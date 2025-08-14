Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Aug. 15-17, 2025
ATLANTA - Atlanta is buzzing this weekend with everything from art festivals and block parties to live music, comedy, and food events. Whether you’re looking to catch a reggae legend, browse a night market, or join a charity run, there’s something for every taste and budget. Here’s a roundup of top picks happening in and around the city.
FESTIVALS & EVENTS
In Atlanta
Truist Night Market: Sip, Savor & Sole
When: Aug. 14
Where: The Home Depot Backyard, 1 Backyard Way, Atlanta
What: An evening market blending sneaker culture with curated bites, craft cocktails, and live music — all in the heart of downtown.
Cost: From $28
Placita on Ponce
When: Aug. 15
Where: Central Food Hall at Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Old Fourth Ward
What: A lively Latin block party featuring food from El Super Pan and La Metro, live music, flamenco performances, free salsa lessons, and more.
Cost: Free
Backpack Blessings
When: Aug. 16 from 8:30 a.m. to noon
Where: Peachtree Road Farmers Market, 2744 Peachtree Rd, Buckhead
What: Receive a special blessing for the new school year from The Cathedral of St. Philip while shopping from over 70 local vendors, enjoying live music, and letting kids play in the children’s area. Bring a backpack or work bag to join in the tradition.
Cost: Free
K-Pop MiniCon
When: Aug. 16
Where: Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth
What: K-Pop fan event with panels, vendors, and a mini-concert.
Cost: From $16
Piedmont Park Arts Festival
When: Aug. 16–17
Where: Piedmont Park, 1320 Monroe Drive NE, Midtown Atlanta
What: A juried arts festival showcasing 250 artists, plus live music, food vendors, and hands-on kids’ activities — all set in the heart of Midtown.
Cost: Free admission
Labubu Market Experience
When: Aug. 17
Where: Battle & Brew, 925 Battery Ave SE, Cobb
What: A themed market and tattoo event celebrating the viral Labubu collectible craze, where guests can buy, sell, or trade items and even get an exclusive tattoo.
Cost: Free
Outside Atlanta
Moonlight Market
When: Aug. 15
Where: Alpharetta City Center, 2001 Commerce Street, Alpharetta
What: Open-air market featuring artwork, jewelry, home decor, and live music.
Cost: Free
Georgia Mountain Fair
When: Aug. 15–23
Where: Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds, Hiawassee
What: Traditional fair with carnival rides, arts and crafts, live music, and fair food. Parade at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Cost: $7 general admission
Pan African Festival at Decatur Square
When: Aug. 16
Where: Decatur Square, Decatur
What: The Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights hosts its 5th Annual Pan African Festival, a powerful celebration of culture, music, and community. Enjoy live performances, African drumming, art, food vendors, educational exhibits, and a headline set by Grammy-nominated artist Maimouna Youssef (aka Mumu Fresh).
Cost: Free to attend
Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival
When: Aug. 15–16
Where: Adams Park, 2753 Watts Drive, Kennesaw
What: A beloved annual tradition featuring barbecue competitions, live music, fireworks, and kid-friendly activities. Enjoy a weekend packed with food, fun, and Southern flavor.
Cost: Admission is free; tasting tickets are about $21
Smoke & Mirrors Truck & Car Show
When: Aug. 16 (and every 3rd Saturday of the month)
Where: Sweet Auburn BBQ, 1828 Jonesboro Road, McDonough
What: A free monthly truck and car show featuring vehicles of all makes and models, along with food, drinks, giveaways, raffles, and interactive fun for automotive enthusiasts.
Cost: Free
Phoenix Pass Benefit Ride
When: Aug. 16
Where: New Life Praise Center, 811 Brown Bridge Road, Covington
What: Escorted motorcycle ride to Falcons Fury Harley-Davidson with food trucks after the ride. Proceeds benefit Phoenix Pass, which supports women and children experiencing or at risk of homelessness.
Cost: $20 per bike, $10 per passenger
Village Vibes
When: Aug. 16
Where: Jonesboro Virtual Office, 127 Jonesboro Road, Jonesboro
What: Backpack and school supply giveaway, free haircuts and braiding, free hamburgers and hot dogs, food trucks, panel discussions, live entertainment, and more.
Cost: Free
Chris Lane with Special Guest Johnathon Heilbroun
When: Aug. 16
Where: The Ville Amp, 301 Lafayette Ave, Fayetteville
What: Country artist Chris Lane performs live with special guest Johnathon Heilbroun.Food from Diggity Hot Dawgs, The Grumpy Pig, and Hyppo May Day Ice Cream, plus craft beverages on-site or bring your own small cooler.
Cost: From $40.37
Chickamauga Art & Folk Festival
When: Aug. 16
Where: Downtown Chickamauga
What: Regional artists, live craft demonstrations, music, food vendors, and interactive activities for all ages.
Cost: Free
LIVE MUSIC
In Atlanta
Friday Jazz at the High
When: Aug. 15
Where: High Museum of Art
What: KIN.TheBand, a recent Jazz Roads grant recipient, performs live music amid the museum’s galleries.
Cost: From $30 non-members
Tears for the Dying, Dead Cool, Vampira, DJ Dead Parrot
When: Aug. 15 at 8 p.m.
Where: Boggs Social & Supply, 1310 White Street SW, Atlanta
What: A night of goth, dark wave, and synth-pop featuring Tears for the Dying, Dead Cool, and Vampira, with DJ Dead Parrot spinning spooky favorites. Ages 21+.
Cost: $15
Spike and the Gimme Gimmes
When: Aug. 15, doors at 7 p.m.
Where: Heaven at The Masquerade, 2 Kennys Alley SW, Atlanta
What: The Masquerade presents Spike and the Gimme Gimmes with The Schizophonics and Kate Clover. All ages show.
Cost: $30 advance
A Tribute to ABBA – "The Concert"
When: Aug. 15
Where: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Pkwy., Atlanta
What: A top-tier tribute to the music of ABBA live on stage.
Cost: From $53
An Evening of Story and Sound in the Urban Forest
When: Aug. 16
Where: Trees Atlanta Kendeda Tree House, 825 Warner St., Atlanta
What: Live readings and dynamic sound art set in a forest environment.
Cost: Not specified
Bronco and the Space Cowboys
When: Aug. 16
Where: Terminal West, King Plow Arts Center, Atlanta
What: A live music show featuring funk-inspired tunes from the Bronco and the Space Cowboys.
Cost: From $28.50
UB40 Live in Concert
When: Aug. 17
Where: Atlanta Symphony Hall
What: Legendary reggae band UB40 performs live, bringing their iconic hits and signature good vibes to the stage.
Cost: From $119
Outside Atlanta
Friday Night Live
When: Aug. 15 at 6 p.m.
Where: The Forum, Peachtree Corners
What: Rhythm Major Band performs a free outdoor concert to kick off the weekend.
Cost: Free
City Green Live
When: Aug. 15
Where: City Green, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs
What: Performances by Pussywillows and indie alt-rock band Moon Taxi, with food trucks on site.
Cost: Free
On The Green Concert Series
When: Aug. 15
Where: Brooke Street Park, downtown Alpharetta
What: Family-friendly concert featuring Wicked Garden.
Cost: Free
Southern Soul Rising Stars Festival
When: Aug. 16
Where: Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, Mableton
What: Festival spotlighting southern soul acts in an outdoor amphitheater setting. Performances by Marcellus The Singer, FPJ, Jay Morris Group and Arthur Young.
Cost: From $57.85
Downtown Live: Wings & Strings
When: Aug. 16
Where: Jess Lucas Y-Teen Park, 680 S. Central Ave., Hapeville
What: Live performances by Unknown Lyric and Michelle Winters and The Stephens Lee Band, plus food vendors.
Cost: Free
City of Stone Mountain Music Festival
When: Aug. 16
Where: 5308 W. Stone Mountain Street, Stone Mountain
What: Live DJs and musicians including Morgan Rowe, Duamente, LJ on The Bill, New Love, K Grizz, J-Ghost and The Band, and Andre Bernard & Groove Therapy, plus food trucks and vendors.
Cost: Free
The Stockbridge Jazz Festival
When: Aug. 16–17 at 8 p.m.
Where: VyStar Amphitheater at the Bridge, Stockbridge
What: Hosted by comedian Tommy Davidson, this jazz festival features performances by David Benoit, Norman Brown, Jennifer Holliday, and Chandra Currelley.
Cost: From $59
Brotherhood – A Doobie Brothers Tribute Band
When: Aug. 17
Where: MadLife Stage & Studios, 8722 Main St., Woodstock
What: A high-energy tribute to The Doobie Brothers, featuring classics like Listen to the Music, China Grove, and Long Train Runnin', performed by seasoned musicians who capture the band’s signature harmonies and grooves. Ages 15+.
Cost: From $38.44
ART
Outside Atlanta
Third Thursday Events
When: Aug. 21
Where: Athens, multiple locations
What: This month’s free art event features Yoga in the Galleries at the Georgia Museum of Art, "Upstage / Downstage: Photographs by Chase Brantley" at Athens Institute of Contemporary Art, "Peach Fuzz: Victoria Dugger" at Lyndon House Arts Center, and more.
Cost: Free
COMEDY
In Atlanta
BlackGround Improv
When: Aug. 15
Where: Dad’s Garage Theatre Company
What: A show featuring Atlanta’s funniest all-Black improv troupe performing pop-culture-based improvisation.
Cost: From $20
Best of Atlanta Comedy Showcase
When: Aug. 15
Where: Laughing Skull Lounge, 878 Peachtree Street
What: Around 10 professional comedians each perform 10 minutes of stand-up.
Cost: From $30
Russell Peters: RELAX World Tour
When: Aug. 16
Where: Atlanta Symphony Hall
What: Internationally acclaimed comedian Russell Peters brings his world tour to town.
Cost: From $81.30
Damon Darling – Gotta Dollar Tour
When: Aug. 17
Where: City Winery Atlanta, 650 North Ave NE, Ponce City Market, Atlanta
What: National touring comedian Damon Darling headlines with his "Gotta Dollar Tour," blending stand-up, personal stories, and on-the-spot crowd work. Known for his massive TikTok following of nearly 1 million and over 27 million likes.
Cost: From $20
Outside Atlanta
Tammy Pescatelli
When: Aug. 15
Where: The Strand, 117 North Park Square, Marietta
What: Stand-up comedy from Tammy Pescatelli, known for appearances on The Howard Stern Wrap Up Show, Opie and Anthony, The Bob & Tom Radio Show, and the Showtime special Women of a Certain Age.
Cost: From $35.60
BMF Season Finale Watch Party
When: Aug. 15
Where: Atlanta Comedy Theater, Norcross (details via venue)
What: A watch party meet-and-greet hosted by Da’Vinci & Myles Truitt celebrating the final episode of the series BMF.
Cost: $35–$45 (VIP options available)
Ophira Eisenberg Live at MJCCA
When: Aug. 17
Where: Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta (MJCCA), 5342 Tilly Mill Road, Dunwoody
What: Kick off the MJCCA’s Fall 2025 Arts & Authors series with an evening of sharp-witted, relatable stand-up from Ophira Eisenberg, host of NPR’s Ask Me Another and the iHeart podcast Parenting Is a Joke. Joined by special guest Jerry Farber, Eisenberg delivers candid comedy touching on motherhood, dating, and modern life absurdities.
Cost: From $25
THEATER
In Atlanta
Unraveling at the Center for Puppetry Arts
When: Through Aug. 17
Where: Center for Puppetry Arts, 1404 Spring St. NW, Atlanta
What: A dream-like performance blending light techniques and shadow puppetry with elements of sci-fi, film noir, classic film and surrealism. Presented by Seattle-based duo Shadow Girls Cult, the show explores those inexplicable moments when we—or the world—seem to come apart.
Cost: From $17
Finding Rosa: The Creation of Shanghai Angel
When: Aug. 17
Where: The Breman Museum, 1440 Spring St., Atlanta
What: A theater performance about Rosa Ginsberg’s journey leaving Shanghai with $2.50 in her pocket.
Cost: Free with registration ($12 donation suggested)
SPORTS/RECREATION
In Atlanta
Preseason: Tennessee Titans at Atlanta Falcons
When: Aug. 15
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, downtown Atlanta
What: NFL preseason football game featuring the Falcons vs. Titans.
Cost: From about $15
Atlanta’s Finest 5K
When: Aug. 16
Where: Pemberton Place, 121 Baker Street NW, downtown Atlanta
What: A charity 5K run featuring appearances and demonstrations from Atlanta Police Department specialty units. This year's registration proceeds will be given to family of fallen Officer David Rose.
Cost: Registration fees vary
Outside Atlanta
Legends Series Racing at EchoPark Speedway
When: Aug. 15
Where: EchoPark Speedway
What: High-speed Legends Series auto racing event.
Cost: Varies
Light Up the Corners 4-Mile Run & Twilight Trot
When: Aug. 16
Where: The Forum at Peachtree Corners, 5155 Peachtree Parkway
What: A glowing nighttime running party that benefits less fortunate children and families in the community.
Cost: From $40
Run for Mental Health
When: Aug. 16
Where: South Peachtree Creek Trail, 1788 Mason Mill Road, Decatur
What: A community race event offering multiple distances and morning start times, all in support of mental health awareness and advocacy.
Cost: Registration fees vary
FREE MOVIES
Outside Atlanta
Scene on the Green
When: Aug. 16
Where: The Art Place, Sandy Plains Road, Marietta
What: End of the Line performs the music of The Allman Brothers Band. Suitable for the entire family.
Cost: Free
Movies Under the Stars
When: Aug. 16
Where: Mall of Georgia, 3333 Burford Drive, Buford
What: Bring the family for a free showing of Despicable Me 4.
Cost: Free
COMING UP
Grant Park Summer Shade Festival
When: Aug. 23–24
Where: Grant Park, 537 Park Avenue SE, Atlanta
What: A two-day arts and music festival benefiting the Grant Park Conservancy, featuring a 5K run, artists’ market, craft beer, live entertainment, and a dedicated kids’ zone.
Cost: Free entry
Monday Night Brewing’s The Grove
When: Aug. 23-24
Where: 670 Trabert Avenue, West Midtown
What: Grand opening of a new 7,400-square-foot indoor taproom and 17,000 sq. ft. outdoor space with live music, food, brewery tours, fire pits, amphitheater, pizza ovens, LED screen, and free parking.
Cost: Not specified (likely free entry)
Festival of the Painted Rock
When: Aug. 30
Where: Chattahoochee Nature Center, Roswell
What: A one-day festival featuring art, music, nature, tasty local eats and more.
Cost: From $80
The Weeknd – After Hours Til Dawn Tour
When: Aug. 21
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 AMB Drive NW, Atlanta
What: Global superstar The Weeknd brings his After Hours Til Dawn Tour to Atlanta, joined by Playboi Carti and Mike Dean for a high-energy stadium show.
Cost: From $69
Funny Fridays with Joel Byars
When: Aug. 22
Where: Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center
What: Comedy show hosted by Joel Byars, featuring Emily Holden, Carlos Rodriguez, and Lace Larrabee. Recommended for ages 16 and over.
Cost: From $37.71
Atlanta Summer Beer Fest
When: Aug. 23
Where: The Stave Room, 199 Armour Drive NE, Atlanta
What: Sample from over 100 beers, plus wine and seltzers, while enjoying live music and a lively atmosphere at one of Atlanta’s favorite summer events.
Cost: From $35
The Cancer Event to End All Cancer (Events)
When: Aug. 23
Where: Halfway Crooks, Summerhill
What: A special 5K/10K fun run with live music by Sleep Dance, Donna and the Wolfman, The Cleaners, and Solid State Radio. Cold beer and dark humor, with proceeds benefiting the Allyson Whitney Foundation.
Cost: $20 general admission