Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | April 17-19, 2026
ATLANTA - Spring is in full swing across metro Atlanta and north Georgia, bringing a packed weekend of festivals, concerts and family-friendly events. From live music and outdoor markets to car shows and immersive experiences, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
🎡 Festivals & Food
Taste of Atlanta 25th Anniversary Celebration
April 16
The Works, Atlanta
A one-night culinary celebration featuring top chefs.
Illumine
April 16–19 and April 23–26
Oakland Historic Cemetery, Atlanta
Stroll through beautifully lit pathways and explore captivating art installations that bring Oakland Cemetery’s rich stories to life after dark. This self-guided evening experience is a must this weekend.
26th annual Plant Sale & Expo
April 17–18
Jim R. Miller Park, Marietta
Vibrant outdoor market filled with plants, handmade crafts and family-friendly activities.
Atlanta International Night Market
April 17–18
Suwanee
A global food and culture festival.
Chamblee Art Fest
April 18–19
Downtown Chamblee, Peachtree Road, Chamblee
Two-day outdoor art festival featuring local vendors, handmade crafts, food and live entertainment.
Big Shanty Festival
April 18–19
Downtown Kennesaw, Cherokee Street, Kennesaw
Large festival featuring vendors, handmade crafts, food trucks, carnival games, rides and more.
Spring Cocktail Class
April 19
Atlanta
Hands-on mixology class with cocktails and small bites.
Market in the Park
April 19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Boulevard Green at Grant Park Gateway, Atlanta
This new monthly market series features chef-driven food, local makers, live music, yoga and family-friendly activities, with interactive programming tied to Earth Day weekend.
Farmers Market at The Battery
April 19
Atlanta
A weekly outdoor market with local vendors.
🎸 Music & Comedy
Comedy on the Square presents Abbas Wahab
April 16
The Alley Stage, Marietta
Stand-up comedy with Abbas Wahab.
David and Tamela Mann: The Love & Relationship Tour
April 17
Coca-Cola Roxy, The Battery, Atlanta
David and Tamela Mann bring their Love & Relationship Tour to Atlanta for a night of music and inspiration.
3 By 3: A Tribute to Willie Dixon
April 17
Wild Heaven West End, Atlanta
A night of Chicago blues honoring Willie Dixon.
Sweetwater 420 Fest
April 17–18
Shirley Clarke Franklin Park, Atlanta
Huge two-day music festival featuring multiple performers, including Umphrey's McGee, Thievery Corporation, Chromeo, Watchhouse, Little Stranger, The Moss, Bombargo and more.
Cardi B
April 17-18
State Farm Arena, downtown Atlanta
Singer Cardi B is bringing her Little Miss Drama Tour to Atlanta.
Ali Siddiq: The Custom Fit Tour
April 17
Athens
Stand-up comedy blending storytelling and insight.
Saved By The Music: The Ultimate 90's Experience
April 18
MadLife, Main Street, Woodstock
Take a trip back to the ’90s with live performances featuring hits from Third Eye Blind, Counting Crows, Bush and more.
The Midnight: Time Machines Tour
April 18
The Eastern, Atlanta
This synthwave concert features The Midnight performing songs from their latest album Syndicate, with an energetic live show including saxophone and layered visuals, joined by indie-pop duo New Constellations as the opening act.
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra's Concert in the Park
April 19
Piedmont Park, Midtown Atlanta
Enjoy a family-friendly concert by the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra in one of the city’s most popular parks.
Fiddler on the Roof Jazz Tribute
April 19
Atlanta
Jazz reinterpretations of classic songs.
Portrait of America: A Rich & Vibrant Landscape
April 19
Roswell Cultural Arts Center, Roswell
This immersive orchestral performance blends symphonic music with bluegrass influences, featuring live pre-show music and storytelling that highlights the evolution of American music, with tickets starting at $17.
🎭 Theater & Arts
Indie Film Night
April 15
Strand Theatre, Marietta
A curated selection of independent films.
An Evening with David Sedaris
April 16
Athens
The bestselling author shares readings and humor.
Spring Downtown Market
April 18
Downtown Blairsville
This free, family-friendly event features nearly 50 vendors offering handmade goods, vintage finds and specialty foods, along with live music, food trucks, a petting zoo and a car show on the square.
Burlesque Cabaret Show
April 19
Roaring Social, Alpharetta
This lively cabaret-style show features high-energy performances with style and flair, along with a full bar and limited food menu, with tickets starting at $20.
Makers Market Local Artist Fair
April 19
Avalon, Alpharetta
This outdoor market features more than 30 local artists selling handmade goods, along with live music and a family- and pet-friendly atmosphere celebrating small businesses and spring shopping.
Other
Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles Southeastern Designer Showhouse
April 16 – May 10 (Thursdays–Saturdays)
Atlanta
An 8,000-square-foot home redesigned by top interior designers.
Atlanta Home & Remodeling Show
April 17-19
Atlanta Expo Center South. downtown Atlanta
Local and national exhibitors offering exclusive deals and discounts.
Atlanta Parade of Homes
April 18–19, April 25–26, May 2–3
Various locations across metro Atlanta
This free, self-guided tour features more than 150 homes from 25 builders across 24 cities and 20 counties, giving visitors a chance to explore new home designs, styles and price points while enjoying giveaways and interactive experiences.
🏠Community & Family-friendly
Community Day at Legacy Park
April 18
Legacy Park, Decatur
This Earth Day-themed event features local organizations, sustainability exhibits, live performances, hands-on activities and vendors, offering a family-friendly way to connect with the community and learn about environmental initiatives.
Meet the Neighbors
April 18
Freemanville-Birmingham Greenspace, Milton
This free, family-friendly event features pony rides, animal encounters, equestrian vendors, food trucks and live music, offering a fun way to learn about horses and enjoy a day outdoors.
Ringgold Feed & Seed Antiques Spring Junk Market
April 17
Ringgold Feed & Seed, Ringgold
Browse truckloads of antiques and 7,500 square feet of deals and unique finds.
Georgia Cities Week: Love Your City (McDonough)
April 20–25
Various locations across McDonough
This week-long celebration features a lineup of free community events including a history photo tour, cookout, city open house, soccer party and family fun day, all designed to connect residents with local government and celebrate the spirit of the McDonough community.
🏀Sports
Boom Ball
April 18
Gwinnett Field, Lawrenceville
This fast-paced, family-friendly twist on baseball features high-energy innings with music, contests and fan interaction, creating a lively game-day experience with nonstop entertainment for all ages.
🚗Car & Jeep stuff
MotoAmerica Superbike Speedfest
April 17–19
Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton
This high-speed racing event features Superbikes reaching up to 190 mph, six classes of competition, and family-friendly attractions like a kids zone, stunt shows and open paddock access to meet more than 120 riders.
8th annual Pork and Torque Car Show
April 18
Allen Temple Church, Woodstock
Family-friendly car and truck show bringing together enthusiasts to support vaccine awareness and education efforts.
Let’s Rally Jeep Rally
April 18
Fannin County High School, 360 Rebel Circle, Blue Ridge
A Jeep rally and scenic ride through the mountains to benefit the Fannin County High School band. $35 registration fee. $10 BBQ or burger plates.
Baby Kieran Jeep & Hot Rod Show
April 18
Walmart Rockmart
Fundraiser for Baby Kieran and his family. Jeeps and hot rods welcome. Food trucks and vendors. $25 entry fee. Trophies in multiple categories. Hosted by Twisted Sisters Jeep Club.
Jeep & Hot Rod Show
9 a.m.–5 p.m. April 18
Walmart Rockmart, 1801 Nathan Dean Bypass, Rockmart
Show featuring Jeeps and hot rods benefiting Baby Kieran and his family. Entry fee is $25 per vehicle. Multiple trophies awarded.
8th Annual Pork & Torque Car Show
11 a.m.–3 p.m. April 18
Allen Temple Church, Woodstock
Cars, pork, food trucks, live music, vendors, raffles and awards.
Trickum Middle School 5th Annual Car Show
10 a.m.–2 p.m. April 18
Trickum Middle School, Lilburn
Annual Relay for Life car show featuring cars, food and vendors.
Athens Christian Alumni Car Show
April 18
1270 US 29, Athens
Car show with prizes in multiple categories. Vendor village featuring local artisans, crafters and small businesses. Raffle. Proceeds benefit Athens Christian School.
Jeep’n 4 Kids
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 18
American Legion, 12117 Augusta Road, Lavonia
Prizes include kid’s choice, people’s choice, best Gladiator, best decorated, best Wrangler, best vintage, best theme and best overall. $25 entry fee, $40 vendor fee. Proceeds benefit Boyd Outz Learning Center and SoFo Food Pantry.
Lifts & Lagers
April 19
Drowned Valley Brewing Company, Tennessee Street, Cartersville
An off-road and overlanding vehicle meetup for northwest Georgia enthusiasts.
Sandy Springs Invitational Car Show
April 19
City Springs, Sandy Springs
See more than 100 unique vehicles, from classic cars to exotic models, while supporting the Sandy Springs Police Foundation.
📅COMING UP
Spring Classic Baseball Game
April 21
Truist Park, Atlanta
UGA vs. Georgia Tech benefiting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
Spring in the Garden French Wine Tasting
April 22
This guided tasting features five curated French wines from regions like Bordeaux, Burgundy and Rhône, paired with shared hors d’oeuvres, with tickets priced at $35 per person.
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra: Flores Performs Márquez
April 23 & 25
Atlanta Symphony Hall
A program of Latin American music.
Lake Lanier Boat Show
April 24–26
Buford
An in-water boat show with vendors and entertainment.
Earth Day Celebration at Ponce City Market
April 25
Atlanta
A free event with environmental exhibits and activities.
2026 King's Cup Spring Social & Race Meet
April 25
108 Old Mill Road, Cartersville
Amateur horse racing, pony racing, vendor market and live music.
Paint Like Bob Ross Workshop
April 27
Peachtree Art Center, Marietta
This guided painting class led by a certified Bob Ross instructor invites all ages and skill levels to create an oil painting on canvas, with all materials, snacks and refreshments included for $45.
If you would like to submit an event for a future list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.