salad. Guests pick their goals for the year, the chef matches them to ingredients and diners toss the salad high with chopsticks for good luck. Serves up to four guests.

Cultural highlights

When: Feb. 14–April 12

Where: 1345 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

Phone: (404) 876-5859

The exhibition features global cultural celebrations with dance, music, storytelling and puppetry presented in partnership with local organizations.

When: Saturdays and Sundays, Feb. 14–March 1, 2026 | 4–9 p.m.

Drone & Light Show: 8 p.m.

Where: 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain, GA 30083

Phone: (478) 478-6686

The festival honors Korean, Chinese, Vietnamese and other Lunar New Year traditions with a drone and light show featuring fire drones and fireworks, a lighted parade, craft activities and live entertainment.

When: Feb. 21, 2026 | 3–7 p.m.

Where: Atlantic Green, 1380 Atlantic Dr. NW, Atlanta, GA 30363

Guests can enjoy Kung Fu and Tai Chi demonstrations, a traditional Lion Dance, boba tea and dumplings, mahjong, Chinese Zodiac readings and hands-on crafts.