Lunar New Year celebrations in metro Atlanta | 2026
Lunar New Year marks the start of a new year based on the moon’s cycles and is celebrated across China, Vietnam, Korea and other Asian cultures, usually between late January and mid-February.
The holiday focuses on family, renewal and good fortune, with traditions like reunion dinners, red decorations, lucky foods, fireworks and zodiac animals that represent each year.
Metro Atlanta restaurants and others are welcoming the Year of the Horse with special dinners, pop-ups, festivals and performances. Here’s a look at where to celebrate.
Dining experiences
Lunar New Year dinner at JenChan's in Cabbagetown
When: Feb. 17–22
Where: JenChan’s, 186 Carroll St. SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
Phone: (470) 439-0048
JenChan’s in Cabbagetown is serving a festive menu featuring baijiu liquor, "wealthy" dumplings, family-style thit heo kho trung, fortune cabbage wraps, long life bok choy, prosperous whole fish, longevity noodles and more.
Lunar New Year Party at Ruby Chow’s
When: Feb. 17
Where: Ruby Chow’s, 620 Glen Iris Dr. NE, Atlanta, GA
Phone: (404) 974-3675
The celebration features signature dishes for abundance, three complimentary cocktail vouchers, a full cash bar and music from DJ NorthNorthNorth. Guests can also enter raffles featuring Martell Cognac, Don Fulano Tequila and Torresella.
20th Annual Lunar New Year Celebration at Doc Chey’s
When: Jan. 29–Feb. 17
Where: 1424 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
Phone: (404) 888-0777
Doc Chey’s marks its 20th annual celebration with pork dumplings for wealth, shrimp rolls for happiness and peanut noodles for longevity. Five dollars from every sampler supports food service workers in crisis.
Lunar New Year Pop-Up Dinner at Talat Market
When: Feb. 28
Where: 112 Ormond St. SE, Atlanta
Phone: (404) 257-6255
This intimate dinner is inspired by family traditions and childhood flavors, with stories shared between courses.
Lunar New Year at Hawkers Asian Street Food
When: Through the end of February
Where: 661 Auburn Ave., Ste. 180, Atlanta, GA
Phone: (470) 809-1586
Hawkers is offering a Yusheng Prosperity Salad. Guests pick their goals for the year, the chef matches them to ingredients and diners toss the salad high with chopsticks for good luck. Serves up to four guests.
Cultural highlights
Orchid Daze at Atlanta Botanical Garden
When: Feb. 14–April 12
Where: 1345 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
Phone: (404) 876-5859
The exhibition features global cultural celebrations with dance, music, storytelling and puppetry presented in partnership with local organizations.
Lunar New Year Festival at Stone Mountain Park
When: Saturdays and Sundays, Feb. 14–March 1, 2026 | 4–9 p.m.
Drone & Light Show: 8 p.m.
Where: 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Phone: (478) 478-6686
The festival honors Korean, Chinese, Vietnamese and other Lunar New Year traditions with a drone and light show featuring fire drones and fireworks, a lighted parade, craft activities and live entertainment.
Lunar New Year Festival at Atlantic Station
When: Feb. 21, 2026 | 3–7 p.m.
Where: Atlantic Green, 1380 Atlantic Dr. NW, Atlanta, GA 30363
Guests can enjoy Kung Fu and Tai Chi demonstrations, a traditional Lion Dance, boba tea and dumplings, mahjong, Chinese Zodiac readings and hands-on crafts.