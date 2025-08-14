Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Aug. 15-17, 2025

Atlanta is buzzing this weekend with everything from art festivals and block parties to live music, comedy, and food events. Whether you’re looking to catch a reggae legend, browse a night market, or join a charity run, there’s something for every taste and budget. Here’s a roundup of top picks happening in and around the city.

FESTIVALS & EVENTS

In Atlanta

Truist Night Market: Sip, Savor & Sole

When: Aug. 14

Where: The Home Depot Backyard, 1 Backyard Way, Atlanta

What: An evening market blending sneaker culture with curated bites, craft cocktails, and live music — all in the heart of downtown.

Cost: From $28

Placita on Ponce

When: Aug. 15

Where: Central Food Hall at Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Old Fourth Ward

What: A lively Latin block party featuring food from El Super Pan and La Metro, live music, flamenco performances, free salsa lessons, and more.

Cost: Free

Backpack Blessings

When: Aug. 16 from 8:30 a.m. to noon

Where: Peachtree Road Farmers Market, 2744 Peachtree Rd, Buckhead

What: Receive a special blessing for the new school year from The Cathedral of St. Philip while shopping from over 70 local vendors, enjoying live music, and letting kids play in the children’s area. Bring a backpack or work bag to join in the tradition.

Cost: Free

K-Pop MiniCon

When: Aug. 16

Where: Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth

What: K-Pop fan event with panels, vendors, and a mini-concert.

Cost: From $16

Piedmont Park Arts Festival

When: Aug. 16–17

Where: Piedmont Park, 1320 Monroe Drive NE, Midtown Atlanta

What: A juried arts festival showcasing 250 artists, plus live music, food vendors, and hands-on kids’ activities — all set in the heart of Midtown.

Cost: Free admission

Labubu Market Experience

When: Aug. 17

Where: Battle & Brew, 925 Battery Ave SE, Cobb

What: A themed market and tattoo event celebrating the viral Labubu collectible craze, where guests can buy, sell, or trade items and even get an exclusive tattoo.

Cost: Free

Outside Atlanta

Moonlight Market

When: Aug. 15

Where: Alpharetta City Center, 2001 Commerce Street, Alpharetta

What: Open-air market featuring artwork, jewelry, home decor, and live music.

Cost: Free

Georgia Mountain Fair

When: Aug. 15–23

Where: Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds, Hiawassee

What: Traditional fair with carnival rides, arts and crafts, live music, and fair food. Parade at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Cost: $7 general admission

Pan African Festival at Decatur Square

When: Aug. 16

Where: Decatur Square, Decatur

What: The Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights hosts its 5th Annual Pan African Festival, a powerful celebration of culture, music, and community. Enjoy live performances, African drumming, art, food vendors, educational exhibits, and a headline set by Grammy-nominated artist Maimouna Youssef (aka Mumu Fresh).

Cost: Free to attend

Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival

When: Aug. 15–16

Where: Adams Park, 2753 Watts Drive, Kennesaw

What: A beloved annual tradition featuring barbecue competitions, live music, fireworks, and kid-friendly activities. Enjoy a weekend packed with food, fun, and Southern flavor.

Cost: Admission is free; tasting tickets are about $21

Smoke & Mirrors Truck & Car Show

When: Aug. 16 (and every 3rd Saturday of the month)

Where: Sweet Auburn BBQ, 1828 Jonesboro Road, McDonough

What: A free monthly truck and car show featuring vehicles of all makes and models, along with food, drinks, giveaways, raffles, and interactive fun for automotive enthusiasts.

Cost: Free

Phoenix Pass Benefit Ride

When: Aug. 16

Where: New Life Praise Center, 811 Brown Bridge Road, Covington

What: Escorted motorcycle ride to Falcons Fury Harley-Davidson with food trucks after the ride. Proceeds benefit Phoenix Pass, which supports women and children experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

Cost: $20 per bike, $10 per passenger

Village Vibes

When: Aug. 16

Where: Jonesboro Virtual Office, 127 Jonesboro Road, Jonesboro

What: Backpack and school supply giveaway, free haircuts and braiding, free hamburgers and hot dogs, food trucks, panel discussions, live entertainment, and more.

Cost: Free

Chris Lane with Special Guest Johnathon Heilbroun

When: Aug. 16

Where: The Ville Amp, 301 Lafayette Ave, Fayetteville

What: Country artist Chris Lane performs live with special guest Johnathon Heilbroun.Food from Diggity Hot Dawgs, The Grumpy Pig, and Hyppo May Day Ice Cream, plus craft beverages on-site or bring your own small cooler.

Cost: From $40.37

Chickamauga Art & Folk Festival

When: Aug. 16

Where: Downtown Chickamauga

What: Regional artists, live craft demonstrations, music, food vendors, and interactive activities for all ages.

Cost: Free

LIVE MUSIC

In Atlanta

Friday Jazz at the High

When: Aug. 15

Where: High Museum of Art

What: KIN.TheBand, a recent Jazz Roads grant recipient, performs live music amid the museum’s galleries.

Cost: From $30 non-members

Tears for the Dying, Dead Cool, Vampira, DJ Dead Parrot

When: Aug. 15 at 8 p.m.

Where: Boggs Social & Supply, 1310 White Street SW, Atlanta

What: A night of goth, dark wave, and synth-pop featuring Tears for the Dying, Dead Cool, and Vampira, with DJ Dead Parrot spinning spooky favorites. Ages 21+.

Cost: $15

Spike and the Gimme Gimmes

When: Aug. 15, doors at 7 p.m.

Where: Heaven at The Masquerade, 2 Kennys Alley SW, Atlanta

What: The Masquerade presents Spike and the Gimme Gimmes with The Schizophonics and Kate Clover. All ages show.

Cost: $30 advance

A Tribute to ABBA – "The Concert"

When: Aug. 15

Where: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Pkwy., Atlanta

What: A top-tier tribute to the music of ABBA live on stage.

Cost: From $53

An Evening of Story and Sound in the Urban Forest

When: Aug. 16

Where: Trees Atlanta Kendeda Tree House, 825 Warner St., Atlanta

What: Live readings and dynamic sound art set in a forest environment.

Cost: Not specified

Bronco and the Space Cowboys

When: Aug. 16

Where: Terminal West, King Plow Arts Center, Atlanta

What: A live music show featuring funk-inspired tunes from the Bronco and the Space Cowboys.

Cost: From $28.50

UB40 Live in Concert

When: Aug. 17

Where: Atlanta Symphony Hall

What: Legendary reggae band UB40 performs live, bringing their iconic hits and signature good vibes to the stage.

Cost: From $119

Outside Atlanta

Friday Night Live

When: Aug. 15 at 6 p.m.

Where: The Forum, Peachtree Corners

What: Rhythm Major Band performs a free outdoor concert to kick off the weekend.

Cost: Free

City Green Live

When: Aug. 15

Where: City Green, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs

What: Performances by Pussywillows and indie alt-rock band Moon Taxi, with food trucks on site.

Cost: Free

On The Green Concert Series

When: Aug. 15

Where: Brooke Street Park, downtown Alpharetta

What: Family-friendly concert featuring Wicked Garden.

Cost: Free

Southern Soul Rising Stars Festival

When: Aug. 16

Where: Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, Mableton

What: Festival spotlighting southern soul acts in an outdoor amphitheater setting. Performances by Marcellus The Singer, FPJ, Jay Morris Group and Arthur Young.

Cost: From $57.85

Downtown Live: Wings & Strings

When: Aug. 16

Where: Jess Lucas Y-Teen Park, 680 S. Central Ave., Hapeville

What: Live performances by Unknown Lyric and Michelle Winters and The Stephens Lee Band, plus food vendors.

Cost: Free

City of Stone Mountain Music Festival

When: Aug. 16

Where: 5308 W. Stone Mountain Street, Stone Mountain

What: Live DJs and musicians including Morgan Rowe, Duamente, LJ on The Bill, New Love, K Grizz, J-Ghost and The Band, and Andre Bernard & Groove Therapy, plus food trucks and vendors.

Cost: Free

The Stockbridge Jazz Festival

When: Aug. 16–17 at 8 p.m.

Where: VyStar Amphitheater at the Bridge, Stockbridge

What: Hosted by comedian Tommy Davidson, this jazz festival features performances by David Benoit, Norman Brown, Jennifer Holliday, and Chandra Currelley.

Cost: From $59

Brotherhood – A Doobie Brothers Tribute Band

When: Aug. 17

Where: MadLife Stage & Studios, 8722 Main St., Woodstock

What: A high-energy tribute to The Doobie Brothers, featuring classics like Listen to the Music, China Grove, and Long Train Runnin', performed by seasoned musicians who capture the band’s signature harmonies and grooves. Ages 15+.

Cost: From $38.44

ART

Outside Atlanta

Third Thursday Events

When: Aug. 21

Where: Athens, multiple locations

What: This month’s free art event features Yoga in the Galleries at the Georgia Museum of Art, "Upstage / Downstage: Photographs by Chase Brantley" at Athens Institute of Contemporary Art, "Peach Fuzz: Victoria Dugger" at Lyndon House Arts Center, and more.

Cost: Free

COMEDY

In Atlanta

BlackGround Improv

When: Aug. 15

Where: Dad’s Garage Theatre Company

What: A show featuring Atlanta’s funniest all-Black improv troupe performing pop-culture-based improvisation.

Cost: From $20

Best of Atlanta Comedy Showcase

When: Aug. 15

Where: Laughing Skull Lounge, 878 Peachtree Street

What: Around 10 professional comedians each perform 10 minutes of stand-up.

Cost: From $30

Russell Peters: RELAX World Tour

When: Aug. 16

Where: Atlanta Symphony Hall

What: Internationally acclaimed comedian Russell Peters brings his world tour to town.

Cost: From $81.30

Damon Darling – Gotta Dollar Tour

When: Aug. 17

Where: City Winery Atlanta, 650 North Ave NE, Ponce City Market, Atlanta

What: National touring comedian Damon Darling headlines with his "Gotta Dollar Tour," blending stand-up, personal stories, and on-the-spot crowd work. Known for his massive TikTok following of nearly 1 million and over 27 million likes.

Cost: From $20

Outside Atlanta

Tammy Pescatelli

When: Aug. 15

Where: The Strand, 117 North Park Square, Marietta

What: Stand-up comedy from Tammy Pescatelli, known for appearances on The Howard Stern Wrap Up Show, Opie and Anthony, The Bob & Tom Radio Show, and the Showtime special Women of a Certain Age.

Cost: From $35.60

BMF Season Finale Watch Party

When: Aug. 15

Where: Atlanta Comedy Theater, Norcross (details via venue)

What: A watch party meet-and-greet hosted by Da’Vinci & Myles Truitt celebrating the final episode of the series BMF.

Cost: $35–$45 (VIP options available)

Ophira Eisenberg Live at MJCCA

When: Aug. 17

Where: Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta (MJCCA), 5342 Tilly Mill Road, Dunwoody

What: Kick off the MJCCA’s Fall 2025 Arts & Authors series with an evening of sharp-witted, relatable stand-up from Ophira Eisenberg, host of NPR’s Ask Me Another and the iHeart podcast Parenting Is a Joke. Joined by special guest Jerry Farber, Eisenberg delivers candid comedy touching on motherhood, dating, and modern life absurdities.

Cost: From $25

THEATER

In Atlanta

Unraveling at the Center for Puppetry Arts

When: Through Aug. 17

Where: Center for Puppetry Arts, 1404 Spring St. NW, Atlanta

What: A dream-like performance blending light techniques and shadow puppetry with elements of sci-fi, film noir, classic film and surrealism. Presented by Seattle-based duo Shadow Girls Cult, the show explores those inexplicable moments when we—or the world—seem to come apart.

Cost: From $17

Finding Rosa: The Creation of Shanghai Angel

When: Aug. 17

Where: The Breman Museum, 1440 Spring St., Atlanta

What: A theater performance about Rosa Ginsberg’s journey leaving Shanghai with $2.50 in her pocket.

Cost: Free with registration ($12 donation suggested)

SPORTS/RECREATION

In Atlanta

Preseason: Tennessee Titans at Atlanta Falcons

When: Aug. 15

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, downtown Atlanta

What: NFL preseason football game featuring the Falcons vs. Titans.

Cost: From about $15

Atlanta’s Finest 5K

When: Aug. 16

Where: Pemberton Place, 121 Baker Street NW, downtown Atlanta

What: A charity 5K run featuring appearances and demonstrations from Atlanta Police Department specialty units. This year's registration proceeds will be given to family of fallen Officer David Rose.

Cost: Registration fees vary

Outside Atlanta

Legends Series Racing at EchoPark Speedway

When: Aug. 15

Where: EchoPark Speedway

What: High-speed Legends Series auto racing event.

Cost: Varies

Light Up the Corners 4-Mile Run & Twilight Trot

When: Aug. 16

Where: The Forum at Peachtree Corners, 5155 Peachtree Parkway

What: A glowing nighttime running party that benefits less fortunate children and families in the community.

Cost: From $40

Run for Mental Health

When: Aug. 16

Where: South Peachtree Creek Trail, 1788 Mason Mill Road, Decatur

What: A community race event offering multiple distances and morning start times, all in support of mental health awareness and advocacy.

Cost: Registration fees vary

FREE MOVIES

Outside Atlanta

Scene on the Green

When: Aug. 16

Where: The Art Place, Sandy Plains Road, Marietta

What: End of the Line performs the music of The Allman Brothers Band. Suitable for the entire family.

Cost: Free

Movies Under the Stars

When: Aug. 16

Where: Mall of Georgia, 3333 Burford Drive, Buford

What: Bring the family for a free showing of Despicable Me 4.

Cost: Free

COMING UP

Grant Park Summer Shade Festival

When: Aug. 23–24

Where: Grant Park, 537 Park Avenue SE, Atlanta

What: A two-day arts and music festival benefiting the Grant Park Conservancy, featuring a 5K run, artists’ market, craft beer, live entertainment, and a dedicated kids’ zone.

Cost: Free entry

Monday Night Brewing’s The Grove

When: Aug. 23-24

Where: 670 Trabert Avenue, West Midtown

What: Grand opening of a new 7,400-square-foot indoor taproom and 17,000 sq. ft. outdoor space with live music, food, brewery tours, fire pits, amphitheater, pizza ovens, LED screen, and free parking.

Cost: Not specified (likely free entry)

Festival of the Painted Rock

When: Aug. 30

Where: Chattahoochee Nature Center, Roswell

What: A one-day festival featuring art, music, nature, tasty local eats and more.

Cost: From $80

The Weeknd – After Hours Til Dawn Tour

When: Aug. 21

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 AMB Drive NW, Atlanta

What: Global superstar The Weeknd brings his After Hours Til Dawn Tour to Atlanta, joined by Playboi Carti and Mike Dean for a high-energy stadium show.

Cost: From $69

Funny Fridays with Joel Byars

When: Aug. 22

Where: Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center

What: Comedy show hosted by Joel Byars, featuring Emily Holden, Carlos Rodriguez, and Lace Larrabee. Recommended for ages 16 and over.

Cost: From $37.71

Atlanta Summer Beer Fest

When: Aug. 23

Where: The Stave Room, 199 Armour Drive NE, Atlanta

What: Sample from over 100 beers, plus wine and seltzers, while enjoying live music and a lively atmosphere at one of Atlanta’s favorite summer events.

Cost: From $35

The Cancer Event to End All Cancer (Events)

When: Aug. 23

Where: Halfway Crooks, Summerhill

What: A special 5K/10K fun run with live music by Sleep Dance, Donna and the Wolfman, The Cleaners, and Solid State Radio. Cold beer and dark humor, with proceeds benefiting the Allyson Whitney Foundation.

Cost: $20 general admission