Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | April 17-19, 2026

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Spring is in full swing across metro Atlanta and north Georgia, bringing a packed weekend of festivals, concerts and family-friendly events. From live music and outdoor markets to car shows and immersive experiences, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

🎡 Festivals & Food

Taste of Atlanta 25th Anniversary Celebration

April 16

The Works, Atlanta

A one-night culinary celebration featuring top chefs.

Illumine

April 16–19 and April 23–26

Oakland Historic Cemetery, Atlanta

Stroll through beautifully lit pathways and explore captivating art installations that bring Oakland Cemetery’s rich stories to life after dark. This self-guided evening experience is a must this weekend.

26th annual Plant Sale & Expo

April 17–18

Jim R. Miller Park, Marietta

Vibrant outdoor market filled with plants, handmade crafts and family-friendly activities.

Atlanta International Night Market

April 17–18

Suwanee

A global food and culture festival.

Chamblee Art Fest

April 18–19

Downtown Chamblee, Peachtree Road, Chamblee

Two-day outdoor art festival featuring local vendors, handmade crafts, food and live entertainment.

Big Shanty Festival

April 18–19

Downtown Kennesaw, Cherokee Street, Kennesaw

Large festival featuring vendors, handmade crafts, food trucks, carnival games, rides and more.

Spring Cocktail Class

April 19

Atlanta

Hands-on mixology class with cocktails and small bites.

Market in the Park

April 19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Boulevard Green at Grant Park Gateway, Atlanta

This new monthly market series features chef-driven food, local makers, live music, yoga and family-friendly activities, with interactive programming tied to Earth Day weekend.

Farmers Market at The Battery

April 19

Atlanta

A weekly outdoor market with local vendors.

🎸 Music & Comedy

Comedy on the Square presents Abbas Wahab

April 16

The Alley Stage, Marietta

Stand-up comedy with Abbas Wahab.

David and Tamela Mann: The Love & Relationship Tour

April 17

Coca-Cola Roxy, The Battery, Atlanta

David and Tamela Mann bring their Love & Relationship Tour to Atlanta for a night of music and inspiration.

3 By 3: A Tribute to Willie Dixon

April 17

Wild Heaven West End, Atlanta

A night of Chicago blues honoring Willie Dixon.

Sweetwater 420 Fest

April 17–18

Shirley Clarke Franklin Park, Atlanta

Huge two-day music festival featuring multiple performers, including Umphrey's McGee, Thievery Corporation, Chromeo, Watchhouse, Little Stranger, The Moss, Bombargo and more.

Cardi B

April 17-18

State Farm Arena, downtown Atlanta

Singer Cardi B is bringing her Little Miss Drama Tour to Atlanta.

Ali Siddiq: The Custom Fit Tour

April 17

Athens

Stand-up comedy blending storytelling and insight.

Saved By The Music: The Ultimate 90's Experience

April 18

MadLife, Main Street, Woodstock

Take a trip back to the ’90s with live performances featuring hits from Third Eye Blind, Counting Crows, Bush and more.

The Midnight: Time Machines Tour

April 18

The Eastern, Atlanta

This synthwave concert features The Midnight performing songs from their latest album Syndicate, with an energetic live show including saxophone and layered visuals, joined by indie-pop duo New Constellations as the opening act.

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra's Concert in the Park

April 19

Piedmont Park, Midtown Atlanta

Enjoy a family-friendly concert by the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra in one of the city’s most popular parks.

Fiddler on the Roof Jazz Tribute

April 19

Atlanta

Jazz reinterpretations of classic songs.

Portrait of America: A Rich & Vibrant Landscape

April 19

Roswell Cultural Arts Center, Roswell

This immersive orchestral performance blends symphonic music with bluegrass influences, featuring live pre-show music and storytelling that highlights the evolution of American music, with tickets starting at $17.

🎭 Theater & Arts

Indie Film Night

April 15

Strand Theatre, Marietta

A curated selection of independent films.

An Evening with David Sedaris

April 16

Athens

The bestselling author shares readings and humor.

Spring Downtown Market

April 18

Downtown Blairsville

This free, family-friendly event features nearly 50 vendors offering handmade goods, vintage finds and specialty foods, along with live music, food trucks, a petting zoo and a car show on the square.

Burlesque Cabaret Show

April 19

Roaring Social, Alpharetta

This lively cabaret-style show features high-energy performances with style and flair, along with a full bar and limited food menu, with tickets starting at $20.

Makers Market Local Artist Fair

April 19

Avalon, Alpharetta

This outdoor market features more than 30 local artists selling handmade goods, along with live music and a family- and pet-friendly atmosphere celebrating small businesses and spring shopping.

Other

Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles Southeastern Designer Showhouse

April 16 – May 10 (Thursdays–Saturdays)

Atlanta

An 8,000-square-foot home redesigned by top interior designers.

Atlanta Home & Remodeling Show

April 17-19

Atlanta Expo Center South. downtown Atlanta

Local and national exhibitors offering exclusive deals and discounts.

Atlanta Parade of Homes

April 18–19, April 25–26, May 2–3

Various locations across metro Atlanta

This free, self-guided tour features more than 150 homes from 25 builders across 24 cities and 20 counties, giving visitors a chance to explore new home designs, styles and price points while enjoying giveaways and interactive experiences.

🏠Community & Family-friendly

Community Day at Legacy Park

April 18

Legacy Park, Decatur

This Earth Day-themed event features local organizations, sustainability exhibits, live performances, hands-on activities and vendors, offering a family-friendly way to connect with the community and learn about environmental initiatives.

Meet the Neighbors

April 18

Freemanville-Birmingham Greenspace, Milton

This free, family-friendly event features pony rides, animal encounters, equestrian vendors, food trucks and live music, offering a fun way to learn about horses and enjoy a day outdoors.

Ringgold Feed & Seed Antiques Spring Junk Market

April 17

Ringgold Feed & Seed, Ringgold

Browse truckloads of antiques and 7,500 square feet of deals and unique finds.

Georgia Cities Week: Love Your City (McDonough)

April 20–25

Various locations across McDonough

This week-long celebration features a lineup of free community events including a history photo tour, cookout, city open house, soccer party and family fun day, all designed to connect residents with local government and celebrate the spirit of the McDonough community.

🏀Sports

Boom Ball

April 18

Gwinnett Field, Lawrenceville

This fast-paced, family-friendly twist on baseball features high-energy innings with music, contests and fan interaction, creating a lively game-day experience with nonstop entertainment for all ages.

🚗Car & Jeep stuff

MotoAmerica Superbike Speedfest

April 17–19

Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton

This high-speed racing event features Superbikes reaching up to 190 mph, six classes of competition, and family-friendly attractions like a kids zone, stunt shows and open paddock access to meet more than 120 riders.

8th annual Pork and Torque Car Show

April 18

Allen Temple Church, Woodstock

Family-friendly car and truck show bringing together enthusiasts to support vaccine awareness and education efforts.

Let’s Rally Jeep Rally

April 18

Fannin County High School, 360 Rebel Circle, Blue Ridge

A Jeep rally and scenic ride through the mountains to benefit the Fannin County High School band. $35 registration fee. $10 BBQ or burger plates.

Baby Kieran Jeep & Hot Rod Show

April 18

Walmart Rockmart

Fundraiser for Baby Kieran and his family. Jeeps and hot rods welcome. Food trucks and vendors. $25 entry fee. Trophies in multiple categories. Hosted by Twisted Sisters Jeep Club.

Jeep & Hot Rod Show

9 a.m.–5 p.m. April 18

Walmart Rockmart, 1801 Nathan Dean Bypass, Rockmart

Show featuring Jeeps and hot rods benefiting Baby Kieran and his family. Entry fee is $25 per vehicle. Multiple trophies awarded.

8th Annual Pork & Torque Car Show

11 a.m.–3 p.m. April 18

Allen Temple Church, Woodstock

Cars, pork, food trucks, live music, vendors, raffles and awards.

Trickum Middle School 5th Annual Car Show

10 a.m.–2 p.m. April 18

Trickum Middle School, Lilburn

Annual Relay for Life car show featuring cars, food and vendors.

Athens Christian Alumni Car Show

April 18

1270 US 29, Athens

Car show with prizes in multiple categories. Vendor village featuring local artisans, crafters and small businesses. Raffle. Proceeds benefit Athens Christian School.

Jeep’n 4 Kids

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 18

American Legion, 12117 Augusta Road, Lavonia

Prizes include kid’s choice, people’s choice, best Gladiator, best decorated, best Wrangler, best vintage, best theme and best overall. $25 entry fee, $40 vendor fee. Proceeds benefit Boyd Outz Learning Center and SoFo Food Pantry.

Lifts & Lagers

April 19

Drowned Valley Brewing Company, Tennessee Street, Cartersville

An off-road and overlanding vehicle meetup for northwest Georgia enthusiasts.

Sandy Springs Invitational Car Show

April 19

City Springs, Sandy Springs

See more than 100 unique vehicles, from classic cars to exotic models, while supporting the Sandy Springs Police Foundation.

📅COMING UP

Spring Classic Baseball Game

April 21

Truist Park, Atlanta

UGA vs. Georgia Tech benefiting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Spring in the Garden French Wine Tasting

April 22

This guided tasting features five curated French wines from regions like Bordeaux, Burgundy and Rhône, paired with shared hors d’oeuvres, with tickets priced at $35 per person.

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra: Flores Performs Márquez

April 23 & 25

Atlanta Symphony Hall

A program of Latin American music.

Lake Lanier Boat Show

April 24–26

Buford

An in-water boat show with vendors and entertainment.

Earth Day Celebration at Ponce City Market

April 25

Atlanta

A free event with environmental exhibits and activities.

2026 King's Cup Spring Social & Race Meet

April 25

108 Old Mill Road, Cartersville

Amateur horse racing, pony racing, vendor market and live music.

Paint Like Bob Ross Workshop

April 27

Peachtree Art Center, Marietta

This guided painting class led by a certified Bob Ross instructor invites all ages and skill levels to create an oil painting on canvas, with all materials, snacks and refreshments included for $45.

If you would like to submit an event for a future list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.